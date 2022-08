Welcome to the party lads - Bournmouth were woeful, but that is how we should dismantle sides.



Last season is done and dusted finally. Got back to believing in yourselves again at last. You can do it and there’s nowhere else better to do it than to be at Liverpool FC.



Now for the Oil cheats next. Batter them Redmen. Enjoy what you’ve done today, but go out there now and want to do that again and again.