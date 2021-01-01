Walton should have been fucked off when he thought that Lo Celso stamp wasn't a red then changed his mind when the referee's association admitted they'd made a balls of it during the matchSomeone who just agrees with everything is a useless presence.
Arm reaches up for ball to block And again Walton - No it doesnt 😂Absolutely incredible
Better get Dhalsim signed up in that case.
Just need Dale Johnson to confirm it was the right decision for the full set.
Palace 2-0 up.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Goal disallowed for Palace
