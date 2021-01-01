« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August  (Read 4279 times)

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,522
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #200 on: Today at 02:52:56 pm »
Arm reaches up for ball to block

And again

Walton - No it doesnt 😂

Absolutely incredible
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,522
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #201 on: Today at 02:54:02 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 02:52:31 pm
Walton should have been fucked off when he thought that Lo Celso stamp wasn't a red then changed his mind when the referee's association admitted they'd made a balls of it during the match

Someone who just agrees with everything is a useless presence.

This

Line tower.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,545
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #202 on: Today at 02:56:00 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:52:56 pm
Arm reaches up for ball to block

And again

Walton - No it doesnt 😂

Absolutely incredible
Is this real life?

Better call Saul.
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,800
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #203 on: Today at 02:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:45:45 pm
Better get Dhalsim signed up in that case.

Is this a Doctor Who reference?


Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:47:51 pm
Just need Dale Johnson to confirm it was the right decision for the full set.

Is this a NASCAR reference?
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,800
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:57:17 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:52:56 pm
Arm reaches up for ball to block

And again

Walton - No it doesnt 😂

Absolutely incredible

He could have caught the fucking thing and they wouldn't have called it. He almost DID catch the fucking thing. Shambolic.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,545
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:59:09 pm »
A true classic to accompany the Roy Carroll no goal moment.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #206 on: Today at 03:00:52 pm »
Has Hasenhüttl kicked off about it?
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #207 on: Today at 03:04:46 pm »
Palace 1-0 up early on.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,193
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #208 on: Today at 03:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:45:45 pm
Better get Dhalsim signed up in that case.

McTominay did give it a good E-Honda thousand hand slap effort
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,186
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #209 on: Today at 03:12:38 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 03:36:01 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #210 on: Today at 03:21:56 pm »
Palace 2-0 up.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #211 on: Today at 03:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 03:21:56 pm
Palace 2-0 up.

expect a softest of penalty for city soon i guess.
Logged

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,867
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #212 on: Today at 03:25:24 pm »
City lol
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,552
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #213 on: Today at 03:25:36 pm »
City :lmao
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #214 on: Today at 03:25:48 pm »
blue shit 1 up

BOOOO!
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,884
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #215 on: Today at 03:30:07 pm »
Goal disallowed for Palace  :butt
Logged

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,421
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #216 on: Today at 03:32:22 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 03:30:07 pm
Goal disallowed for Palace  :butt

Fair enough though, it wasn't clear whether the gk had released the ball. Always take their side on that one.

A half-second later though and it's fair game.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,805
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #217 on: Today at 03:32:34 pm »
City will win that game comfortably.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #218 on: Today at 03:33:48 pm »
And relax.....
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,421
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27th - 28th August
« Reply #219 on: Today at 03:35:57 pm »
Leicester should be 1 up, nothing wrong with that goal.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 