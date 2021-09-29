« previous next »
Author Topic: Re: Fuel price  (Read 21025 times)

Does anyone know how long can we turn off electricity for without 'affecting' domestic fridges and freezers?
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:38:24 am
Does anyone know how long can we turn off electricity for without 'affecting' domestic fridges and freezers?
Good question..

Looking online, most suggest that if it stays below 5C it should be ok to re freeze
If the UK population are told there will be planned blackouts between, for example, 4 and 7pm each day they will either:
- Use 10% less electricity as a result
- Spend the other 21 hours charging up every device in their homes for use in those three hours resulting in pretty much the same consumption

My guess would be that most will fall into the second category.  The chatter at the kid's football was about buying battery-powered generators and using them for fridges/freezers.  One of the dads said he would be buying one for each room and had costed it at a little over £2k!
I think the peak time blackouts are about managing spikes in electricity demand, not about energy consumption in general. The gas-fired power stations are likely the best at dealing with the demand spikes, and as they plan for those being offline, they need a different way of evening out electricity demand. People charging devices all day isn't that much of a problem, because it doesn't create the same sort of spike as everybody turning the kettle on at 5pm.

If the UK had some sort of gas storage, obviously that could be used to ensure gas supply during peak time, but there isn't one.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:30:34 am
If the UK population are told there will be planned blackouts between, for example, 4 and 7pm each day they will either:
- Use 10% less electricity as a result
- Spend the other 21 hours charging up every device in their homes for use in those three hours resulting in pretty much the same consumption

My guess would be that most will fall into the second category.  The chatter at the kid's football was about buying battery-powered generators and using them for fridges/freezers.  One of the dads said he would be buying one for each room and had costed it at a little over £2k!
Surely, if people buy devices (batteries or supercapacitors) to store additional electricity, this will make things worse. There are significant inefficiencies with storying electricity - using the mains is much more efficient. If the problem is peak load, then yeah, battery storage might help (in the round) - but I don't think that's the problem. Rather, the potential problem is a lack of fuel for electricity generation in the first place.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 11:02:36 am
I think the peak time blackouts are about managing spikes in electricity demand, not about energy consumption in general. The gas-fired power stations are likely the best at dealing with the demand spikes, and as they plan for those being offline, they need a different way of evening out electricity demand. People charging devices all day isn't that much of a problem, because it doesn't create the same sort of spike as everybody turning the kettle on at 5pm.

If the UK had some sort of gas storage, obviously that could be used to ensure gas supply during peak time, but there isn't one.
Thinking about this more, even if this is a peak load problem (but I am unconvinced at this stage), then blackouts might make things even worse if enough people are capable of significant additional storage.
I think, as they are talking about a daily timeframe, it is peak load they are most concerned about.  They might encourage us not to switch on the oven or do the washing at peak times. Or charge the cars :) BUT leave on the lights or fridge.
I believe part of the concern is we import quite a bit of electricity and if Europe has peak shortages we might not be able to access as much from there (dunno when the French will fix their nuclear plants)
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 11:02:36 am
I think the peak time blackouts are about managing spikes in electricity demand, not about energy consumption in general.

Yes this isn't principally about reducing consumption, although doing so, particularly during peak periods,  could help avert the possibility of blackouts. National Grid's CEO explicitly referenced a reduction in gas imports, plus a very cold winter, as being the principal drivers of any blackouts.

The UK has very limited gas storage which will require suppliers to dip into the spot market in the event of a cold winter. But if there are issues with procuring gas or power supplies from elsewhere in Europe, then the possibility of a blackout scenario increases.

The fact they've gone into specifics again, including referencing working with Ofgem and stakeholder groups about how to support vulnerable customers if a blackout occurs, demonstrates they're aware of how realistic such a scenario is
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:38:24 am
Does anyone know how long can we turn off electricity for without 'affecting' domestic fridges and freezers?

Blackouts are supposed to last no more than 3 hours, so you should be fine as long as the fridge/freezer doors aren't constantly opened.

Bosch have it as 4-6 hrs for a fridge and up to 24 hrs for a freezer
https://www.bosch-home.co.uk/customer-service/get-support/fridge-freezers/how-long-will-food-last-in-freezer-without-power


UK Power Networks have similar
https://www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/power-cut/help-and-advice

This US food safety list gives a good idea of which foods would need to be tossed if a blackout goes beyond 4 hrs

https://www.foodsafety.gov/food-safety-charts/food-safety-during-power-outage
Cheeky fucking twats. 

My electric supplier has emailed saying it's time for my meter readings when it's not for another two weeks.

You'll get them as always at the end of the month.
Price of diesel seems to be jumping too. Its gone up 7p in the 7-10 days near me.
One of my neighbour has just bought a couple of plug in volt optimizer's off the internet  >:(
Just in case anyone is tempted to reduce their Electricity bills with a plug in volt optimizer promising 40-60% reduction in energy bills by reducing 242v to 220v ... It's electrickery aka a scam.
Don't believe me... Well I've got some magic beans for sale if your interested.
