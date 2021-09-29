If the UK population are told there will be planned blackouts between, for example, 4 and 7pm each day they will either:

- Use 10% less electricity as a result

- Spend the other 21 hours charging up every device in their homes for use in those three hours resulting in pretty much the same consumption



My guess would be that most will fall into the second category. The chatter at the kid's football was about buying battery-powered generators and using them for fridges/freezers. One of the dads said he would be buying one for each room and had costed it at a little over £2k!