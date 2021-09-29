I think the peak time blackouts are about managing spikes in electricity demand, not about energy consumption in general. The gas-fired power stations are likely the best at dealing with the demand spikes, and as they plan for those being offline, they need a different way of evening out electricity demand. People charging devices all day isn't that much of a problem, because it doesn't create the same sort of spike as everybody turning the kettle on at 5pm.
If the UK had some sort of gas storage, obviously that could be used to ensure gas supply during peak time, but there isn't one.