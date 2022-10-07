« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: Fuel price  (Read 18778 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #640 on: October 7, 2022, 11:58:48 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October  7, 2022, 10:06:38 am
They say that, but I seem to have to replace them rather more often that that. I guess they are still waaay cheaper than the old type.
As I understand it, cheap ones often fail because of crap electronics and construction. The other thing which makes a big difference (and is a connected issue) is - if you can - dim the LEDs. They will last much longer (especially if cheap).

A quick Google turns up this:

https://www.brandonindustries.com/increase-the-lifespan-of-your-leds/

The above includes a tip about habitually letting the LEDs fully cool down before turning on again - I did not know about that. Apparently, it makes a huge difference. Using a dimmer switch might provide more marginal benefits, but will not harm and reduces electricity consumption.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 767
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #641 on: October 7, 2022, 12:36:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October  7, 2022, 10:06:38 am
They say that, but I seem to have to replace them rather more often that that. I guess they are still waaay cheaper than the old type.

I remember reading that the actual LED component would last virtually forever, but the electronics around it are designed to fail after 5 years of typical use. This way we have to keep on buying new bulbs.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #642 on: October 7, 2022, 01:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October  7, 2022, 11:58:48 am
As I understand it, cheap ones often fail because of crap electronics and construction. The other thing which makes a big difference (and is a connected issue) is - if you can - dim the LEDs. They will last much longer (especially if cheap).

A quick Google turns up this:

https://www.brandonindustries.com/increase-the-lifespan-of-your-leds/

The above includes a tip about habitually letting the LEDs fully cool down before turning on again - I did not know about that. Apparently, it makes a huge difference. Using a dimmer switch might provide more marginal benefits, but will not harm and reduces electricity consumption.
If anybody goes down the route of dimming their LEDs make sure you have a compatible dimmer switch.  When we swapped ours over we had an annoying buzzing that got louder the more they were dimmed.  My cousin is a sparky and spotted the problem straightaway but it's better to fit the right kit in the first place than have to swap it afterwards.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,733
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #643 on: October 7, 2022, 01:42:59 pm »
I caught the end of a news bulletin on the radio saying smart meter owners might be incentivised to use off peak electricity with a daily £10 payment if things get really bad.

Has anyone seen where our gas reserves are? I know we are way down on capacity, but surely we should be doing things like this now to make sure we have as much gas as possible ahead of the winter.
The cynic in me assumes Truss' mates own the coal fired stations and they will get a hefty premium to bring those online.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #644 on: October 7, 2022, 01:56:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October  7, 2022, 01:42:59 pm
I caught the end of a news bulletin on the radio saying smart meter owners might be incentivised to use off peak electricity with a daily £10 payment if things get really bad.

Has anyone seen where our gas reserves are? I know we are way down on capacity, but surely we should be doing things like this now to make sure we have as much gas as possible ahead of the winter.
The cynic in me assumes Truss' mates own the coal fired stations and they will get a hefty premium to bring those online.
I don't think it's that deep or meaningful for Truss.  Her bold statement that the UK wouldn't need to ration energy over the winter was straight out of the Johnson playbook of blind optimism in the face of grim reality.  Focus groups have shown that people like optimistic politicians!

Now that Truss has gone so hard on that she won't want to be seen to undermine herself so we're not even getting the most basic encouragement from our government to reduce our consumption.  I've said it before and it still holds true, my local town centre shops are fully lit throughout the night, the council staff car park is empty at night but fully lit, the council building, church, museum etc. are all lit in an array of fancy patterns.  We're not even grabbing the low hanging fruit when it comes to reducing consumption.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,687
  • Dutch Class
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #645 on: October 7, 2022, 02:14:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October  7, 2022, 01:42:59 pm
Has anyone seen where our gas reserves are? I know we are way down on capacity, but surely we should be doing things like this now to make sure we have as much gas as possible ahead of the winter.

The UK's gas storage reserves are pitifully low compared to other nations, particularly given it is one of the most gas intensive countries in Europe. As a result in a cold snap the UK will be more reliant on the spot market (purchasing gas on an as needs basis albeit at a higher price).

UK currently has 9.8 TWh of gas storage capacity. It had significantly more before the Rough gas storage facility was closed. Today, its capacity is only slightly bigger than Denmark's (9.23 TWh). The EU nations were required to fill-up their storage facilities to at least 80% by November. Even Latvia, which the most recent figures (52.9%) suggest is not near that figure, has more in reserve right now than the UK has in terms of total capacity.

Some EU countries by comparison with greater gas storage capacity

Latvia - 24.07 TWh
France  - 132.61 TWh
Spain - 35.25 TWh
Italy - 193.44 TWh
Romania - 32.79 TWh
Slovakia 36.05 TWh
Germany - 244.72 TWh
Austria - 95.55 TWh
Hungary - 67.70 TWh
Czech Rep - 43.77 TWh
Netherlands - 138.99 TWh
Poland - 36.41 TWh

Source: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/infographics/gas-storage-capacity/
« Last Edit: October 7, 2022, 02:16:17 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #646 on: October 7, 2022, 03:36:28 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on October  7, 2022, 02:14:19 pm
The UK's gas storage reserves are pitifully low compared to other nations, particularly given it is one of the most gas intensive countries in Europe. As a result in a cold snap the UK will be more reliant on the spot market (purchasing gas on an as needs basis albeit at a higher price).

UK currently has 9.8 TWh of gas storage capacity. It had significantly more before the Rough gas storage facility was closed. Today, its capacity is only slightly bigger than Denmark's (9.23 TWh). The EU nations were required to fill-up their storage facilities to at least 80% by November. Even Latvia, which the most recent figures (52.9%) suggest is not near that figure, has more in reserve right now than the UK has in terms of total capacity.

Some EU countries by comparison with greater gas storage capacity

Latvia - 24.07 TWh
France  - 132.61 TWh
Spain - 35.25 TWh
Italy - 193.44 TWh
Romania - 32.79 TWh
Slovakia 36.05 TWh
Germany - 244.72 TWh
Austria - 95.55 TWh
Hungary - 67.70 TWh
Czech Rep - 43.77 TWh
Netherlands - 138.99 TWh
Poland - 36.41 TWh

Source: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/infographics/gas-storage-capacity/


et's remember that Rough was closed by Centrica because it needed to be refurbished and Centrica didn't want to use any of its huge profits (it made £328m profit in 2017) to do it. It whined to the government, demanding the taxpayer paid the bill. May's government refused and gave it permission to close.

Now we're all fucked. Except the Centrica bosses, who will have had bonuses paid on the basis of the profit. And Centrica shareholders, who got to scoop  fatter dividend.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,855
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #647 on: October 7, 2022, 03:41:55 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on October  7, 2022, 02:14:19 pm
The UK's gas storage reserves are pitifully low compared to other nations, particularly given it is one of the most gas intensive countries in Europe. As a result in a cold snap the UK will be more reliant on the spot market (purchasing gas on an as needs basis albeit at a higher price).

UK currently has 9.8 TWh of gas storage capacity. It had significantly more before the Rough gas storage facility was closed. Today, its capacity is only slightly bigger than Denmark's (9.23 TWh). The EU nations were required to fill-up their storage facilities to at least 80% by November. Even Latvia, which the most recent figures (52.9%) suggest is not near that figure, has more in reserve right now than the UK has in terms of total capacity.

Some EU countries by comparison with greater gas storage capacity

Latvia - 24.07 TWh
France  - 132.61 TWh
Spain - 35.25 TWh
Italy - 193.44 TWh
Romania - 32.79 TWh
Slovakia 36.05 TWh
Germany - 244.72 TWh
Austria - 95.55 TWh
Hungary - 67.70 TWh
Czech Rep - 43.77 TWh
Netherlands - 138.99 TWh
Poland - 36.41 TWh

Source: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/infographics/gas-storage-capacity/


I laughed at the suggestion that there might be powercuts this winter, a few months ago. Hadn't quite taken the utter incompetence of the British government into account. ::)
Truss has apparently banned any warning about potential gas shortages.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 466
  • JFT 97
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #648 on: October 7, 2022, 03:59:44 pm »
Our storage figure is grim but not surprising with this shower in charge. Don't know if others feel the same but sadly part of me wants power cuts to really hammer the incompetence home despite knowing the hardships and the real possibility of civil unrest.
Suppose more candles and canisters for the camping stove are in order.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,687
  • Dutch Class
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #649 on: October 7, 2022, 04:22:41 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on October  7, 2022, 03:41:55 pm
I laughed at the suggestion that there might be powercuts this winter, a few months ago. Hadn't quite taken the utter incompetence of the British government into account. ::)

The UK has flirted with this scenario for a while, as there has been warnings of this possibility over the past few years around the time that National Grid releases its annual winter outlook report. However, this feels different, because the war in Ukraine and Russia restricting gas supplies has a massive knock on effect affecting more than Britain.

I think there are definitely a few factors that will influence things that National Grid has highlighted in its winter outlook report. The first scenario is if power cannot be imported from Europe. A drought-plagued summer has reduced production at a lot of European hydropower facilities. Norway has already imposed power export controls due to a lack of rainfall. France has issues with maintenance and upgrades to its nuclear generation facilities. The UK could import power from interconnectors with those countries, but they may be unable to export power due to facility issues. Also one of those interconnectors between Kent and France is not fully functional until 2023 due to fire that occurred in September 2021.  I read something recently that this summer's heatwave apparently pushed the system to the brink with coal-fired plants and overseas interconnector cables plugging in the gap.

The second scenario involves the possibility that gas supplies become so tight that the shortfall results in curbs on power plants and industrial users (presumably those on interruptible contracts).

The fact that the UK government hasn't introduced a basic program of incentives and consumption reduction strategies is baffling. Other countries like France, Spain and Germany have done it. Granted, the German energy regulator recently announced that gas usage was actually higher last week than the previous four-year average shows that even voluntary measures have their limits, but it would at least get people to think about their consumption.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #650 on: October 7, 2022, 04:35:03 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on October  7, 2022, 03:59:44 pm
Our storage figure is grim but not surprising with this shower in charge. Don't know if others feel the same but sadly part of me wants power cuts to really hammer the incompetence home despite knowing the hardships and the real possibility of civil unrest.
Suppose more candles and canisters for the camping stove are in order.


Truss and her gang of dunces are hopecasting that there won't be any power outages. The experts (National Grid) saying there could well be.

There's power cuts every year. They happen for all sorts of reasons.

Now when people get a power cut, the initial thought of blame will automatically go to the current shitstorm, even if it has cock-all to do with that. And people will remember Truss promising that there won't be power cuts.

Of course, the reason Truss said there wouldn't be any power outages is pure boosterism. She doesn't want people getting more "this country's shit and run by knobheads" vibes. But she's made herself hostage to fortune. On the one hand, I don;t want power cuts... but on the other, it'd be delicious to see this really blow up on her.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,768
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #651 on: October 7, 2022, 04:46:46 pm »
Both her and Sunak were asked the same question if I remember correctly, Sunak said something along the lines of Ill do all I can to stop them but cant promise, Truss just said no there wont be, and likewise while I certainly dont want blackouts, a couple of days of 3 hour cuts would be another nail in the Tory coffin and may well be a price worth paying assuming something can be done for the most vulnerable.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,214
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #652 on: October 7, 2022, 05:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October  7, 2022, 03:36:28 pm

et's remember that Rough was closed by Centrica because it needed to be refurbished and Centrica didn't want to use any of its huge profits (it made £328m profit in 2017) to do it. It whined to the government, demanding the taxpayer paid the bill. May's government refused and gave it permission to close.

Now we're all fucked. Except the Centrica bosses, who will have had bonuses paid on the basis of the profit. And Centrica shareholders, who got to scoop  fatter dividend.



Yeah but when shit hits the fans, will anyone remember, or will they reel off 'unprecedented, Russia, Ukraine, war, Labour'

Starmer really needs to hammer these points across via social media, talk shows, radios, TV advertising'
« Last Edit: October 7, 2022, 05:19:28 pm by Machae »
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,214
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #653 on: October 7, 2022, 05:30:00 pm »
British Gas owner Centrica, a member of the FTSE 100, on Thursday reinstated its dividend as it reported bumper operating profits of £1.3bn during the first half of 2022 thanks to higher prices for the oil and gas it drills
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #654 on: October 7, 2022, 08:28:11 pm »
The new oil war: Opec moves against the US


https://archive.ph/JkJrW

The [shit]House of Saud owe all they have to Uncle Sam. Perhaps Biden should unleash the CIA to destabilise the dictatorship.

Sooner we stop needing oil and can stop kissing dictatorship arse the better
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,329
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #655 on: Today at 11:55:46 am »
The missus is also WFH today, our Smart Meter in Home Display Unit which around now usually shows approximately £1-£1.20 is currently displaying £2.40!

This is mainly caused by her having the heating on as she is "cold"! Fortunately she'll be back in the office tomorrow as if it was full-time WFH, our bills would be through the roof!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 