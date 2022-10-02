« previous next »
Author Topic: Re: Fuel price  (Read 17526 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #600 on: October 2, 2022, 01:55:15 am »
Quote from: Machae on October  1, 2022, 09:01:23 pm
Yeah, that brings me back to the original point, can't really switch and its all much of a muchness. Bit of cartel really

This is the message I'm getting...

Energy prices are at record highs, and most homes will be better off staying with their current energy supplier right now.

If your fixed term is coming to an end, don't choose a new tariff or switch supplier.

Instead, let your supplier automatically move you to their default tariff, so your prices are protected by the Government's Energy Price Cap.

Would you like an email when prices fall?
Utility Warehouse guarantee that they will always be lower than the government's cap and they also will give you an additional 5% off if you also switch two of mobile, broadband or insurance to them.

Not sure what they are like but doing this gets you around £125 below the price cap for an average use household
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #601 on: October 2, 2022, 12:26:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 30, 2022, 02:13:46 pm
I've seen it said before that a full freezer is more efficient, but never really thought about it.
BUT  I saw yesterday, that if the freezer is full, then less warm air can get in when you open it, so it  has less cooling to do.  As chilling things often use more than heating (because they are on more), this would seem to be a good tip.
Doesn't matter what goes in the freezer I guess either. They were suggesting bags of ice, but I see no reason not to chuck lego bricks or whatever in to keep it full .  Obviously freezing left overs might help too.
Quote from: Elmo! on September 30, 2022, 02:15:14 pm
Lego bricks are probably not a good suggestion as they are largely hollow. Actual bricks would be better!
As well as being on all the time, for a given temperature difference, heating is inherently more efficient than cooling.

If losses are ignored, heating efficiency, or coefficient of performance (COP) = Thot/(Thot-Tcold).

While the cooling efficiency is given by the energy efficiency ratio (EER) = Tcold/(Thot-Tcold).

Thot is bigger than Tcold so the COP is always better than the EER (for a given temperature difference). NB: Thot and Tcold are measured in Kelvin.

Regular opening and closing and the fact that the freezer insulation is not 100% efficient means that there will always be some heat transfer between the outsde and inside of the freezer so energy must be expended through the freezer's compressor/pumps to bring the temperature down again.

A freezer that is more full will have greater thermal mass (because the specific heat capacity of fish fingers is greater than air) which means it will take more energy to bring it down to freezer temperatures but it will also warm up more slowly.

Filling a large, nearly empty freezer with thermal bricks (although blocks of ice might be better because ice has a better thermal capacity than brick) to keep a single box of fish fingers cold might make sense if the door is opened regularly because the temperature rise would be smaller when you whip out your fish finger (in practice I suspect the difference is marginal).

You need to remember though that you need to spend energy and ££ to cool the bricks/ice down in the first place. If you subsequently remove bricks to make room for a tub of ice cream you will quite probably have wasted the energy expended cooling it, and unless you put the brick(s) outside they will rob heat from the inside of your house which your central heating would need to replace.

There are no free lunches with thermodynamics!
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #602 on: October 2, 2022, 12:31:39 pm »
Also, time spent looking for the fish fingers hidden behind the blocks of ice is more time for warm air to get in ☹️

--edit-- didn't know heating was more efficient than cooling!
 
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #603 on: October 2, 2022, 12:34:28 pm »
When I used to sell white goods, one of the first things I learned was that it's more efficient to have a full freezer and an empty fridge.

Of course, as we continue to experience rising temperatures through climate change, our cooling systems will have to work even harder.
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #604 on: October 4, 2022, 01:11:56 pm »
Although our house is very well insulated it's almost open plan downstairs with no doors separating the kitchen, living room, conservatory and the stairs so we've invested in some heavy winter curtains which now means it's lovely and cosy.

Hopefully it'll help cut down our oil usage for the heating this winter.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #605 on: October 4, 2022, 01:55:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October  4, 2022, 01:11:56 pm
Although our house is very well insulated it's almost open plan downstairs with no doors separating the kitchen, living room, conservatory and the stairs so we've invested in some heavy winter curtains which now means it's lovely and cosy.

Hopefully it'll help cut down our oil usage for the heating this winter.

And if it comes down to it you can always burn the curtains for warmth.
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #606 on: October 4, 2022, 01:57:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October  4, 2022, 01:11:56 pm
Although our house is very well insulated it's almost open plan downstairs with no doors separating the kitchen, living room, conservatory and the stairs so we've invested in some heavy winter curtains which now means it's lovely and cosy.

Hopefully it'll help cut down our oil usage for the heating this winter.
Sounds like sensible changes. Maybe we will add curtains to our main living space.

My wife and I are changing our habits. We live in a very old house - 500 years old - in Continental Europe.* Our home is three stories high. The middle (living) level is very well insulated, so that's fine. The top level (in the eaves) is as well-insulated as practicable (without compromising the character of the building). But, the ground floor has solid stone walls (with 200-year old plasterwork which cannot be disturbed) and no insulation beyond double-glassing. The ground floor is largely used for storage and a large office. Although the price of heating the office - through use of a large gas fire fire, not central heating - is certainly a consideration, our main concern is avoiding use of gas (and electricity) as much as possible to avoid helping prop-up the Putin regime and do our bit to help reduce European consumption given the severe shortages. So, we will be turning down the central heating, we are not using the ground floor, I will shortly move my office to the main living space, will not heat a second bedroom, and will heat only one bathroom when it is needed for showering. We will also turn off (or use minimally, at least) heating to the master bedroom in the eaves.

I wonder if making changes like this will be the norm for most of us in the coming decades because of climate change?

* I'd like to volunteer that our home is rented. :) Ownership of a property like this, in a lovely location, would be out of the question. The rent for here is lower than for an average, much smaller, ex-council house semi in the North of England. :-X But that's another topic.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #607 on: October 4, 2022, 02:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on October  4, 2022, 01:55:15 pm
And if it comes down to it you can always burn the curtains for warmth.

😂 Very true.
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #608 on: October 4, 2022, 02:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October  4, 2022, 01:57:29 pm
Sounds like sensible changes. Maybe we will add curtains to our main living space.

My wife and I are changing our habits. We live in a very old house - 500 years old - in Continental Europe.* Our home is three stories high. The middle (living) level is very well insulated, so that's fine. The top level (in the eaves) is as well-insulated as practicable (without compromising the character of the building). But, the ground floor has solid stone walls (with 200-year old plasterwork which cannot be disturbed) and no insulation beyond double-glassing. The ground floor is largely used for storage and a large office. Although the price of heating the office - through use of a large gas fire fire, not central heating - is certainly a consideration, our main concern is avoiding use of gas (and electricity) as much as possible to avoid helping prop-up the Putin regime and do our bit to help reduce European consumption given the severe shortages. So, we will be turning down the central heating, we are not using the ground floor, I will shortly move my office to the main living space, will not heat a second bedroom, and will heat only one bathroom when it is needed for showering. We will also turn off (or use minimally, at least) heating to the master bedroom in the eaves.

I wonder if making changes like this will be the norm for most of us in the coming decades because of climate change?

* I'd like to volunteer that our home is rented. :) Ownership of a property like this, in a lovely location, would be out of the question. The rent for here is lower than for an average, much smaller, ex-council house semi in the North of England. :-X But that's another topic.

I think it's all sensible moves to be honest mate and I'm glad we're not still living in our old house which was badly insulated and 4 stories so never got or felt warm.

The conservatory here is huge compared to the living room and has 2 radiators which can now be turned off or at least turned down as it's not effecting the living room temps.

We have a log burner too so that'll help if it gets really cold.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #609 on: October 4, 2022, 02:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October  4, 2022, 01:57:29 pm
Sounds like sensible changes. Maybe we will add curtains to our main living space.

My wife and I are changing our habits. We live in a very old house - 500 years old - in Continental Europe.* Our home is three stories high. The middle (living) level is very well insulated, so that's fine. The top level (in the eaves) is as well-insulated as practicable (without compromising the character of the building). But, the ground floor has solid stone walls (with 200-year old plasterwork which cannot be disturbed) and no insulation beyond double-glassing. The ground floor is largely used for storage and a large office. Although the price of heating the office - through use of a large gas fire fire, not central heating - is certainly a consideration, our main concern is avoiding use of gas (and electricity) as much as possible to avoid helping prop-up the Putin regime and do our bit to help reduce European consumption given the severe shortages. So, we will be turning down the central heating, we are not using the ground floor, I will shortly move my office to the main living space, will not heat a second bedroom, and will heat only one bathroom when it is needed for showering. We will also turn off (or use minimally, at least) heating to the master bedroom in the eaves.

I wonder if making changes like this will be the norm for most of us in the coming decades because of climate change?

* I'd like to volunteer that our home is rented. :) Ownership of a property like this, in a lovely location, would be out of the question. The rent for here is lower than for an average, much smaller, ex-council house semi in the North of England. :-X But that's another topic.

The problem with old houses is that you can create problems like damp or wood worms by not heating.

As its rented, that might not be your concern, but just wanted to mention it
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #610 on: October 4, 2022, 02:35:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October  4, 2022, 02:17:30 pm
I think it's all sensible moves to be honest mate and I'm glad we're not still living in our old house which was badly insulated and 4 stories so never got or felt warm.

The conservatory here is huge compared to the living room and has 2 radiators which can now be turned off or at least turned down as it's not effecting the living room temps.

We have a log burner too so that'll help if it gets really cold.
I've burned Redwood in the past, and burns well. :) Just the thought of it gives me a warm glow. :D
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #611 on: October 4, 2022, 02:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Machae on October  1, 2022, 06:18:05 pm
Yeah, but what can you do. Some people out there making an absolute killing and the Tories taking great pride in allowing them to do so

Their argument against windfall taxes is always, these companies won't then invest in infrastructure and renewables if we tax them. Fuck me, I'm sure they'd get a tax break for doing do anyway
thats fucking lunacy
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #612 on: October 4, 2022, 02:48:48 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on October  4, 2022, 02:23:02 pm
The problem with old houses is that you can create problems like damp or wood worms by not heating.

As its rented, that might not be your concern, but just wanted to mention it
Yeah, I am mindful of that. I would not screw up the place just because it is rented. But a useful reminder.

There will be some some leakage of heat to the second bedroom from the main living space and bathroom - its the bedroom's en suite we are likely to use for showering. The bathroom will be heated when showering, has an extractor (of course), is usually left on for 10-15 minutes afterwards, and the bathroom door left open for some time  after that. The ground floor has solid walls and floor and has very large double-glassed windows along the whole south wall, so that will probably suffice (but I'll keep a check on it). There is a small radiator in the entrance/hallway/stairwell, which will be left on low. And there is a open stair well from the main living space to the master in the loft, so some heat will leak up there anyway. So far, we've experienced no problems with any damp here, so I think/hope it will be OK. And if not, we will adjust.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #613 on: October 4, 2022, 03:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October  4, 2022, 02:35:00 pm
I've burned Redwood in the past, and burns well. :) Just the thought of it gives me a warm glow. :D

Very good 😊
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #614 on: Today at 02:05:52 am »
Major blow for everyday people and a slap in the face for Biden with the upcoming midterms.

Quote
OPEC sides with Russia to cut oil output by 2 million barrels a day

The OPEC cartel has announced it will cut oil production by two million barrels a day, in a move that will drive up petrol prices.

https://www.news.com.au/finance/economy/opec-sides-with-russia-to-cut-oil-output-by-2-million-barrels-a-day/news-story/ff376116e0a6a087f9a9a245c1d754f3

[https://www.news.com.au/finance/economy/opec-sides-with-russia-to-cut-oil-output-by-2-million-barrels-a-day/news-story/ff376116e0a6a087f9a9a245c1d754f3
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #615 on: Today at 10:04:41 am »
oh ffs
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #616 on: Today at 10:13:31 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:04:41 am
oh ffs

The pariah giving Biden the middle finger while handing a boost to Trump and his lot for the midterms.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #617 on: Today at 10:19:26 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:13:31 am
The pariah giving Biden the middle finger while handing a boost to Trump and his lot for the midterms.
Trump is getting in again isnt he
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #618 on: Today at 12:05:20 pm »
This gives another opinion on OPEC's move, rather than just through our lens.

https://twitter.com/7yhy/status/1577695480779243523?t=E-MkXxb5k7HqBnG8SMMa4g&s=19
All around you walls are tumbling down. Stop staring at the ground.

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #619 on: Today at 12:19:07 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:05:52 am
Major blow for everyday people and a slap in the face for Biden with the upcoming midterms.

This is why we need to get off fossil fuels asap!
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #620 on: Today at 01:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:19:07 pm
This is why we need to get off fossil fuels asap!

And not because of the destruction of the planet?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #621 on: Today at 01:20:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:08:14 pm
And not because of the destruction of the planet?

Did I say it was the only reason......?

Choose whatever reason you like, there are so many!
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #622 on: Today at 02:05:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:20:52 pm
Did I say it was the only reason......?

Choose whatever reason you like, there are so many!
Sorry. It was just the way I read it 😁
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #623 on: Today at 02:29:36 pm »
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #624 on: Today at 02:38:53 pm »
*Runs off and buys candles on Amazon *

(Genuinely did too)
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #625 on: Today at 03:07:30 pm »
* Runs off and buys a generator
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #626 on: Today at 03:12:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:38:53 pm
*Runs off and buys candles on Amazon *

(Genuinely did too)
Never mind the thermostat battle I am guarding my candles like it's the lost treasure of the Incas as my wife loves candles to be lit at all times. Likes the ambiance apparently despite it being daylight!
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #627 on: Today at 03:18:27 pm »
Our curtains have definitely made a difference in terms of heating. 

We put it on the other night but once it was warm we could turn it off and last night didn't put it on at all, we just lit the fire and that really was toastie 😊
