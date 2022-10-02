Although our house is very well insulated it's almost open plan downstairs with no doors separating the kitchen, living room, conservatory and the stairs so we've invested in some heavy winter curtains which now means it's lovely and cosy.



Hopefully it'll help cut down our oil usage for the heating this winter.



Sounds like sensible changes. Maybe we will add curtains to our main living space.My wife and I are changing our habits. We live in a very old house - 500 years old - in Continental Europe.* Our home is three stories high. The middle (living) level is very well insulated, so that's fine. The top level (in the eaves) is as well-insulated as practicable (without compromising the character of the building). But, the ground floor has solid stone walls (with 200-year old plasterwork which cannot be disturbed) and no insulation beyond double-glassing. The ground floor is largely used for storage and a large office. Although the price of heating the office - through use of a large gas fire fire, not central heating - is certainly a consideration, our main concern is avoiding use of gas (and electricity) as much as possible to avoid helping prop-up the Putin regime and do our bit to help reduce European consumption given the severe shortages. So, we will be turning down the central heating, we are not using the ground floor, I will shortly move my office to the main living space, will not heat a second bedroom, and will heat only one bathroom when it is needed for showering. We will also turn off (or use minimally, at least) heating to the master bedroom in the eaves.I wonder if making changes like this will be the norm for most of us in the coming decades because of climate change?* I'd like to volunteer that our home is rented.Ownership of a property like this, in a lovely location, would be out of the question. The rent for here is lower than for an average, much smaller, ex-council house semi in the North of England.But that's another topic.