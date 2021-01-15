I've seen it said before that a full freezer is more efficient, but never really thought about it.

BUT I saw yesterday, that if the freezer is full, then less warm air can get in when you open it, so it has less cooling to do. As chilling things often use more than heating (because they are on more), this would seem to be a good tip.

Doesn't matter what goes in the freezer I guess either. They were suggesting bags of ice, but I see no reason not to chuck lego bricks or whatever in to keep it full . Obviously freezing left overs might help too. Quote from: Elmo! on September 30, 2022, 02:15:14 pm Lego bricks are probably not a good suggestion as they are largely hollow. Actual bricks would be better!

cold

As well as being on all the time, for a given temperature difference, heating is inherently more efficient than cooling.If losses are ignored, heating efficiency, or coefficient of performance (COP) = T/(T-T).While the cooling efficiency is given by the energy efficiency ratio (EER) = T/(T-T).is bigger than Tso the COP is always better than the EER (for a given temperature difference). NB: Tand Tare measured in Kelvin.Regular opening and closing and the fact that the freezer insulation is not 100% efficient means that there will always be some heat transfer between the outsde and inside of the freezer so energy must be expended through the freezer's compressor/pumps to bring the temperature down again.A freezer that is more full will have greater thermal mass (because the specific heat capacity of fish fingers is greater than air) which means it will take more energy to bring it down to freezer temperatures but it will also warm up more slowly.Filling a large, nearly empty freezer with thermal bricks (although blocks of ice might be better because ice has a better thermal capacity than brick) to keep a single box of fish fingers cold might make sense if the door is opened regularly because the temperature rise would be smaller when you whip out your fish finger (in practice I suspect the difference is marginal).You need to remember though that you need to spend energy and ££ to cool the bricks/ice down in the first place. If you subsequently remove bricks to make room for a tub of ice cream you will quite probably have wasted the energy expended cooling it, and unless you put the brick(s) outside they will rob heat from the inside of your house which your central heating would need to replace.There are no free lunches with thermodynamics!