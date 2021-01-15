« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: Fuel price  (Read 16684 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,232
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #600 on: Today at 01:55:15 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:01:23 pm
Yeah, that brings me back to the original point, can't really switch and its all much of a muchness. Bit of cartel really

This is the message I'm getting...

Energy prices are at record highs, and most homes will be better off staying with their current energy supplier right now.

If your fixed term is coming to an end, don't choose a new tariff or switch supplier.

Instead, let your supplier automatically move you to their default tariff, so your prices are protected by the Government's Energy Price Cap.

Would you like an email when prices fall?
Utility Warehouse guarantee that they will always be lower than the government's cap and they also will give you an additional 5% off if you also switch two of mobile, broadband or insurance to them.

Not sure what they are like but doing this gets you around £125 below the price cap for an average use household
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,707
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #601 on: Today at 12:26:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 30, 2022, 02:13:46 pm
I've seen it said before that a full freezer is more efficient, but never really thought about it.
BUT  I saw yesterday, that if the freezer is full, then less warm air can get in when you open it, so it  has less cooling to do.  As chilling things often use more than heating (because they are on more), this would seem to be a good tip.
Doesn't matter what goes in the freezer I guess either. They were suggesting bags of ice, but I see no reason not to chuck lego bricks or whatever in to keep it full .  Obviously freezing left overs might help too.
Quote from: Elmo! on September 30, 2022, 02:15:14 pm
Lego bricks are probably not a good suggestion as they are largely hollow. Actual bricks would be better!
As well as being on all the time, for a given temperature difference, heating is inherently more efficient than cooling.

If losses are ignored, heating efficiency, or coefficient of performance (COP) = Thot/(Thot-Tcold).

While the cooling efficiency is given by the energy efficiency ratio (EER) = Tcold/(Thot-Tcold).

Thot is bigger than Tcold so the COP is always better than the EER (for a given temperature difference). NB: Thot and Tcold are measured in Kelvin.

Regular opening and closing and the fact that the freezer insulation is not 100% efficient means that there will always be some heat transfer between the outsde and inside of the freezer so energy must be expended through the freezer's compressor/pumps to bring the temperature down again.

A freezer that is more full will have greater thermal mass (because the specific heat capacity of fish fingers is greater than air) which means it will take more energy to bring it down to freezer temperatures but it will also warm up more slowly.

Filling a large, nearly empty freezer with thermal bricks (although blocks of ice might be better because ice has a better thermal capacity than brick) to keep a single box of fish fingers cold might make sense if the door is opened regularly because the temperature rise would be smaller when you whip out your fish finger (in practice I suspect the difference is marginal).

You need to remember though that you need to spend energy and ££ to cool the bricks/ice down in the first place. If you subsequently remove bricks to make room for a tub of ice cream you will quite probably have wasted the energy expended cooling it, and unless you put the brick(s) outside they will rob heat from the inside of your house which your central heating would need to replace.

There are no free lunches with thermodynamics!
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,680
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #602 on: Today at 12:31:39 pm »
Also, time spent looking for the fish fingers hidden behind the blocks of ice is more time for warm air to get in ☹️

--edit-- didn't know heating was more efficient than cooling!
 
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 