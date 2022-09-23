« previous next »
Fuel price

Re: Fuel price
September 23, 2022, 01:45:51 pm
UKs nuclear waste cleanup operation could cost £260bn

Cost of safely clearing waste from ageing power stations is soaring, says Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

Quote
The cost of decommissioning the UKs 20th-century nuclear waste could rise to £260bn as the aged and degrading sites present growing challenges, according to analysis presented to an international group of experts.

As the government pursues nuclear energy with the promise of a new generation of reactors, the cost of safely cleaning up waste from previous generations of power stations is soaring.

Degrading nuclear facilities are presenting increasingly hazardous and challenging problems. Ageing equipment and electrical systems at Sellafield, which is storing much of the countrys nuclear waste and is one of the most hazardous sites in the world, are increasing the risk of fire, according to the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority. They require increasing maintenance and present growing risk. Last October a faulty light fitting started a blaze at a Sellafield facility which led to its closure for several weeks.

Analysis by Stephen Thomas, a professor of energy policy at the University of Greenwich, estimates the total bill for decommissioning the UKs nuclear waste mountain will grow to £260bn.

Thomas told a conference of international experts the cost of decommissioning Sellafield had risen from to £110bn, according to freedom of information requests.

Other sites that need decommissioning are the 11 Magnox power stations, built between the 1950s and 1970s, including Dungeness A in Kent, Hinkley Point A in Somerset and Trawsfynydd in north Wales, and seven advanced gas-cooled reactors built in the 1990s, including Dungeness B, which closed last year, Hinkley Point B and Heysham 1 and 2 in Lancashire.

Deterioration of one of the Magnox stations, Trawsfynydd, which shut down in 1991, is such that substantial work is needed to make it safe, according to the NDA. Work that would then need to be undone to complete reactor dismantling, the agency said.

Thomas told the International Nuclear Risk Assessment Group similar problems are expected at other Magnox sites. The timetable for decommissioning the old nuclear power stations has been abandoned, with no new timescale yet published.

The Nuclear Waste Service has said deferring decommissioning for 85 years from shutdown, which was previous policy, is not suitable for all the reactors because of their different ages and physical conditions. Decommissioning of some Magnox stations will have to be brought forward, the NWS has said.

Attempts to speed up the decommissioning would only add to the growing bill, Thomas said, which he estimated had increased to £34bn.

In 2005, the cost for decommissioning and disposing of the radioactive waste from nuclear power stations built in the 1950s, 70s and 90s was put at £51bn.

Last year the NDA estimates rose to £131bn, and its latest annual report said £149bn was needed to pay for the clear up. But Thomas said rising costs meant the total bill was on track to reach £260bn.

Part of the soaring increase is the cost of building a large underground nuclear waste dump or geological deposit facility (GDF) to safely store the 700,000 cubic metres of radioactive waste  roughly the volume of 6,000 double decker buses  from the countrys past nuclear programme.

The mammoth engineering project was initially predicted to cost £11bn but the bill is now estimated to be up to £53bn because of uncertainty about where the site will be located, and the need to provide space for an unspecified amount of waste from the new generation of nuclear reactors which the government wants to build.

Four areas of the country are being considered for the GDF but no decision on where it will be located has yet been made.

While we are clear about the current legacy of waste which already exists, a GDF would have to handle additional waste from new facilities being developed, the NWService said. The actual cost will  depend on the number of new nuclear projects that the UK develops in future and any additional waste from those stations.

The cleanup of past nuclear waste will take more than 100 years, the NDA has said. Highlighting the challenges of the degrading and hazardous facilities, the authority said in its annual report that robots and drones were increasingly being used to carry out site inspections

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/23/uk-nuclear-waste-cleanup-decommissioning-power-stations
Re: Fuel price
September 23, 2022, 08:40:35 pm
Red-Soldier on September 23, 2022, 01:45:51 pm
UKs nuclear waste cleanup operation could cost £260bn

Cost of safely clearing waste from ageing power stations is soaring, says Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/23/uk-nuclear-waste-cleanup-decommissioning-power-stations



Of course, the then Tory government made sure to heap this liability onto the taxpayer before they privatised the profitable bit (which even then the management mucked up so much it had to be sold to EDF a few years later in order to save it)
Re: Fuel price
September 24, 2022, 11:40:01 am
Fuck knows what is going on with Sainsbury's Energy, my supplier. I have a fixed deal ending on 4th October, currently paying £90pm. Built up about £200 in credit ahead of the winter.

Just logged in and they are now saying my direct debit from next month is going to be £24pm.  ;D

And that's with them saying they still haven't factored in the governments new price cap.
Re: Fuel price
September 24, 2022, 06:33:24 pm
Bloody hell, Im £620 in credit 

Moved suppliers at the start of last November .hopefully should get that back soon
Re: Fuel price
Yesterday at 08:17:51 am
TepidT2O on September 24, 2022, 06:33:24 pm
Bloody hell, Im £620 in credit 

Moved suppliers at the start of last November .hopefully should get that back soon
That'll be gone an hour after turning in the heating .
Do the changes help schools? They must be in danger of having to do a four day week or something.
Re: Fuel price
Yesterday at 11:01:13 am
PaulF on Yesterday at 08:17:51 am
That'll be gone an hour after turning in the heating .
Do the changes help schools? They must be in danger of having to do a four day week or something.
No idea to be honest. Were on a fixed rate for another year, so.. its hard to tell.
Re: Fuel price
Today at 11:19:34 am
TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:01:13 am
No idea to be honest. Were on a fixed rate for another year, so.. its hard to tell.

Our electric is fixed till April 23, so no concerns there - Octopus have sent out the change letters and my gas price has increased 50% - my guess is that some of the £400 will help that this christmas i am nearly at zero balance on my account due to overpaying as it is, so who knows what the new year/post april will look like.

My bigger concern now is what the mortgage market will look like when i have to renew in 2 years - if i got a new mortgage today, i would be expected to pay around £300 a month more....whcih as it turns out is a bigger problem than the energy problem.

Plus the company my wife works for went under last week with all but a few hours notice and only 25% pay given.   we're ok for a few months but the wife could do with one of the high quality/high paid jobs that are going to be hitting these shores.......
Re: Fuel price
Today at 02:43:12 pm
stewil007 on Today at 11:19:34 am
Our electric is fixed till April 23, so no concerns there - Octopus have sent out the change letters and my gas price has increased 50% - my guess is that some of the £400 will help that this christmas i am nearly at zero balance on my account due to overpaying as it is, so who knows what the new year/post april will look like.

My bigger concern now is what the mortgage market will look like when i have to renew in 2 years - if i got a new mortgage today, i would be expected to pay around £300 a month more....whcih as it turns out is a bigger problem than the energy problem.

Plus the company my wife works for went under last week with all but a few hours notice and only 25% pay given.   we're ok for a few months but the wife could do with one of the high quality/high paid jobs that are going to be hitting these shores.......

Sorry to hear that mate.  Shit is hitting the fan big time.
Re: Fuel price
Today at 02:52:09 pm
PaulF on Today at 02:43:12 pm
Sorry to hear that mate.  Shit is hitting the fan big time.

Cheers, its absolutely mental out there at the minute - thankfully she has 4 interviews lined up and has been offered some temp work till christmas if needed.

One thing i will say, is keep your LinkedIn profile up to date - everything so far has come from an update she put on last week!
Re: Fuel price
Today at 02:55:12 pm
Like this?
Re: Fuel price
Today at 03:01:55 pm
PaulF on Today at 02:55:12 pm
Like this?

slinks off to update mine......
