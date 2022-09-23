No idea to be honest. Were on a fixed rate for another year, so .. its hard to tell.



Our electric is fixed till April 23, so no concerns there - Octopus have sent out the change letters and my gas price has increased 50% - my guess is that some of the £400 will help that this christmas i am nearly at zero balance on my account due to overpaying as it is, so who knows what the new year/post april will look like.My bigger concern now is what the mortgage market will look like when i have to renew in 2 years - if i got a new mortgage today, i would be expected to pay around £300 a month more....whcih as it turns out is a bigger problem than the energy problem.Plus the company my wife works for went under last week with all but a few hours notice and only 25% pay given. we're ok for a few months but the wife could do with one of the high quality/high paid jobs that are going to be hitting these shores.......