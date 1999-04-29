« previous next »
Author Topic: Re: Fuel price  (Read 14503 times)

Online spen71

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #520 on: September 13, 2022, 10:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 13, 2022, 08:59:11 pm
Mate, are you actually being serious.......?

Hes a Tory
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #521 on: September 13, 2022, 11:13:32 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on September 13, 2022, 10:58:46 pm
Hes a Tory
I don't believe PaulF is a Tory. I think he just has bee in his bonnet about this. Apparently, I am sometimes guilty of this too - Just ask Red-Soldier! :)
Offline ianburns252

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #522 on: September 14, 2022, 07:14:10 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 13, 2022, 08:59:11 pm
Mate, are you actually being serious.......?

There is logic there and it stems from everyone using the term "excess profits" as opposed to "excessive profits".

If we are taxing based in windfalls and excess profits then doing it on a comparative basis i.e. more than say 200% on PY would fall under what Paul is saying and even small businesses would get hit.

What it should actually be in on excessive profits where 170bn across an industry seems ridiculous - although this needs to be reviewed on how many entities make up the industry and what the profit margins are for each to truly assess if excessive.

Would be fair to say that if 20% points above the industry average at op prof level then it could be considered excessive.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #523 on: September 14, 2022, 08:10:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September 13, 2022, 08:05:03 pm
For the record, I have no problem with teaching at our 100% for windfall, but this need to be declared ahead of time not agree the event?  Should we be hammering florists near royal sites? Or burger vans when the ground they serve suddenly gets the CL final?

Ah but come on, there's a huge difference between small companies selling non-essential items and mega-corporations making billions from providing goods that people need to stay alive. The correct solution to all that is nationalisation of utilities. No one should be profiting from water and electricity needs. In the meantime, the shareholders will have to live with reduced profits from doing fuck-all, god bless them.
Online reddebs

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #524 on: September 14, 2022, 08:42:55 am »
I'm still waiting for my electricity supplier to confirm what my new tariff prices per kWh will be from 1st October although I've noticed today that they've reduced what was going to be my new direct debit from £148 to £102.

I was previously paying £86 so I don't get it.  If the cap has increased from £1970 to £2500 on average surely it should have gone up not come down? 

Or have they increased but then adjusted it for the £60 per month help we're getting till March?

I wish they'd just tell me the facts and figures of the unit costs.
Offline PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #525 on: September 14, 2022, 09:02:54 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on September 14, 2022, 08:10:05 am
Ah but come on, there's a huge difference between small companies selling non-essential items and mega-corporations making billions from providing goods that people need to stay alive. The correct solution to all that is nationalisation of utilities. No one should be profiting from water and electricity needs. In the meantime, the shareholders will have to live with reduced profits from doing fuck-all, god bless them.
Yes. It's essentialness that makes the difference. My argument about florists was a bit nuts.  Dwelling on the essential does seem it should be nationalised.
I do think it seems unfair to tax a company because of its size differently though. Maybe a tax that hits very hard if you make 3x or more of costs over a five year period, of something.

Offline PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #526 on: September 14, 2022, 09:05:58 am »
Quote from: reddebs on September 14, 2022, 08:42:55 am
I'm still waiting for my electricity supplier to confirm what my new tariff prices per kWh will be from 1st October although I've noticed today that they've reduced what was going to be my new direct debit from £148 to £102.

I was previously paying £86 so I don't get it.  If the cap has increased from £1970 to £2500 on average surely it should have gone up not come down? 

Or have they increased but then adjusted it for the £60 per month help we're getting till March?

I wish they'd just tell me the facts and figures of the unit costs.
Previous to when Debs?
Online reddebs

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #527 on: September 14, 2022, 09:36:51 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September 14, 2022, 09:05:58 am
Previous to when Debs?

I've been paying £86 a month since the prices went up in April, they then changed it to £148 earlier this month to start on 1st October but now they've changed it again to £102.

I don't have a problem with the changes as such it's that they've not notified us of the new unit prices which they clearly know as they've recalculated how much people need to pay.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #528 on: September 14, 2022, 09:45:01 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 13, 2022, 05:47:54 pm
This thread is really interesting

It discusses the likely price of gas in the medium term .  Not perfect, but much more positive.

https://twitter.com/bergaslak/status/1569719958115946496?s=21&t=yeIxjbZ5G5Uj31Usg3azMA
Thanks for posting Tepid. As you say, a bit more positive. Interesting about how the reduction in demand can be achieved too.

Useage for generation could be massive, but I think the cumulative effect of households and business being a bit more careful could also have a significant effect.

We've been rubbish really. An old boiler combined with laziness on setting the timer properly has meant we've used far too much, but have lived with it as long as our overall bill was OK - I just shopped around for the lowest gas price per unit and that worked.

We've already reduced our projected use by over 25% just by using the timer better and not reheating the same hot water like we sometimes used to! But I expect this will increase to about 40% in the medium term. Upgrading the boiler and system controls and a bit of extra investment on insulation could reduce useage further.

Offline PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #529 on: September 14, 2022, 10:50:54 am »
Wow. The first time I've seen anything useful on twitter thanks tepid!

Gut feel is the price is much higher than where it will settle , albeit higher than pre pandemic and obviously higher than during.
This view affects the strikes too. If the energy hike and the huge cost of living is temporary, then government style bailout is correct. Not raising wages that will last beyond the fall in fuel prices .
All other things being equal of course. Wages in many public sectors have been eroded , this is just the tip of the iceberg.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #530 on: September 14, 2022, 01:13:37 pm »
EU expects to raise 140bn from windfall tax on energy firms

Fossil fuel extractors will be asked to hand back 33% of taxable surplus profits to cushion blow of crisis

Quote
The EU expects to raise 140bn from windfall taxes on energy company profits to cushion the blow of the energy crisis.

The emergency levy will be placed on oil, gas and coal firms alongside a separate measure to cap revenues from renewable electricity generators at less than half of current market prices.

Fossil fuel extractors will be asked by the EU to hand back 33% of taxable surplus profits for the 2022 fiscal year, in a move that could pile pressure on Liz Truss to reverse her decision not to extend the UKs windfall tax on oil and gas companies, which is set at 25%.

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday: In our social market economy, profits are good. But in these times it is wrong to receive extraordinary record profits benefiting from war and on the back of consumers.

Profits must be shared and channelled to those who need it the most. Our proposal will raise more than 140bn for member states to cushion the blow directly.

European governments have ploughed hundreds of billions of euros into tax cuts, handouts and subsidies to try to contain the energy crisis, fuelled by Russias invasion of Ukraine, which is driving up inflation, forcing industries to shut production and hiking bills in the run-up to winter.

In these times, profits must be shared and channelled to those who need it most, Von der Leyen told the European parliament in Strasbourg.

The former chancellor Rishi Sunak introduced the tax on North Sea oil and gas producers this year. However, the government has resisted calls to expand the tax to electricity generators.

Wind and solar farms and nuclear plants have benefited from the soaring price of gas.

However, Truss and the new chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, have expressed opposition to windfall taxes.

The commission was planning to skim off excess revenues from Europes non-gas fuelled power plants and have governments spend the cash on helping businesses and retail consumers with their bills, Reuters reported citing draft proposals that could still be subject to change.

Wind and solar farms and nuclear plants would face a cap of 180 a megawatt hour (MWh) on the revenue they receive for generating electricity.

That would cap generators revenues at less than half of current market prices. Germanys front-year electricity price hit a record high of more than 1,000 a MWh last month and was trading at just below 500 a MWh hour on Wednesday.

Von der Leyen said the commission would also propose measures for EU countries to reduce electricity use in an attempt to save fuel.

EU countries gas storage caverns are 84% full  a healthy pre-winter level  but analysts say Europe will still need deep cuts in fuel use over winter to avoid shortages.

The commission has retreated from an initial plan to cap Russian gas prices, however, and EU countries are divided over whether broader price caps would help or harm efforts to secure winter energy supplies.

Brussels is also working on plans to amend collateral requirements in energy markets to help companies facing a liquidity squeeze.

Separately, Von der Leyen said the EU was planning a deeper overhaul of its electricity market to decouple power prices from the soaring cost of gas.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/sep/14/eu-windfall-tax-energy-fossil-fuel-firms
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #531 on: September 14, 2022, 02:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 14, 2022, 01:13:37 pm
EU expects to raise 140bn from windfall tax on energy firms

Fossil fuel extractors will be asked to hand back 33% of taxable surplus profits to cushion blow of crisis

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/sep/14/eu-windfall-tax-energy-fossil-fuel-firms
That article sums up the real driver of Brexit.
Stopping those nasty foreigners taking houses benefits and jobs was the rallying call to get the majority needed. It was always about escaping the EU to reach the sunlit uplands of an unregulated economy. Until of course the elite need the Government intervention.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #532 on: September 14, 2022, 03:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on September 14, 2022, 02:25:02 pm
That article sums up the real driver of Brexit.
Stopping those nasty foreigners taking houses benefits and jobs was the rallying call to get the majority needed. It was always about escaping the EU to reach the sunlit uplands of an unregulated economy. Until of course the elite need the Government intervention.


Note that several residents of 55 Tufton Street are heavily linked to / funded by the fossil fuel industry.

55 Tufton Street was/is also home to Vote Leave, Leave Means Leave, Brexit Central

It's all one corrupt cesspit
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #533 on: September 14, 2022, 03:07:48 pm »
Speaking of corruption, following the EU's announcement of 150bn in windfall taxes, gas prices have risen sharply.

Makes you wonder how much price-manipulation is taking place by the big energy corporations
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #534 on: September 14, 2022, 03:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 14, 2022, 03:07:48 pm
Speaking of corruption, following the EU's announcement of 150bn in windfall taxes, gas prices have risen sharply.

Makes you wonder how much price-manipulation is taking place by the big energy corporations

It's just one big racket!
Offline PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #535 on: September 14, 2022, 08:13:19 pm »
Just as an aside.crypto mining is now far less profitable.
Online west_london_red

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #536 on: September 14, 2022, 08:23:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 14, 2022, 08:13:19 pm
Just as an aside.crypto mining is now far less profitable.

Its also a lot less profitable because the cryptos are worth a fraction of what they were at the turn on the year.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,009
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #537 on: September 14, 2022, 08:27:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 14, 2022, 08:13:19 pm
Just as an aside.crypto mining is now far less profitable.

Quote from: west_london_red on September 14, 2022, 08:23:45 pm
Its also a lot less profitable because the cryptos are worth a fraction of what they were at the turn on the year.


The heart bleeds.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #538 on: September 15, 2022, 07:02:46 am »
Not sure how an approx 26% increase in the cap for the average user from around £1970 to £2500, then equates to an over 40% increase to the unit price.
Leccy is a lower increase at just over 20%, but assuming 50 50 use, its still a 30% increase not 25, and unless you are at the low end of use, the 400 subsidy wont be enough to compensate for these increases.
Online west_london_red

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #539 on: September 15, 2022, 08:15:17 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on September 14, 2022, 08:27:55 pm

The heart bleeds.

Its been a great opportunity for a bit of schadenfreude to be honest but thats probably for a different thread
Offline PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #540 on: September 16, 2022, 10:38:17 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on September 15, 2022, 07:02:46 am
Not sure how an approx 26% increase in the cap for the average user from around £1970 to £2500, then equates to an over 40% increase to the unit price.
Leccy is a lower increase at just over 20%, but assuming 50 50 use, its still a 30% increase not 25, and unless you are at the low end of use, the 400 subsidy wont be enough to compensate for these increases.

Pretty sure the cap is based on at least 3x more leccy than gas usage? Or the other way around!
Online west_london_red

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #541 on: September 16, 2022, 04:16:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 16, 2022, 10:38:17 am
Pretty sure the cap is based on at least 3x more leccy than gas usage? Or the other way around!

12000 kWh of gas 3000 kWh of electricity is how its based.
Offline pazcom

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 08:34:28 am »
email from EDF today. Based on the new price cap and our yearly usage our bill is approximately £3300 a year. Eye watering amounts.
Offline PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 08:36:26 am »
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 08:34:28 am
email from EDF today. Based on the new price cap and our yearly usage our bill is approximately £3300 a year. Eye watering amounts.
What was it this time last year?
Offline pazcom

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #544 on: Yesterday at 09:02:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:36:26 am
What was it this time last year?

£1560 per year.
Online Elmo!

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 09:15:30 am »
My quote has been updated from £135pm to £240pm for the original October price cap rise but with the caveat that they have not factored in the new government price cap yet and are still working on it.  The £135 was based on the previous price cap so I'm expecting it to go up to £170-180.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #546 on: Yesterday at 10:30:19 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on September 16, 2022, 04:16:46 pm
12000 kWh of gas 3000 kWh of electricity is how its based.

I presume that is yearly?  That seems a very large consumption of both to be honest - I've been in my place for 5 months now, and have used a little over 900 KWh of Electricity (I work from home); and around 1700 kWh of Gas.  Over winter I can see gas going up as I start using the central heating (it has remained off since mid-May) - but I can't see leccy going up that much  (it will likely only be that my low power lights go on an hour or 2 earlier in whichever room I am currently in). 

For the first month or 2, until the adjusted it based on my actual readings, their estimation of my usage was way, way higher than it actually was on both - presumably a factor of living alone vs living with others.
Online Elmo!

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #547 on: Yesterday at 10:41:37 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:30:19 am
I presume that is yearly?  That seems a very large consumption of both to be honest - I've been in my place for 5 months now, and have used a little over 900 KWh of Electricity (I work from home); and around 1700 kWh of Gas.  Over winter I can see gas going up as I start using the central heating (it has remained off since mid-May) - but I can't see leccy going up that much  (it will likely only be that my low power lights go on an hour or 2 earlier in whichever room I am currently in). 

For the first month or 2, until the adjusted it based on my actual readings, their estimation of my usage was way, way higher than it actually was on both - presumably a factor of living alone vs living with others.

I reckon if you have used 1700kwh of gas during the summer months you could easily hit 12000 a year including winter.

That estimate doesn't factor in different setups in terms of whether you have gas shower/hob/oven etc, or all electric. I think OFGEM have other estimates for different setups.
Offline PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #548 on: Yesterday at 12:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:30:19 am
I presume that is yearly?  That seems a very large consumption of both to be honest - I've been in my place for 5 months now, and have used a little over 900 KWh of Electricity (I work from home); and around 1700 kWh of Gas.  Over winter I can see gas going up as I start using the central heating (it has remained off since mid-May) - but I can't see leccy going up that much  (it will likely only be that my low power lights go on an hour or 2 earlier in whichever room I am currently in). 

For the first month or 2, until the adjusted it based on my actual readings, their estimation of my usage was way, way higher than it actually was on both - presumably a factor of living alone vs living with others.

Yep annual figures.  Probably based on a family of 2.4 , in a semi detached , 'averagely' insulated gaff.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #549 on: Yesterday at 04:36:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:41:37 am
I reckon if you have used 1700kwh of gas during the summer months you could easily hit 12000 a year including winter.

That estimate doesn't factor in different setups in terms of whether you have gas shower/hob/oven etc, or all electric. I think OFGEM have other estimates for different setups.

Fair enough - my energy supplier is Bulb - and I hadn't submitted a gas or leccy reading manually for the first 2 months I lived there.  Looking back at my my first bill in May, they estimated I would use in the first month 2100 KwH of gas in that month - and as I said, I have used a *total* of 1700 KwH in the FIVE months since April, so no idea on what historical use the people before me made of it, but it does seem to suggest a lot more than my personal consumption - which is nice. 

They initially "estimated" a total Annual usaged of 30000 kWH - whereas on my most recent statement, based on the first 5 months of actual usage and then their predictions for Winter usage, 26,400  Kwh (which would suggest going from 1700 kWH in 5 months, to using 24,700 in the next 5 months, or twice the average yearly consumption).  Either way, it does seem way off lol
Offline PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #550 on: Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 04:36:13 pm
Fair enough - my energy supplier is Bulb - and I hadn't submitted a gas or leccy reading manually for the first 2 months I lived there.  Looking back at my my first bill in May, they estimated I would use in the first month 2100 KwH of gas in that month - and as I said, I have used a *total* of 1700 KwH in the FIVE months since April, so no idea on what historical use the people before me made of it, but it does seem to suggest a lot more than my personal consumption - which is nice. 

They initially "estimated" a total Annual usaged of 30000 kWH - whereas on my most recent statement, based on the first 5 months of actual usage and then their predictions for Winter usage, 26,400  Kwh (which would suggest going from 1700 kWH in 5 months, to using 24,700 in the next 5 months, or twice the average yearly consumption).  Either way, it does seem way off lol

You'll have to shrink the canabis farm.
Online west_london_red

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #551 on: Yesterday at 07:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 10:30:19 am
I presume that is yearly?  That seems a very large consumption of both to be honest - I've been in my place for 5 months now, and have used a little over 900 KWh of Electricity (I work from home); and around 1700 kWh of Gas.  Over winter I can see gas going up as I start using the central heating (it has remained off since mid-May) - but I can't see leccy going up that much  (it will likely only be that my low power lights go on an hour or 2 earlier in whichever room I am currently in). 

For the first month or 2, until the adjusted it based on my actual readings, their estimation of my usage was way, way higher than it actually was on both - presumably a factor of living alone vs living with others.

Yeah, those figures are yearly for an average household, so depends on how many people live in your household, type of home ie detached, semi, terraced or a flat, how well insulated it is, your habits etc etc theres an awful lot of variables.
Offline TSC

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #552 on: Yesterday at 10:26:57 pm »
Offline PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #553 on: Today at 05:10:29 am »
Continuing weakness of GBP v as USD ain't helping.


--Edit-- I heard this explanation of 'price cap' which I think helps.
If it were applied to petrol, the cap would be the same as limiting the price to say £2 a litre. 
We then might say the average bill would be capped at £2400. (for a car using 1200 litres a year).
It's this £2,400 we'd keep hearing about.
It seems more intuitive expressed that way , and if we say the cap is £2 a litre, then it's obvious if you've got a gas guzzling chelsea tractor you may well pay significantly more than this, and if you've got a super efficient car , a fair bit less.
Online reddebs

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #554 on: Today at 01:08:16 pm »
Ooh fab we're getting an extra £100 towards the cost of oil as we won't benefit from having our heating and hot water costs capped 🥶

Anyone know how this is being given to us and how they know who is off grid?
Offline thaddeus

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #555 on: Today at 02:42:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:08:16 pm
Ooh fab we're getting an extra £100 towards the cost of oil as we won't benefit from having our heating and hot water costs capped 🥶

Anyone know how this is being given to us and how they know who is off grid?
That very much sounds like a scheme whereby a majority of the money set aside will be spent on setting up and administering the system.

From recent experiences it will either be based on trust (and open to fraud) or some onerous system whereby you need to upload multiple documents for somebody to manually check and approve.  I'm not sure there's a better way and even if there was we wouldn't make use of it.

Anyway, congratulations on your windfall.  I'd hold off on the champagne until mid-2023 when the funds finally get to you  ;D
Offline PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #556 on: Today at 08:39:06 pm »
What you seem to be saying is the easiest , cheapest and most cost effective route for the government, a trust based system , can't be used because scallys would defraud it?
Online reddebs

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #557 on: Today at 09:02:29 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:42:18 pm
That very much sounds like a scheme whereby a majority of the money set aside will be spent on setting up and administering the system.

From recent experiences it will either be based on trust (and open to fraud) or some onerous system whereby you need to upload multiple documents for somebody to manually check and approve.  I'm not sure there's a better way and even if there was we wouldn't make use of it.

Anyway, congratulations on your windfall.  I'd hold off on the champagne until mid-2023 when the funds finally get to you  ;D

I just can't see how they'll work it and seriously wtf point is there in £100 when our oil costs since last year have increased by about £500 and isn't likely to drop in the next year!

And I've still not been able to work out how they've worked out our new monthly direct debit for the electric!!

I've got my new unit prices but using them to calculate what my costs would be going off my usage to date my monthly payment should be a bit less than what they've set them at so if they take the £66 each month off that I'll be paying less than I am now 🤷

None of it makes sense!!
