Continuing weakness of GBP v as USD ain't helping.
--Edit-- I heard this explanation of 'price cap' which I think helps.
If it were applied to petrol, the cap would be the same as limiting the price to say £2 a litre.
We then might say the average bill would be capped at £2400. (for a car using 1200 litres a year).
It's this £2,400 we'd keep hearing about.
It seems more intuitive expressed that way , and if we say the cap is £2 a litre, then it's obvious if you've got a gas guzzling chelsea tractor you may well pay significantly more than this, and if you've got a super efficient car , a fair bit less.