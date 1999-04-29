This thread is really interesting



It discusses the likely price of gas in the medium term . Not perfect, but much more positive.



https://twitter.com/bergaslak/status/1569719958115946496?s=21&t=yeIxjbZ5G5Uj31Usg3azMA



Thanks for posting Tepid. As you say, a bit more positive. Interesting about how the reduction in demand can be achieved too.Useage for generation could be massive, but I think the cumulative effect of households and business being a bit more careful could also have a significant effect.We've been rubbish really. An old boiler combined with laziness on setting the timer properly has meant we've used far too much, but have lived with it as long as our overall bill was OK - I just shopped around for the lowest gas price per unit and that worked.We've already reduced our projected use by over 25% just by using the timer better and not reheating the same hot water like we sometimes used to! But I expect this will increase to about 40% in the medium term. Upgrading the boiler and system controls and a bit of extra investment on insulation could reduce useage further.