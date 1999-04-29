I reckon if you have used 1700kwh of gas during the summer months you could easily hit 12000 a year including winter.
That estimate doesn't factor in different setups in terms of whether you have gas shower/hob/oven etc, or all electric. I think OFGEM have other estimates for different setups.
Fair enough - my energy supplier is Bulb - and I hadn't submitted a gas or leccy reading manually for the first 2 months I lived there. Looking back at my my first bill in May, they estimated I would use in the first month 2100 KwH of gas in that month - and as I said, I have used a *total* of 1700 KwH in the FIVE months since April, so no idea on what historical use the people before me made of it, but it does seem to suggest a lot more than my personal consumption - which is nice.
They initially "estimated" a total Annual usaged of 30000 kWH - whereas on my most recent statement, based on the first 5 months of actual usage and then their predictions for Winter usage, 26,400 Kwh (which would suggest going from 1700 kWH in 5 months, to using 24,700 in the next 5 months, or twice the average yearly consumption). Either way, it does seem way off lol