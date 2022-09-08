« previous next »
« Reply #480 on: September 8, 2022, 01:34:18 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on September  8, 2022, 12:26:42 pm
I already pay over £2500 Will mine be reduced?
Don'tknow if you're serious or not, but the headline figure is misleading. The price cap actually refers to the maximum they can charge per unit for gas and leccy as well as the maximum standing charge.

The headline figures are just average use x the charge per unit plus standing charge.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #481 on: September 8, 2022, 02:41:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on September  7, 2022, 07:14:32 pm

On the bolded bit, electrifying heat and tranport are big challenges and will require structural and market changes and additional storage but we are not just adding to demand - we are switching to different energy vectors. In terms of overall quantities of energy there are some direct wins for electrification here.

For example electric heat pumps (properly installed) will provide three or four units of heat with one unit of electricity. If fossil fuels provide all the electricity at 30-40% efficiency (steam cycle efficiency) this is a something of a zero sum game but as more electricity is derived from non-fossil sources we need less primary energy to meet the same heat demand.

There are also gains with electrifying transport - internal combustion engines waste a lot of energy via heat and friction. A reasonably efficient petrol car doing about 43 mpg translates in energy terms to 60 kWh/100km. A electric car has no gearbox and a motor that is about 95% efficient and will manage 20-30 kWh/100km making it 2 to 3 times more efficient in energy terms.

It is also the case that the electrical efficiency of appliances continues to improve (by approximately 12% every 10 years) and UK electricty demand has actually been falling since 2005 despite the increases in the amount of gadgetry and telly size in our homes.

National Grid are reasonably confident that changes can be accommodated and produce net zero scenarios up to 2050. The most ambitious secenario from an electrification point of view sees annual electricity increase from 294 TWh in 2021 to 710 TWh in 2050 but over the same period annual gas use plummets from 878 TWh to just 27 TWh (there are also modest contributions from bioenergy and hydrogen). Other scenarios provide net zero options based on varying the speed of decarbonisation and the level of consumer engagement.


Yeah, I should have made clear I was referring to demand for electricity (not overall energy demand).

My point was that we're going to need a huge increase in the amount of electricity we generate in the UK. How do we make up the very sizeable shortfall?

I've never had opposition to wind turbines, but they're becoming ubiquitous. I don't want to see them every time I go to the seaside, no matter where that may be. Even the most ambitious estimates of tidal reckon perhaps up to 30gw.

Home solar-generation would help a good proportion, but not every home is suitable for that (far from it).

I think, if we insist on a low-GHG/non-fossil-fuel solution, then a substantial increase in nuclear power needs to be in the equation.
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #482 on: September 8, 2022, 02:43:05 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-62832029
PM will explore energy market reform to cut bills

...

The government will ask renewable and nuclear generators to take up new 10 or 15-year contracts at fixed prices well below the current rates, sources familiar with the discussions say.
Does this sound like a good thing?

I'm not disputing the idea of detaching nuclear and renewable electricity generators from gas generators - that's a very sensible idea that I'm surprised wasn't already the case.  Fixing 10 or 15-year contracts now though seems like we're going to end up paying above market rates for electricity for potentially a decade.

My main concern is that a short-term cut is going to be very attractive to the new government and the generators are going to exploit that.  If that is the case I'm not even sure the government will care as if it is proven to be a bad call it won't be until well after the next GE that it becomes evident.
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #483 on: September 8, 2022, 02:45:55 pm »
Was listening to an interesting debate about the wider impacts of this cap freeze.

Obviously by making the energy companies take out the loans shunts the liability off the Treasury 'balance sheet'. But the government guaranteeing the loans doesn't fool financial markets.

The impact is likely to be more downward pressure on Sterling. Which will make higher interest rates more likely.

If they'd have funded it through a windfall tax on the profiteering energy companies, that wouldn't have been a problem.
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #484 on: September 8, 2022, 03:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  8, 2022, 02:45:55 pm
Was listening to an interesting debate about the wider impacts of this cap freeze.

Obviously by making the energy companies take out the loans shunts the liability off the Treasury 'balance sheet'. But the government guaranteeing the loans doesn't fool financial markets.

The impact is likely to be more downward pressure on Sterling. Which will make higher interest rates more likely.

If they'd have funded it through a windfall tax on the profiteering energy companies, that wouldn't have been a problem.
Peston and his analyst were making that same point last night.  They also thought it would inevitably lead to house prices falling (although nothing else has managed to pop that implausible bubble) and how that would play out badly with traditional Tory voters.  If Truss is the deep-thinking mathematician we're led to believe she is I find it hard to believe she couldn't have worked all that out.  I guess this is the outcome of running your mouth off to appeal to the swivel-eyed loons and then not wanting to appear weak by backtracking on those comments.

Jeremy C*nt was just revelling in, in his view, the Tories out-Labouring Labour.  Jess Phillips called him out on how they were paying for it and that if Labour had tried that they would have been pilloried for it.  Also, apparently, Hunt is a centrist Tory and a moderate.  His words, not mine.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #485 on: September 8, 2022, 06:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  8, 2022, 02:41:34 pm

Yeah, I should have made clear I was referring to demand for electricity (not overall energy demand).

My point was that we're going to need a huge increase in the amount of electricity we generate in the UK. How do we make up the very sizeable shortfall?

I've never had opposition to wind turbines, but they're becoming ubiquitous. I don't want to see them every time I go to the seaside, no matter where that may be. Even the most ambitious estimates of tidal reckon perhaps up to 30gw.

Home solar-generation would help a good proportion, but not every home is suitable for that (far from it).

I think, if we insist on a low-GHG/non-fossil-fuel solution, then a substantial increase in nuclear power needs to be in the equation.
If you are interested in the how generation is expected to evolve you can browse the National Grid Future Energy Scenarios (FES). The main report is a bit of a beast at nearly 400 pages but it is quite accessible and is regularly updated:
https://www.nationalgrideso.com/document/264421/download - the main electricity section starts on p252.

Offshore wind and solar do most of the heavy lifting, facilitated  with increased storage and use of interconnectors. Nuclear will more than likely increase but it won't dominate. The maximum capacity envisaged is around 15 GW (about 2-3 GW above UK peak nuclear in the mid 90s) but could be as low as 8 GW (roughly where we are now). Biomass in the 2030s gets carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the 2050s and there is a role for hydrogen (mostly industrial). Fossil fuels are all but elimated with a just small amount of gas (with CCS) remaining.

The FES scenarios can be taken as illustrative rather than prescriptive as they are subject to political interventions but this at least gives an informed picture of how the energy system can evolve from the people that operate it. As I have no doubt said previously, the main barriers we face are political rather than technical.
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #486 on: September 8, 2022, 11:47:34 pm »
Presumably energy companies will be paid the difference between the cap and what they wanted to charge.




What is to stop them increasing what they say they want to charge and profiteering from the taxpayer?
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #487 on: September 9, 2022, 06:45:38 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September  8, 2022, 11:47:34 pm
Presumably energy companies will be paid the difference between the cap and what they wanted to charge.




What is to stop them increasing what they say they want to charge and profiteering from the taxpayer?
I suspect ofgem will be tasked with ensuring the retailers pay the fair price to the suppliers( it's the retailers that'll get the difference I think).  Sound be easy enough as gas is traded globally and we can easily see what's charged to the rest of Europe.  I'm sure they will try though!
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #488 on: September 9, 2022, 06:47:16 am »
It's just dawned on me, the bastards aren't paying me any more for my solar generated electricity. I might have to leave the oven on all day so the thieving bastards don't get it.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #489 on: September 9, 2022, 08:56:24 am »
... And after a few hours to sleep on it.
The govn't are seemingly going to shave £1,000 a year off the average household bill for a couple of years. Via borrowing (overall govn't borrowing which I expect is trillions will be cheaper as they won't have to raise interest rates to combat inflation as much).

Which if paid back over 2 decades is really not that big a deal (and pretty much what I was advocating a while back , yay me)
I don't think it would 'hurt' to keep Sunak's windfall tax in place to subsidse the taxpayer for this repayment. And I REALLY don't like the idea of windfall taxes, but this is the mother of all windfalls.

Now, who wants to vote me in as PM?
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #490 on: September 9, 2022, 09:48:04 am »
Why dont you like windfall taxes ?
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #491 on: September 9, 2022, 09:59:40 am »
Quote from: spen71 on September  9, 2022, 09:48:04 am
Why dont you like windfall taxes ?

It's changing the goalposts 'too much'. 
Like if you won the lottery and the govenment said nope, you can't have that and took away your winnings.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #492 on: September 9, 2022, 10:04:20 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September  9, 2022, 09:59:40 am
It's changing the goalposts 'too much'. 
Like if you won the lottery and the govenment said nope, you can't have that and took away your winnings.

I think the counter to this is that the O&G companies were constantly calling for tax breaks when times were bad for them post-2015, and they got them.

If they get help from the government in bad times, it's only fair it works the other way in the good times for them.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #493 on: September 9, 2022, 10:04:44 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September  9, 2022, 09:59:40 am
It's changing the goalposts 'too much'. 
Like if you won the lottery and the govenment said nope, you can't have that and took away your winnings.


Its not unheard of though is it?  And isn't this a tax on excess profits - profits that are only coming about because of the situation the world is in.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #494 on: September 9, 2022, 10:08:26 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on September  9, 2022, 10:04:20 am
I think the counter to this is that the O&G companies were constantly calling for tax breaks when times were bad for them post-2015, and they got them.

If they get help from the government in bad times, it's only fair it works the other way in the good times for them.

Agree
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #495 on: September 9, 2022, 10:10:52 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on September  9, 2022, 10:04:44 am
Its not unheard of though is it?  And isn't this a tax on excess profits - profits that are only coming about because of the situation the world is in.
Yes. By definition, a windfall tax is in some ways a 'fair tax', and certainly a 'humane tax'.

After all, aren't we human?
As a society we need to help one another. That is our humanity.
Unchecked rampant individualism and cold capitalism isn't good for humanity.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #496 on: September 9, 2022, 10:11:46 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on September  9, 2022, 10:04:44 am
Its not unheard of though is it?  And isn't this a tax on excess profits - profits that are only coming about because of the situation the world is in.
No and in fact sunak has already created some kind of levy on them.

I just think it's too simplistic\wrong to say, an industry has made a bag load of money, we're going to take pretty much all of it away.
I don't know how much 'excess' profit is genuinely there to take away. 
Follow up from Elmos post though, if they have been bailed out , then that should definitely be taken account of.
I still think an increased rate of tax , to last decades to pay back the borrowing would sit well with me.  I suppose it is a windfall tax still, but not one that would significantly deter inward (or any) investment in the future.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #497 on: September 9, 2022, 10:14:31 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on September  9, 2022, 10:10:52 am
Yes. By definition, a windfall tax is in some ways a 'fair tax', and certainly a 'humane tax'.

After all, aren't we human?
As a society we need to help one another. That is our humanity.
Unchecked rampant individualism and cold capitalism isn't good for humanity.

It's only fair if you believe all profits should be shared equally.  And I'm not going to argue that view here.

Unchecked rampant individualism and cold capitalism isn't good for humanity.  -- Agree with this.  But why not set the rules well in advance so everyone knows that sudden 'excess' profits will be taxed.  Not just wield the axe in hindsight.  Plenty, including the government should have predicted this scenario at some point.

(Interestingly , I tihnk I read somewhere this is a once in 30 year event, so not that uncommon. Though I though the last huge oil spike was the 70s, which would make it once every 50years. Still not THAT long)
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #498 on: September 9, 2022, 12:02:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  9, 2022, 10:11:46 am
No and in fact sunak has already created some kind of levy on them.
...
Just for clarification the Sunak 'windfall tax' was a temporary 25% levy but at the same time he annouced a 90% tax rebate for companies investing in fossil fuel extraction. I assume most of these companies will have existing and ongoing investments and that the net cost to the major producers will be bugger all.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/may/26/sunak-announces-windfall-tax-energy-firms
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #499 on: September 11, 2022, 05:34:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  9, 2022, 10:11:46 am
No and in fact sunak has already created some kind of levy on them.

I just think it's too simplistic\wrong to say, an industry has made a bag load of money, we're going to take pretty much all of it away.
I don't know how much 'excess' profit is genuinely there to take away. 
Follow up from Elmos post though, if they have been bailed out , then that should definitely be taken account of.
I still think an increased rate of tax , to last decades to pay back the borrowing would sit well with me.  I suppose it is a windfall tax still, but not one that would significantly deter inward (or any) investment in the future.

Isn't that how life and taxes are. If you don't earn as much, or have lean barren years, you get subsistence from the Govt (benefits, tax credits, allowances which are means tested). Once you hit a certain amount or earn in excess of, you stop receiving aid, or are expected to pay it back in the next FY
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #500 on: September 11, 2022, 06:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Machae on September 11, 2022, 05:34:08 pm
Isn't that how life and taxes are. If you don't earn as much, or have lean barren years, you get subsistence from the Govt (benefits, tax credits, allowances which are means tested). Once you hit a certain amount or earn in excess of, you stop receiving aid, or are expected to pay it back in the next FY

What could be done is to bring in additional CT rates on top of the upcoming change to them on 1 Apr 2023 - as of next year it will be 19% for "small company rate" up to £50k, then a marginal rate to £250k, and any over £250k at 25%.

I don't see any good reason to not bring in a "large company" or "large profits" rate in the 30-40% range to target excess profits - would have to be very carefully done to ensure the various loopholes were not so big as to make it redundant, but I also would have no issue with a "large company capital relief" system where companies with profits over a certain level had access to significant allowances for tax if they are make significant capital expenditure as that money will at least be incurring VAT and CT through the entity that has provided the capital items/done the labour etc.

I think something that could also be easily done would be to do something around average salaries - companies need to declare their staff numbers as part of their filings so why not have something incentivising those companies whereby if their average non executive salaries paid are above a certain point then they get an uplift (say 30%?) on those costs as deductions for tax.

Yes it is less tax take, but if they are paying higher ave salaries then payroll taxes are higher, people have more money so spend more, so it should work better.

 
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm »
The thing also about the windfall tax debate is it doesnt have to be an absolute. If the reports are true that theres £170 billion of excess profits, a windfall tax doesnt have to be all of that figure, even if £70 billion was taken as windfall tax, theres still £100 billion lottery win for them to enjoy, more then enough to keep everyone happy, especially when Truss is cancelling the increase in Corporation Tax.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 04:12:43 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm
The thing also about the windfall tax debate is it doesn’t have to be an absolute. If the reports are true that there’s £170 billion of excess profits, a windfall tax doesn’t have to be all of that figure, even if £70 billion was taken as windfall tax, there’s still £100 billion lottery win for them to enjoy, more then enough to keep everyone happy, especially when Truss is cancelling the increase in Corporation Tax.
But let's be clear, that's 170 billion taken out of the economy to mostly go abroad and/or into the pockets of a few people, paid by every energy user in the UK. So, even if 'just' 100 billion goes, that's still a hell of a lot of money.

Thinking about this further. There are 33 million adults in the UK. 170 billion is more than 5,000 quid for every UK adult going in (mostly excess) profits to the energy producers.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #503 on: Yesterday at 04:15:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:00:48 pm
The thing also about the windfall tax debate is it doesnt have to be an absolute. If the reports are true that theres £170 billion of excess profits, a windfall tax doesnt have to be all of that figure, even if £70 billion was taken as windfall tax, theres still £100 billion lottery win for them to enjoy, more then enough to keep everyone happy, especially when Truss is cancelling the increase in Corporation Tax.

All of that money should be going towards helping the most vulnerable in society first, then all the rest that are (will be) struggling to pay their energy bill.  Absoluitely no need for them to keep any of it - it's obscene!

Anyone who argues against a WT is a c*nt, in my opinion.

We already fund the fossil fuel industry by giving them billions in subsidies.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #504 on: Yesterday at 06:28:48 pm »
Atleast we are paying Elmos wages
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 06:38:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:28:48 pm
Atleast we are paying Elmos wages

It's very much appreciated.  :D
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #506 on: Yesterday at 10:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:12:43 pm
But let's be clear, that's 170 billion taken out of the economy to mostly go abroad and/or into the pockets of a few people, paid by every energy user in the UK. So, even if 'just' 100 billion goes, that's still a hell of a lot of money.

Thinking about this further. There are 33 million adults in the UK. 170 billion is more than 5,000 quid for every UK adult going in (mostly excess) profits to the energy producers.

The £170 billion is the profit of UK producers, and liable for UK tax.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #507 on: Today at 01:05:46 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:33:33 pm
The £170 billion is the profit of UK producers, and liable for UK tax.
I understand this. I don't think I understand your point. ??? It all is potentially taxable. It could be taxed at 100% above a threshold if desired. Should it be? Well, these are exceptionable circumstances and exceptional profits. An exceptionable tax might be appropriate to appropriate most of it.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #508 on: Today at 07:19:27 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:05:46 am
I understand this. I don't think I understand your point. ??? It all is potentially taxable. It could be taxed at 100% above a threshold if desired. Should it be? Well, these are exceptionable circumstances and exceptional profits. An exceptionable tax might be appropriate to appropriate most of it.

My point is the Tories dont want to windfall tax any of it above what its taxed now, then you have some people saying it should all be tax, and the default is that there is no windfall tax. What Im saying is instead of extremes of 0% or 100% find a number in the middle somewhere and crack on.
