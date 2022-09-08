Isn't that how life and taxes are. If you don't earn as much, or have lean barren years, you get subsistence from the Govt (benefits, tax credits, allowances which are means tested). Once you hit a certain amount or earn in excess of, you stop receiving aid, or are expected to pay it back in the next FY



What could be done is to bring in additional CT rates on top of the upcoming change to them on 1 Apr 2023 - as of next year it will be 19% for "small company rate" up to £50k, then a marginal rate to £250k, and any over £250k at 25%.I don't see any good reason to not bring in a "large company" or "large profits" rate in the 30-40% range to target excess profits - would have to be very carefully done to ensure the various loopholes were not so big as to make it redundant, but I also would have no issue with a "large company capital relief" system where companies with profits over a certain level had access to significant allowances for tax if they are make significant capital expenditure as that money will at least be incurring VAT and CT through the entity that has provided the capital items/done the labour etc.I think something that could also be easily done would be to do something around average salaries - companies need to declare their staff numbers as part of their filings so why not have something incentivising those companies whereby if their average non executive salaries paid are above a certain point then they get an uplift (say 30%?) on those costs as deductions for tax.Yes it is less tax take, but if they are paying higher ave salaries then payroll taxes are higher, people have more money so spend more, so it should work better.