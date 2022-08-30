« previous next »
Author Topic: Re: Fuel price  (Read 10700 times)

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 12:53:20 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:58:33 am
Or build more nuclear.

I know we haven't seen many labour governments in the last 30 years, but did they help or hinder nuclear?


Out the last 30 years, 13 years have been under a Labour government. They were mostly positive toward nuclear, but chose not to commission any new NPS's (there was a split, but the 'no' camp, led by Beckett, won) during that time.

This followed two decisions by the Tory government: first in the early 80's not to proceed with a programme of building one new PWR plant per year for at least a decade; and in 1994 not to proceed with building Sizewell C and Hinkley C.

A huge problem is that the old British Nuclear Fuels plc (a private company created in 1984, but 100% owned by the UK Government) was split in 1995 between the old Magnox reactors (Magnox Electric) and the newer reactors (British Energy). The Magnox reactors were nearing the end of their working lives and would cost upwards of £50bn to decommission and store the waste (that cost estimate now sits at over £150bn). The Tory government then privatised British Energy. In short, they sold-off the profitable segment of the UK's nuclear fuel sector to 'investors', whilst keeping the old, loss-making portion with massive legacy debts as a liability for the taxpayer.

In private hands, British Energy was milked for all its worth by the parsites that bought it. According to a report by the World Nuclear Association: high payments to shareholder rather than adequate investment created a spiral, eventually resulting in several unplanned outages.

By 2002, it had all but financially collapsed. Labour chose not to step in, and instead British Energy was bought by EDF (the French electricity company owned by the French state!)

Bozo said a few months ago that the blame for the UK having such a low nuclear generation figure was down to previous Labour governments. But, as is the very familiar truth, the Tories have been in for 12 years and not built any (and the Tory govt before New Labour only built one after 1988)


Whatever, nuclear needs to be a major source in the power generation mix. We should have been phasing out fossil fuel-powered generation for the past 2-3 decades, replacing with renewables wherever possible, with the baseload provided increasingly by nuclear.


Re: Fuel price
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 01:07:08 pm »
Boss got his energy bill yesterday. 36k euro compared to 9k this time last year for the same time frame :(

Not looking forward to my own bill later this week.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 01:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:07:08 pm
Boss got his energy bill yesterday. 36k euro compared to 9k this time last year for the same time frame :(

Not looking forward to my own bill later this week.
how Businesses are meant to survive like this I dont know
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 01:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:53:20 pm



The time for nuclear has been and gone (it is not the 70s,80s or 90s anymore).  Renewables are the now and the future. 

Seems that posters in here are just as clued up as the Tories  ::)
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 01:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:28:00 pm
The time for nuclear has been and gone (it is not the 70s,80s or 90s anymore).  Renewables are the now and the future. 

Seems that posters in here are just as clued up as the Tories  ::)

You have an admirable passion for environmental causes but your regulare snide comments about posters on here are really offputting, it just makes me want to disagree with you.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 01:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:28:00 pm
The time for nuclear has been and gone (it is not the 70s,80s or 90s anymore).  Renewables are the now and the future. 

Seems that posters in here are just as clued up as the Tories  ::)


More than a bit insulting, but I'll let it pass because I'm feeling chilled...


Renewables need a baseload support.

Wind and solar are not reliable. When wind especially isn't blowing (as has been the case across Europe for most of the last few months) there is a need for generation from different sources.

Tidal is the most reliable renewable, but even with several naturally-ideal sites and some of the highest tidal ranges in the world, it's estimated that they could generate only 15-20% of the UK's generation requirements.

Demand for electricity is only going to increase as transport and home-heating transition to electric.

I'm not a particular fan of nuclear, and it's expensive (I fundamentally oppose the taxpayer subsidising private industry so I strongly want nuclear power generation to be state-owned). But it doesn't produce GHG's and is reliable. Modern NPS's produce a fraction of the waste and have way lower decommissioning costs. Rolls Royce have developed small-scale nuclear power generation reactors, which could be located in each city and major town.

We need both pragmatism and a coordinated energy strategy.

If you care to explain your opposition to nuclear, I'm sure we're all ears.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 02:00:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:58:33 am
Or build more nuclear.

I know we haven't seen many labour governments in the last 30 years, but did they help or hinder nuclear?
Following on from what Nobby said, Brown approved a new nuclear programme for at least ten new reactors in 2008 but successive Tory governments didn't follow through. By 2030 nearly 90% of the current UK nuclear capacity will be EOL and will have to close.

Proposals for a new plant at Wylfa on Angelsey collapsed in 2020 due to a breakdown in financing between governement and Hitachi, while Hinckley C just about scraped through due to Chinese backing at the 11th hour (CGN have a 33.5% stake). Proposals for Sizewell C and Bradwell B seem to be in limbo after security concerns arose about Huwawei and gov has gone off the idea of using the new Chinese reactors from CGN.

Nuclear is not really the answer to the immediate energy problems anyway, it takes too long and is too expensive. The Climate Change Committe have recommended that no more plans are added to the existing pipeline and have detailed a host of alternative actions across all sectors of the economy which aim to achieve net zero at an estimated cost of 1-2% of GDP until 2050.

Construction overruns on reactors in France and Finland (identical EDF design to Hinckley C) have cost about EUR 13bn a piece (so far) against initial budgets of EUR 3.3 bn. The Finish plant is currently about 12 years late against an initial proposed build time of under 5 years, while the French plant is over 8 years late. Hinckley C in Somerset meanwhile started as a £16 bn project in 2012 and latest estimates are that it will cost more like £26 bn and won't start generating until June 2027 (currently two years late).

By contrast Hornsea 2, UK's biggest offshore wind farm (1.4 GW), was constructed in two years (plus two years to built the onshore substation and lay the undersea cables).

I am not saying wind alone is the solution, but a massive enlargement of nuclear capacity certainly isn't.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 02:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:28:00 pm
The time for nuclear has been and gone (it is not the 70s,80s or 90s anymore).  Renewables are the now and the future. 

Seems that posters in here are just as clued up as the Tories  ::)
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:35:01 pm
You have an admirable passion for environmental causes but your regulare snide comments about posters on here are really offputting, it just makes me want to disagree with you.
And I do disagree with Red!

The problem with renewables is the storing of energy, as I am sure you are aware, Red. You fail to acknowledge the problem. The best option for base load generation is nuclear - much better than gas, coal and oil. Although there are some very large battery storage 'solutions', it is hard to envisage how that could work at scale.

Red, I don't think anyone here actually wishes to see more nuclear powers stations. Rather, it is just that they are the better alternative to gas, coal and oil.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 02:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:34:15 am
An estimated £170bn in excess profits for the energy industry in the UK.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-30/uk-predicts-up-to-170-billion-excess-profits-for-energy-firms

Find a way to hammer that with windfall taxes. Any way. Use it to fund an energy subsidy scheme for domestic and commercial use. A virtuous circle.

Yep, Im on the same page as you here the magic Money tree does exist it seems
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 02:15:32 pm »
Oil is at a nine year low.   So opec cut production.  Wankers
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 02:16:55 pm »
Plus we have 60 years oil/gas left!   Maybe its time we had some leaders who actually looked for the future of our grandkids
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 02:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 02:00:13 pm
Following on from what Nobby said, Brown approved a new nuclear programme for at least ten new reactors in 2008 but successive Tory governments didn't follow through. By 2030 nearly 90% of the current UK nuclear capacity will be EOL and will have to close.

Proposals for a new plant at Wylfa on Angelsey collapsed in 2020 due to a breakdown in financing between governement and Hitachi, while Hinckley C just about scraped through due to Chinese backing at the 11th hour (CGN have a 33.5% stake). Proposals for Sizewell C and Bradwell B seem to be in limbo after security concerns arose about Huwawei and gov has gone off the idea of using the new Chinese reactors from CGN.

Nuclear is not really the answer to the immediate energy problems anyway, it takes too long and is too expensive. The Climate Change Committe have recommended that no more plans are added to the existing pipeline and have detailed a host of alternative actions across all sectors of the economy which aim to achieve net zero at an estimated cost of 1-2% of GDP until 2050.

Construction overruns on reactors in France and Finland (identical EDF design to Hinckley C) have cost about EUR 13bn a piece (so far) against initial budgets of EUR 3.3 bn. The Finish plant is currently about 12 years late against an initial proposed build time of under 5 years, while the French plant is over 8 years late. Hinckley C in Somerset meanwhile started as a £16 bn project in 2012 and latest estimates are that it will cost more like £26 bn and won't start generating until June 2027 (currently two years late).

By contrast Hornsea 2, UK's biggest offshore wind farm (1.4 GW), was constructed in two years (plus two years to built the onshore substation and lay the undersea cables).

I am not saying wind alone is the solution, but a massive enlargement of nuclear capacity certainly isn't.


The British government-owned BNFL (the high-liability rump of the nuclear generation sector) bought the commercial nuclear power business of Westinghouse. It designs, builds and operates nuclear power stations. It won the contract to build 4 in China. It could have been an in-house vehicle for building & operating nuclear power stations here in the UK.

In 2006, the Labour govt made the decision to sell it to Toshiba. Alan Johnson cited the risk involved in building nuclear power sations in China, and possible competition issues if used to build nuclear power stations in the Uk (citing EU competition regulations)

Was a huge opportunity squandered.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 02:28:55 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 02:15:32 pm
Oil is at a nine year low.   So opec cut production.  Wankers
are you sure about that? Pretty sure early 2020 it was WAY lower. Unless you meant 9 months
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 02:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:43:51 pm

More than a bit insulting, but I'll let it pass because I'm feeling chilled...


Renewables need a baseload support.

Wind and solar are not reliable. When wind especially isn't blowing (as has been the case across Europe for most of the last few months) there is a need for generation from different sources.

Tidal is the most reliable renewable, but even with several naturally-ideal sites and some of the highest tidal ranges in the world, it's estimated that they could generate only 15-20% of the UK's generation requirements.

Demand for electricity is only going to increase as transport and home-heating transition to electric.

I'm not a particular fan of nuclear, and it's expensive (I fundamentally oppose the taxpayer subsidising private industry so I strongly want nuclear power generation to be state-owned). But it doesn't produce GHG's and is reliable. Modern NPS's produce a fraction of the waste and have way lower decommissioning costs. Rolls Royce have developed small-scale nuclear power generation reactors, which could be located in each city and major town.

We need both pragmatism and a coordinated energy strategy.

If you care to explain your opposition to nuclear, I'm sure we're all ears.

There was a guide on reddit a few weeks ago that detailed the environmental impact (and emissions) needed to generate different energy sources, including renewables. Nuclear was the least detrimental and most efficient. Cant find it, but ill try and find a link
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 02:37:36 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:28:55 pm
are you sure about that? Pretty sure early 2020 it was WAY lower. Unless you meant 9 months
[/quot
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:28:55 pm
are you sure about that? Pretty sure early 2020 it was WAY lower. Unless you meant 9 months

Oops Month
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 02:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 02:32:47 pm
There was a guide on reddit a few weeks ago that detailed the environmental impact (and emissions) needed to generate different energy sources, including renewables. Nuclear was the least detrimental and most efficient. Cant find it, but ill try and find a link


The actual generating costs of nuclear are low.

It's when you add-in all the additional costs - the building, the enhanced security & safety required, the waste management, the decommissioning, etc - that increases the overall costs. Not all of the costing calculations I've seen include all that.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 02:45:54 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:28:55 pm
are you sure about that? Pretty sure early 2020 it was WAY lower. Unless you meant 9 months
Nine month low sounds about right.  Prices rose steadily from late 2020 until the peak of June 2022.  They've been falling since and are back at the levels seen at the start of 2022.

OPEC's priority is OPEC member nations and nobody should be surprised by that.  They're sitting on a finite resource so why would they want to sell lots of it when prices are lower?  If the rest of the world are that bothered then we should all aspire to use less oil.

Gas prices since March 2022 have been at their highest levels since 2008 - no prizes for guessing the primary cause of that.
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 02:52:40 pm »
Our oil prices are on the up again after coming down to under £900 for 1000ltrs a few weeks ago I've just been quoted £986 😡
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 03:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:28:00 pm
The time for nuclear has been and gone (it is not the 70s,80s or 90s anymore).  Renewables are the now and the future. 

Seems that posters in here are just as clued up as the Tories  ::)

Do you class nuclear fusion as renewable? In which case I wholeheartedly agree.

(Though personally I'd prefer a flux capacitor and suspect we might see that first!)
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 03:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:43:51 pm
...
I'm not a particular fan of nuclear, and it's expensive (I fundamentally oppose the taxpayer subsidising private industry so I strongly want nuclear power generation to be state-owned). But it doesn't produce GHG's and is reliable. Modern NPS's produce a fraction of the waste and have way lower decommissioning costs. Rolls Royce have developed small-scale nuclear power generation reactors, which could be located in each city and major town
...
At risk of cross posting here but on SMRs, SMR 'used' to mean under 300 MW but to my knowledge the Rolls-Royce proposal is likely to be about 500 MW so not that much smaller than current reactors (~600-800 MW). The cooling loads will still be massive so it is more likely that they will be based at sites of closed reactors which tend to be coastal or have access to large bodies of water.

The first operational plant is not expected until about 2030 so I think SMRs are still a bit of a red herring. I don't expect to see them coming to the proverbial 'town near you' anytime soon.

The innovation is in the 'modular' construction method which is designed to speed up deployment but the nuclear industry has such a track record for cost and time overrruns that I wouldn't bet my next fuel bill on it. Otherwise Rolls-Royce intend to use existing nuclear technology which I assume means uranium as fuel. Global reserves (including undiscovered uranium) are located mostly in Kazakhstan and Australia, but also in Russia and at current rates of use are estimated to last about 100 years. This sounds like a long time but as other countries expand their own fleets it is not hard to envisage fuel availability and market issues. Progress is being made on better utilisation of fuel but research into alternative fuels (plutonium, thorium), breeder reactors and fusion are still nowhere near technological readiness levels to make a meaningful impact in (most of) our lifetimes.

Waste is and will continue to be an issue, we still haven't approved a site for long term (indefinite) geological disposal (large government bribes grants are available for communities that will entertain them). The cost of clearing up the current waste stockpile at (75% of which is at Sizewell) is estimated to be £124 billion over the next 120 years but there is considerable uncertainty and it could rise to £232 billion.

In the face of these kind of obstacles using a bit less energy (and using it better) seems easier and cheaper as a meaningful long term solution.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 03:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 02:32:47 pm
There was a guide on reddit a few weeks ago that detailed the environmental impact (and emissions) needed to generate different energy sources, including renewables. Nuclear was the least detrimental and most efficient. Cant find it, but ill try and find a link
Embodied energy and emissions for nuclear are on a par with wind and solar in most LCA studies (which do include construction and decommissioning).

Most however do not seem to factor in emissions/costs related to indefinite storage of waste in geological disposal facilities (GDF) - I suspect there is insufficient data because no one has built/operated one yet. Finland, I belive, are close and the Swedes have an underground storage test facility looking at ways to make the storage safe from leakage, water ingress and geological events.

As I have indicated elsewhere though, I still think there are better solutions.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 03:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 03:14:15 pm
At risk of cross posting here but on SMRs, SMR 'used' to mean under 300 MW but to my knowledge the Rolls-Royce proposal is likely to be about 500 MW so not that much smaller than current reactors (~600-800 MW). The cooling loads will still be massive so it is more likely that they will be based at sites of closed reactors which tend to be coastal or have access to large bodies of water.

The first operational plant is not expected until about 2030 so I think SMRs are still a bit of a red herring. I don't expect to see them coming to the proverbial 'town near you' anytime soon.

The innovation is in the 'modular' construction method which is designed to speed up deployment but the nuclear industry has such a track record for cost and time overrruns that I wouldn't bet my next fuel bill on it. Otherwise Rolls-Royce intend to use existing nuclear technology which I assume means uranium as fuel. Global reserves (including undiscovered uranium) are located mostly in Kazakhstan and Australia, but also in Russia and at current rates of use are estimated to last about 100 years. This sounds like a long time but as other countries expand their own fleets it is not hard to envisage fuel availability and market issues. Progress is being made on better utilisation of fuel but research into alternative fuels (plutonium, thorium), breeder reactors and fusion are still nowhere near technological readiness levels to make a meaningful impact in (most of) our lifetimes.

Waste is and will continue to be an issue, we still haven't approved a site for long term (indefinite) geological disposal (large government bribes grants are available for communities that will entertain them). The cost of clearing up the current waste stockpile at (75% of which is at Sizewell) is estimated to be £124 billion over the next 120 years but there is considerable uncertainty and it could rise to £232 billion.


 :thumbup

Thanks for this excellent post that fills in some of the technical stuff - I just know a little about the sort of political issues to do with nuclear


Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 03:14:15 pm

In the face of these kind of obstacles using a bit less energy (and using it better) seems easier and cheaper as a meaningful long term solution.

That isn't going to be easy. We've picked the low-hanging fruit with regards improving the efficiency of appliances and lighting. But we're increasingly moving toward the electrification of transport and domestic heating.

That's going to add around 80% to current levels of demand in the UK.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 03:48:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:06:52 pm
Do you class nuclear fusion as renewable? In which case I wholeheartedly agree.

(Though personally I'd prefer a flux capacitor and suspect we might see that first!)

I class fusion in the same bracket as the Yetti and Loch Ness Monster  ;)

Offshore wind is the biggie.  I don't mean coastal operations, I mean wind islands on the high seas.

I am also in favour of decentralising the grid.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 03:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:48:24 pm
I class fusion in the same bracket as the Yetti and Loch Ness Monster  ;)

Offshore wind is the biggie.  I don't mean coastal operations, I mean wind islands on the high seas.

I am also in favour of decentralising the grid.

Fair point, but given the sums being invested in it, there's plenty that back it.
 I suppose people have spent fair amounts looking for Nessie. 
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 04:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:48:24 pm
I class fusion in the same bracket as the Yetti and Loch Ness Monster  ;)

Offshore wind is the biggie.  I don't mean coastal operations, I mean wind islands on the high seas.

I am also in favour of decentralising the grid.


How would you do this?

Would you not prefer the grid to be fully nationalised?
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 04:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:48:24 pm
I class fusion in the same bracket as the Yetti and Loch Ness Monster  ;)

Offshore wind is the biggie.  I don't mean coastal operations, I mean wind islands on the high seas.

I am also in favour of decentralising the grid.

Wind offshore is more reliable, but still has long periods without the wind blowing. i'm undecided on nuclear... certainly would prefer to not need it at all, but still lean towards it for base load for medium term as can't see enough storage coming along to cover us when renewables aren't producing.

Although the more time goes on, the case just gets worse for nuclear due to long construction times and rapidly developing storage tech. In hindsigght we should have been building more nuclear 10-20 years ago.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 04:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:22:09 pm
Wind offshore is more reliable, but still has long periods without the wind blowing. i'm undecided on nuclear... certainly would prefer to not need it at all, but still lean towards it for base load for medium term as can't see enough storage coming along to cover us when renewables aren't producing.

Although the more time goes on, the case just gets worse for nuclear due to long construction times and rapidly developing storage tech. In hindsigght we should have been building more nuclear 10-20 years ago.

Brown commissioned the building of the latest genration. then the GFC came, some of the prospective builders dropped out. The Tories then rowed back on the plans.

And Bozo blames the previous Labour government for lack of new nuclear.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #467 on: Yesterday at 06:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:45:41 pm

The actual generating costs of nuclear are low.

It's when you add-in all the additional costs - the building, the enhanced security & safety required, the waste management, the decommissioning, etc - that increases the overall costs. Not all of the costing calculations I've seen include all that.

It was the overall environmental impact, rather than costs. I'll try and dig it up, including the report if I can find it
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #468 on: Yesterday at 07:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:33:26 pm
:thumbup

Thanks for this excellent post that fills in some of the technical stuff - I just know a little about the sort of political issues to do with nuclear


That isn't going to be easy. We've picked the low-hanging fruit with regards improving the efficiency of appliances and lighting. But we're increasingly moving toward the electrification of transport and domestic heating.

That's going to add around 80% to current levels of demand in the UK.
You are welcome - I am less familiar with energy politics in the 70s and 80s so it it good to hear more about this side from you.

On the bolded bit, electrifying heat and tranport are big challenges and will require structural and market changes and additional storage but we are not just adding to demand - we are switching to different energy vectors. In terms of overall quantities of energy there are some direct wins for electrification here.

For example electric heat pumps (properly installed) will provide three or four units of heat with one unit of electricity. If fossil fuels provide all the electricity at 30-40% efficiency (steam cycle efficiency) this is a something of a zero sum game but as more electricity is derived from non-fossil sources we need less primary energy to meet the same heat demand.

There are also gains with electrifying transport - internal combustion engines waste a lot of energy via heat and friction. A reasonably efficient petrol car doing about 43 mpg translates in energy terms to 60 kWh/100km. A electric car has no gearbox and a motor that is about 95% efficient and will manage 20-30 kWh/100km making it 2 to 3 times more efficient in energy terms.

It is also the case that the electrical efficiency of appliances continues to improve (by approximately 12% every 10 years) and UK electricty demand has actually been falling since 2005 despite the increases in the amount of gadgetry and telly size in our homes.

National Grid are reasonably confident that changes can be accommodated and produce net zero scenarios up to 2050. The most ambitious secenario from an electrification point of view sees annual electricity increase from 294 TWh in 2021 to 710 TWh in 2050 but over the same period annual gas use plummets from 878 TWh to just 27 TWh (there are also modest contributions from bioenergy and hydrogen). Other scenarios provide net zero options based on varying the speed of decarbonisation and the level of consumer engagement.

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #469 on: Yesterday at 09:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  6, 2022, 11:31:45 pm
I can't tell if you are being serious, but I am pretty sure Paul wasn't! ;D

Paul's suggestions relate to recent comments from Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Edwina Curry (repeated here, in this thread). Johnson suggested a new kettle, which is of very dubious - certainly no better than small - benefit; and Curry suggested putting foil behind radiators as the solution to hugely inflated heating bills. OK, there is certainly some small (very small) benefit from placing foil (more particularly, the multi-layered stuff meant for this and particularly in homes where there is no wall cavity), but the dent to the bill will be very small.

There needs to be bigger fixes to the problem of poorly insulated homes and skyrocketing fuel bills. Ironically, the good news is that there are millions of people who are going to struggle with this price hikes - millions of people being negatively affected means the Government will be (surely) forced to act, even if their instinct is to do fuck all.

Maybe i should have used a smiley like Paul suggested.
I know what he was referencing, i was just trying to make the point that i'll survive the rises just about by topping up my meter before the increase i'm fortunate though.
Most people aren't, my local food bank does electricity top ups in the run up to xmas i think i might have to start donating to them a bit earlier this year.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #470 on: Yesterday at 09:06:40 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:44:59 am
I'm looking to switch broadband and have been reading up on the smallprint for a few providers.

I think it's Vodafone that say something like "Every year we'll increase your bill by the CPI plus 3.9%, if the CPI is negative we'll ignore that and add the 3.9%"

Same goes for mobile phone contracts, what used to be another 50p on your bill could now be another fiver or more.

I just renewed my mobile contract with o2 i may be remembering wrong but i could swear it was cpi plus 10%
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #471 on: Yesterday at 11:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Yesterday at 09:04:29 pm
Maybe i should have used a smiley like Paul suggested.
I know what he was referencing, i was just trying to make the point that i'll survive the rises just about by topping up my meter before the increase i'm fortunate though.
Most people aren't, my local food bank does electricity top ups in the run up to xmas i think i might have to start donating to them a bit earlier this year.
Yeah, I wasn't sure. :)

Good to hear that you will be OK and even maybe able to help others.
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #472 on: Yesterday at 11:50:22 pm »
Apologies if I missed this but are they proposing a cap so no-one has a bill of more than £2,500


If so, that's crazy.


If I was anywhere near spending £2,500 I'd just put my heat on all winter knowing I would not be charged and more, it's hardly sensible in terms of fuel usage (and taxpayer cost) or I have got this wrong and am reading the headlines wrong.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #473 on: Today at 05:23:16 am »
@blackbullnova.
I doubt it. I suspect they are going to cap the unit charge so the average household pays £2,500. (Assuming that's the figure). That would get you just shy of 3MWh of electricity , don't know how much gas. If you used double the electric and double the gas you'd pay £5k.
Incidentally, if you paid £2.5k regardless of usage, why would you track everything up to 11?
