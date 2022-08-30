Or build more nuclear.
I know we haven't seen many labour governments in the last 30 years, but did they help or hinder nuclear?
Out the last 30 years, 13 years have been under a Labour government. They were mostly positive toward nuclear, but chose not to commission any new NPS's (there was a split, but the 'no' camp, led by Beckett, won) during that time.
This followed two decisions by the Tory government: first in the early 80's not to proceed with a programme of building one new PWR plant per year for at least a decade; and in 1994 not to proceed with building Sizewell C and Hinkley C.
A huge problem is that the old British Nuclear Fuels plc (a private company created in 1984, but 100% owned by the UK Government) was split in 1995 between the old Magnox reactors (Magnox Electric) and the newer reactors (British Energy). The Magnox reactors were nearing the end of their working lives and would cost upwards of £50bn to decommission and store the waste (that cost estimate now sits at over £150bn). The Tory government then privatised British Energy. In short, they sold-off the profitable segment of the UK's nuclear fuel sector to 'investors', whilst keeping the old, loss-making portion with massive legacy debts as a liability for the taxpayer.
In private hands, British Energy was milked for all its worth by the parsites that bought it. According to a report by the World Nuclear Association: high payments to shareholder rather than adequate investment created a spiral, eventually resulting in several unplanned outages.
By 2002, it had all but financially collapsed. Labour chose not to step in, and instead British Energy was bought by EDF (the French electricity company owned by the French state!)
Bozo said a few months ago that the blame for the UK having such a low nuclear generation figure was down to previous Labour governments. But, as is the very familiar truth, the Tories have been in for 12 years and not built any (and the Tory govt before New Labour only built one after 1988)
Whatever, nuclear needs to be a major source in the power generation mix. We should have been phasing out fossil fuel-powered generation for the past 2-3 decades, replacing with renewables wherever possible, with the baseload provided increasingly by nuclear.