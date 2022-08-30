...

I'm not a particular fan of nuclear, and it's expensive (I fundamentally oppose the taxpayer subsidising private industry so I strongly want nuclear power generation to be state-owned). But it doesn't produce GHG's and is reliable. Modern NPS's produce a fraction of the waste and have way lower decommissioning costs. Rolls Royce have developed small-scale nuclear power generation reactors, which could be located in each city and major town

At risk of cross posting here but on SMRs, SMR 'used' to mean under 300 MW but to my knowledge the Rolls-Royce proposal is likely to be about 500 MW so not that much smaller than current reactors (~600-800 MW). The cooling loads will still be massive so it is more likely that they will be based at sites of closed reactors which tend to be coastal or have access to large bodies of water.The first operational plant is not expected until about 2030 so I think SMRs are still a bit of a red herring. I don't expect to see them coming to the proverbial 'town near you' anytime soon.The innovation is in the 'modular' construction method which is designed to speed up deployment but the nuclear industry has such a track record for cost and time overrruns that I wouldn't bet my next fuel bill on it. Otherwise Rolls-Royce intend to use existing nuclear technology which I assume means uranium as fuel. Global reserves (including undiscovered uranium) are located mostly in Kazakhstan and Australia, but also in Russia and at current rates of use are estimated to last about 100 years. This sounds like a long time but as other countries expand their own fleets it is not hard to envisage fuel availability and market issues. Progress is being made on better utilisation of fuel but research into alternative fuels (plutonium, thorium), breeder reactors and fusion are still nowhere near technological readiness levels to make a meaningful impact in (most of) our lifetimes.Waste is and will continue to be an issue, we still haven't approved a site for long term (indefinite) geological disposal (large governmentgrants are available for communities that will entertain them). The cost of clearing up the current waste stockpile at (75% of which is at Sizewell) is estimated to be £124 billion over the next 120 years but there is considerable uncertainty and it could rise to £232 billion.In the face of these kind of obstacles using a bit less energy (and using it better) seems easier and cheaper as a meaningful long term solution.