Remember, it's not the suppliers as such that are making the huge profits, it's the extractors and refiners.

Were you calling for them to be subsidiesed when they were making losses during the pandemic?

And though most oil and gas companies seem to always be raking it in. The smaller ones do go under, and that after pretty heavy investment.



I agree. The windfall taxes should be aimed at the extractors and refiners.In my view the suppliers have proven themselves pointless. In the thread about never-ending growth we talked about how you can extend supply chains endlessly without adding any productivity and for me that's what the suppliers are. What could be provided by one company is instead provided by dozens (now pretty much back down to "the big six") with the illusion of a market to justify their existence.It's with the suppliers that the energy market apparently exists and it's those that are requesting the "superfund". Those middlemen supplier companies either failed completely at a cost to the taxpayer (around £200m for the 350k customers People's Energy had) or now need the government to set-up a superfund for them to dip into. It's a pointless market distinguished by branding and quality of call centres. The endless tariffs meant many people defaulted onto dross that shouldn't have even been allowed to exist whilst others were grateful they could regularly switch to deals that appeared good compared to the dross but actually weren't at all when compared to energy markets outside the UK.If the boss of Ovo is asking the government to procure from the extractors/refiners on their behalf and the rest of the suppliers need a government superfund to be viable then what's the point of those middlemen companies? Lots of duplicated management, shareholders, support staff and other overheads to provide nothing that EDF, for example, aren't doing at much cheaper rates for every consumer in France.Pretty much every business was subsidised during the pandemic, many with funds they didn't need. I haven't looked into the detail but I'd expect the energy suppliers were no different.