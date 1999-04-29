« previous next »
Author Topic: Re: Fuel price  (Read 9592 times)

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 07:46:06 am »
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 08:01:09 am »
Sorry to bang on about the kettle thing. But are there more efficient electric kettles out there? Or did he just mean use a gas hob kettle if you can?
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 08:06:17 am »
The kettle thing is all nonsense. An electric kettle is a very efficient way of heating water as long as you only heat up the water you actually need, because nearly all the energy goes into the water. It doesn't matter whether it takes 1 minute in a 2kW kettle or 2 minutes in an "economical" 1kW kettle, you use the same amount of electricity to get it boiling.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 08:08:42 am »
Technically the longer it takes to boil the more heat loss you are going to get to the surrounding air, but I don't think it is anyting significant. I guess thematerial it is made of will also make a difference - like you wouldn't want an electric kettle made of copper as it would quickly absorb a lot of heat from the water.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 08:41:00 am »
Nah. The whole game was, get the gas storage full before Russia closes the pipelines. That's what the delays with import bans etc was about. They're now over 80% full, and most German gas comes from the Netherlands and Norway. There is  no going back either, this is a long-term change. They'll open two LPG terminals next year to reduce dependence on the Dutch and Belgian ones, and are increasing investment into energy production. Germany will come out of this as a net energy exporter, I'm pretty sure.
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 10:53:44 am »
So still no update from my supplier about the new prices but they have sent an email advising that if they are unable to take a direct payment there'll be a £5 charge added to my balance!

Fucking wankers 😡
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:06:57 am »
1kWh of gas is much cheaper than a kWh of leccy though?  I believe the gas is less efficient but the kWh difference is so signifcant as to matter.
I guess swapping out an electric oven for a gas oven might be a better use of money.

--edit-- incidentally, any campers in here? Are those camping Gaz bottles now a similar price to a small car?
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:34:44 am »
Same here (EDF). I suspect they are waiting for this... https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-62801913

but will they be frozen at the current cap or Octobers cap...
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 11:43:40 am »
No details, as yet.

Labour's policy was based on freezing the cap at the current £1,971 (also the policy of the Lib Dems, I think).  I would expect Truss will try to match that but may do it in a different way so that they can claim coming up with a new idea rather than copying that of opposition parties.

The rumours are that it will be comparable in scale to furlough and will also include a windfall tax backdated to January 2022.  "Insider" figures put the bill at between £60bn and £100bn.

Right now I don't think it matters a great deal at all but it does sound like the Tories are going to run another policy that would more naturally sit with Labour.  I think the difference will be that they'll use this policy as an excuse for further destruction of public services whereas the parties on the left *may* have attempted to pay for it by raising the tax income.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 12:04:30 pm »
There's a decent saving on interest payments if they can lower inflation without raising rates. I don't know what numbers have been thrown out there for that mind .
Anyone know how other countries have implemented it? Are they simply paying the suppliers the difference? Paying cash to householders? Businesses will still struggle enormously, and as darlings of the Tory party surely she has to do something there?
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 12:25:36 pm »
So they are saying price for energy will be frozen at the current price for 18 months. So then what? Are we going to expect this shit to get worse after that or a climbdown like we see in petrol prices? Can't see how a lot will be able to cope with these prices for 18 months as it is!
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 12:28:31 pm »
To be fair its a fairly big intervention and almost takes us to the end of this parliament, so its probably as long as anyone could promise.
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 12:36:23 pm »
Quote
However, Dermot Nolan, former chief executive of energy regulator Ofgem, warned that this estimate could be "conservative", and also questioned how much it would benefit the most vulnerable.

"This kind of price freeze means that a multimillionaire will get exactly the same level of protection as everybody else," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Currently, all UK households will be given a one-off £400 discount on their fuel bills from October, with extra money for those with low incomes.

Mr Nolan said: "I hope that at the very least the £400 that is currently being given to more vulnerable people is kept, and hopefully extended."

He said there were a number of questions about how long the support would last, and whether it would mean higher energy bills over time.

The government estimates that the total package will amount to somewhere between £100 and £130bn but the ultimate number will depend on movements in the international energy markets which have been extremely volatile so it could less and it could be a lot more. An intervention of this nature on this scale is very hard to price.
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 12:54:14 pm »
Energy firms would use the loans to subsidise customer payments, with them repaid by additions to bills over 10 to 20 years or repaid via future taxation.

...

Energy bosses have insisted for some time that a government-backed superfund from which they could borrow to subsidise bills "is the only game in town".
Truss to the fucking rescue.  Privatise the profits and nationalise the losses.  No mention of a further "windfall tax" on energy generators that are making eye-watering profits by providing the same service they always have done.  Nah, put it on tax-payers or lock people into decades of higher bills to pay it back.

It's weird that middle-man energy bosses didn't acknowledge "the other game in town" that seems to be being played out much more successfully in France.  This has shone a light that we don't really have an "energy market" and the cost of pretending we have is going to be enormous.  Even just transferring the customers from the relatively small firm I was with (People's Energy) to British Gas somehow cost the taxpayer close to £200m.

Still, market forces and all that.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 01:17:12 pm »
Remember, it's not the suppliers as such that are making the huge profits, it's the extractors and refiners.
Were you calling for them to be subsidiesed when they were making losses during the pandemic?
And though most oil and gas companies seem to always be raking it in. The smaller ones do go under, and that after pretty heavy investment.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 01:46:25 pm »
I agree.  The windfall taxes should be aimed at the extractors and refiners.

In my view the suppliers have proven themselves pointless.  In the thread about never-ending growth we talked about how you can extend supply chains endlessly without adding any productivity and for me that's what the suppliers are.  What could be provided by one company is instead provided by dozens (now pretty much back down to "the big six") with the illusion of a market to justify their existence.

It's with the suppliers that the energy market apparently exists and it's those that are requesting the "superfund".  Those middlemen supplier companies either failed completely at a cost to the taxpayer (around £200m for the 350k customers People's Energy had) or now need the government to set-up a superfund for them to dip into.  It's a pointless market distinguished by branding and quality of call centres.  The endless tariffs meant many people defaulted onto dross that shouldn't have even been allowed to exist whilst others were grateful they could regularly switch to deals that appeared good compared to the dross but actually weren't at all when compared to energy markets outside the UK.

If the boss of Ovo is asking the government to procure from the extractors/refiners on their behalf and the rest of the suppliers need a government superfund to be viable then what's the point of those middlemen companies?  Lots of duplicated management, shareholders, support staff and other overheads to provide nothing that EDF, for example, aren't doing at much cheaper rates for every consumer in France.

Pretty much every business was subsidised during the pandemic, many with funds they didn't need.  I haven't looked into the detail but I'd expect the energy suppliers were no different.
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 01:56:31 pm »
Watch Martin Lewis' reaction to mad hag Currie   :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://twitter.com/SaulStaniforth/status/1566687709493592065

All part of the performance, why is that old c*nt getting airtime in the first place. Clearly seen the reaction to Boris and his new kettle and that gave her a great idea for her next sketch.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 02:49:57 pm »
@thaddeus. Good point about suppliers being a pointless pay of the supply chain. Like estate agents or job agents. However in the estate and job agent case, they can do a valuable job in bringing parties together and bringing expertise ( that the vast majority seem not to is a different problem).  Now I think about it, what purpose do ovo or octopus serve? Being super generous maybe they provide marketing to tempt us to switch?  I presume the 'producers' of energy can't be bothered to deal with end users?  Maybe a government body should be created to buy on behalf of the nation. It all goes into the same grid, is only how much we use that is actually measured. Not where it comes from. ( For electricity at least, don't know about gas).
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 07:56:00 pm »
rumoured (i.e. leaked) that the price is being frozen at £2500 not the current price and will be frozen for two years. If that's the case, expect a General Election no later than early June 2024
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 07:58:23 pm »
she criticised the media calling the cost of living issues as a catastrophe, saying it was no such thing. They invited her on to explain why she thought that yet failed to do so.

She also had a cardboard cut out of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in her living room for some bizarre reason!
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 08:57:29 pm »
Can someone explain to me how a windfall tax would work when the companies making the money are mostly the distributors who arent U.K. based and therefore presumably cant be taxed?
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 09:05:01 pm »
It's the producers that are making money. BP and Shell are both UK based but don't actually produce huge amounts in the UK anyway. The biggest oil and gas producer is Harbour who are HQ'd in Edinburgh.

That is irrelevant though. The tax is on UK production and is ringfenced. I don't know the details but my understanding is it's not really possible for them to avoid it.

EDIT to add: there is the separate issue of offsetting losses which results in low taxes being paid, but that is separate from offshoring.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 09:05:12 pm »
BP and Shell coukd be plundered for at least  £20bn between them.

But theres oddly also an enormous windfall for renewable companies. Wind, water and solar sell electricity at enormous prices and yet their costs havent gone up
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 09:07:47 pm »
Most of BP and Shell's profits are from overseas.
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 09:51:40 pm »
It's an absolute shitshow. I'm on a pre-payment meter for my gas as are all customers in Northern Ireland afaik,
this time last year £10 would have got 19 credits on the meter, atm it gets 7 credits. From the 3rd of Oct the price is rising
by 54.6% so 3 maybe 4 credits for a tenner. My house is newish about 14 years old has a heat recovery system in it, the problem is though the water is only heated  by the gas so if you're only getting 3 maybe 4 credits for £10, an hour of the water heating on takes maybe .5 of a credit.

 I'm in a well paid job, as is my missus but a hell of a lot of people that live round us aren't as lucky. There's 5 of us in the house so 5 showers a day water heating on for 2 hours near £20 a week just in showers before we even get onto having the radiators on. How the fk are people less fortunate than us meant to survive the winter.

Sorry for rambling on, just so pissed off with it all.
Re: Fuel price
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 10:20:03 pm »
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 10:22:25 pm »
But a lot of the prices are hedged or sold at futures as cfds I believe. Not sure totally how that works, but I think it means that they are more likely to sell power at a future high price but are currently still seeking it at historically lower prices.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 10:24:43 pm »
Have you considered a new kettle or foil behind the radiators?  And maybe shower once a week?
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 10:58:33 pm »
I could make the missus and kids shower once a week, im a coachbulider /fabricator i come home dirtier than a coalman most nights so thats kinda out.
don't drink tea or coffee so I'm good there.
Will give the foil a go thanks for you're suggestions.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 11:31:45 pm »
I can't tell if you are being serious, but I am pretty sure Paul wasn't! ;D

Paul's suggestions relate to recent comments from Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Edwina Curry (repeated here, in this thread). Johnson suggested a new kettle, which is of very dubious - certainly no better than small - benefit; and Curry suggested putting foil behind radiators as the solution to hugely inflated heating bills. OK, there is certainly some small (very small) benefit from placing foil (more particularly, the multi-layered stuff meant for this and particularly in homes where there is no wall cavity), but the dent to the bill will be very small.

There needs to be bigger fixes to the problem of poorly insulated homes and skyrocketing fuel bills. Ironically, the good news is that there are millions of people who are going to struggle with this price hikes - millions of people being negatively affected means the Government will be (surely) forced to act, even if their instinct is to do fuck all.
Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #430 on: Today at 06:29:28 am »
Thanks Jimmy. I should have used a smiley. Juan played it back with a nice straight bat though!
Truss is announcing some help. Which would seem to be capping bills via massive government borrowing.
