OFGEM are consulting on whether to decouple electric prices from gas prices, as it doesn't take in to account renewables. Does that mean that renewable suppliers are making massive profits off the back of this?



Renewables do well in energy pricing systems based based on merit order because the marginal costs of production for wind/solar are bugger all. With gas and fossil fuels (and biomass) you need to burn more fuel to make more electicity so the marginal costs are higher.I probably said this elsewhere but it is wrong to say that renewables are coining it in because of high prices. Most large contracts are awarded as Contracts for Difference (CfD) on the basis of a strike price which is agreed with government, usually through a Dutch auction (lowest bidder wins). If the price of electricity drops below the agreed 'strike price' for that generator the government makes up the difference. If the electricity price increases above that strike price the difference is paid back to the government.The system reduces the risks for developers by providing a guaranteed price without overcompensating them if there are energy price hikes. This gives a platform from which to develop and innovate and we have seen for example how offshore wind prices have plummeted as a result (from about £140/MWh for capacity coming online in 2019 to £47/MWh for capacity in 2024). These prices are expected to continue to fall as turbines get bigger and supporting technologies improve.