Topic: Re: Fuel price

Re: Fuel price
September 1, 2022, 03:59:10 pm
Quote from: spen71
OFGEM are consulting on whether to decouple electric prices from gas prices, as it doesn't take in to account renewables.   Does that mean that renewable suppliers are making massive profits off the back of this?
Renewables do well in energy pricing systems based based on merit order because the marginal costs of production for wind/solar are bugger all. With gas and fossil fuels (and biomass) you need to burn more fuel to make more electicity so the marginal costs are higher.

I probably said this elsewhere but it is wrong to say that renewables are coining it in because of high prices. Most large contracts are awarded as Contracts for Difference (CfD) on the basis of a strike price which is agreed with government, usually through a Dutch auction (lowest bidder wins). If the price of electricity drops below the agreed 'strike price' for that generator the government makes up the difference. If the electricity price increases above that strike price the difference is paid back to the government.

The system reduces the risks for developers by providing a guaranteed price without overcompensating them if there are energy price hikes. This gives a platform from which to develop and innovate and we have seen for example how offshore wind prices have plummeted as a result (from about £140/MWh for capacity coming online in 2019 to £47/MWh for capacity in 2024). These prices are expected to continue to fall as turbines get bigger and supporting technologies improve.
Re: Fuel price
September 2, 2022, 06:08:20 pm
It looks like they want to put a price cap on russian gas. That could be interesting.
Re: Fuel price
September 2, 2022, 06:10:57 pm
Quote from: PaulF
It looks like they want to put a price cap on russian gas. That could be interesting.

Just been announced Gazprom have suspended gas exports indefinitely.
Re: Fuel price
September 2, 2022, 07:01:29 pm
Quote from: PaulF
It looks like they want to put a price cap on russian gas. That could be interesting.

The talk seems to be about oil so far rather then gas from what has been reported, but its a start.
Re: Fuel price
September 2, 2022, 08:16:10 pm
Re: Fuel price
September 2, 2022, 11:07:11 pm
The Netherlands could conceivably supply all of the EU with more than enough gas if they reversed their decision to shut down the Groningen gas field.

Re: Fuel price
September 2, 2022, 11:08:14 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop
https://www.euronews.com/2022/09/02/russia-to-shut-down-nord-stream-gas-pipeline-to-europe-completely

Absolute disaster for Europe this.

Nah, it'll be fine, they've prepared for that.



Read earlier that Germany now get most of their gas from the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium. They even pump twice the amount of gas that came via nord stream into their reservoirs. And those gas tanks are already 80% full, with the aim of hitting 95% in November. That'll see them through the winter, eben without nordstream. Pretty sure other European countries have done the same.
Re: Fuel price
September 2, 2022, 11:14:02 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda
The Netherlands could conceivably supply all of the EU with more than enough gas if they reversed their decision to shut down the Groningen gas field.
It appears to be not that simple. A quick read of the Wiki page indicates that there was serious subsidence and earthquakes which were expected to worsen with further extraction.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Groningen_gas_field
Re: Fuel price
September 2, 2022, 11:17:57 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz
Read earlier that Germany now get most of their gas from the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium. They even pump twice the amount of gas that came via nord stream into their reservoirs. And those gas tanks are already 80% full, with the aim of hitting 95% in November. That'll see them through the winter, eben without nordstream. Pretty sure other European countries have done the same.
Yep. I believe the UK has a full four days of gas storage capacity. This is fine. :-X
Re: Fuel price
September 2, 2022, 11:43:22 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket
It appears to be not that simple. A quick read of the Wiki page indicates that there was serious subsidence and earthquakes which were expected to worsen with further extraction.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Groningen_gas_field

Yeah there are problems with it, the biggest change recently is the u-turn many residents are having in the wake of the Ukraine war.
Re: Fuel price
September 3, 2022, 04:50:14 am
Would other countries that are not supporting Ukraine benefit from much lower prices for Russian fuel? I'm thinking China and India?  I assume that can send oil by ship. No idea if they have pipe networks for gas.
Re: Fuel price
September 3, 2022, 06:26:01 am
Quote from: PaulF
Would other countries that are not supporting Ukraine benefit from much lower prices for Russian fuel? I'm thinking China and India?  I assume that can send oil by ship. No idea if they have pipe networks for gas.

Yes, India has said they are happy to buy cheap oil from Russia that Europe isn't buying, but at much lower prices. They'll likely do the same with gas, which they can also get by boat. Europe think it will hurt Russia financially to sell to India instead.
Re: Fuel price
September 3, 2022, 09:25:54 am
If I'm in credit with an energy supplier and they go bankrupt is there a risk of losing that credit? I already have £500 credit with OVO and yet they keep on insisting I increase my debit amount, the minimum is now triple what I'm actually paying in bills each month.
Re: Fuel price
September 3, 2022, 09:58:37 am
Credit balances are transferred to whoever takes over. The big companies picking up the smaller ones say these credit balances are part of the reason they are raising standing charges.

--edit-- makes sense to take at least monthly screenshots of your credit in case they go under.
Re: Fuel price
September 3, 2022, 10:27:33 am
Quote from: PaulF
Credit balances are transferred to whoever takes over. The big companies picking up the smaller ones say these credit balances are part of the reason they are raising standing charges.

--edit-- makes sense to take at least monthly screenshots of your credit in case they go under.

Yeah good call. They've already sent me an email too suggesting they might increase my debit amount automatically, the new amount being triple what I'm actually spending each month currently. It's all pretty absurd, I'd rather have that money in my bank account earning interest than sat earning interest for them, if it means bigger bills later then the money is still there.
Re: Fuel price
September 3, 2022, 11:18:55 am
Quote from: PaulF
Credit balances are transferred to whoever takes over. The big companies picking up the smaller ones say these credit balances are part of the reason they are raising standing charges.

--edit-- makes sense to take at least monthly screenshots of your credit in case they go under.

One of the many failures of Ofgem was that customer credit balances were not ringfenced, so firms could use customer funds for other purposes (paying management bonuses and dividends). Every customer is now paying for this decision to the tune of billions of pounds

Ofgem are solely interested in protecting the companies and not customers
Re: Fuel price
September 3, 2022, 03:57:47 pm
Re: Fuel price
Yesterday at 06:31:53 pm
Germany have announced a massive package for the energy crisis.   Whats the odd on ours being 10% of it.
Re: Fuel price
Yesterday at 06:47:32 pm
Quote from: spen71
Germany have announced a massive package for the energy crisis.   Whats the odd on ours being 10% of it.
I dont think so.

Not because of human decency, but because of labours policy.

If they say, were going out freeze the price cap, the government has to do something similar or they will lose the next exception.

Simple.
Re: Fuel price
Yesterday at 07:51:55 pm
Quote from: spen71
Germany have announced a massive package for the energy crisis.   Whats the odd on ours being 10% of it.
Germany's total commitment so far is around 100bn.  Even with the latest 65bn tranche being so vast it's still very targeted (pensioners, benefits claimants, students and tax cuts for businesses).  It's not landed well with those just above the benefits threshold as they're getting no additional support - it seems quite a cliff edge.

I think something similar would be popular with most Tory MPs but Truss has talked herself into a corner.  It's a given they'll provide more support for pensioners as it would be electoral suicide not to but I wouldn't like to second guess her on the rest.  I doubt we're going to hear a commitment of around £70bn which is what would be required to catch up with that of Germany!
Re: Fuel price
Yesterday at 11:14:14 pm
Quote from: thaddeus
Germany's total commitment so far is around 100bn.  Even with the latest 65bn tranche being so vast it's still very targeted (pensioners, benefits claimants, students and tax cuts for businesses).  It's not landed well with those just above the benefits threshold as they're getting no additional support - it seems quite a cliff edge.

I think something similar would be popular with most Tory MPs but Truss has talked herself into a corner.  It's a given they'll provide more support for pensioners as it would be electoral suicide not to but I wouldn't like to second guess her on the rest.  I doubt we're going to hear a commitment of around £70bn which is what would be required to catch up with that of Germany!

The main difference is the Germans can afford it, they have been bearing down on their government debt massively before the pandemic, both in absolute terms and as a % of GDP because they didnt destroy their growth through austerity. Remember that line Obsourne used to repeat about fixing the roof while the sun was shining, they completely failed and now its raining again.
Re: Fuel price
Yesterday at 11:27:12 pm
Quote from: west_london_red
The main difference is the Germans can afford it, they have been bearing down on their government debt massively before the pandemic, both in absolute terms and as a % of GDP because they didnt destroy their growth through austerity. Remember that line Obsourne used to repeat about fixing the roof while the sun was shining, they completely failed and now its raining again.


Quite a few of the things in the German energy package are things they had already comitted too, but bring forward, or delay. Stuff like increases in child benefits that were due to come in in 2023 and 2024 being combined to start in 2023. Or VAT on hot meals was due to go up back to the higher rate, but is now staying at the lower rate. So it's not all totally new money they are putting into this.
Re: Fuel price
Today at 05:44:41 am
£65 BN, only seems to touch the edges.  For comparison ( which Google search) the NHS budget is £170 BN a year.
Re: Fuel price
Today at 12:51:50 pm
Watch Martin Lewis' reaction to mad hag Currie   :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://twitter.com/SaulStaniforth/status/1566687709493592065


Re: Fuel price
Today at 12:56:53 pm
I wonder how many different strategies for dealing with energy prices will be 'leaked' , to test the waters before Truss settles on one.
Re: Fuel price
Today at 01:30:58 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve
Watch Martin Lewis' reaction to mad hag Currie   :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://twitter.com/SaulStaniforth/status/1566687709493592065
He's managed to restrain his mouth from shouting obscenities but it's playing out in the rest of his body  ;D

The foil thing is a good and cheap 1% trick.  Worth doing, particularly if you have an older house without cavity walls and radiators on those external walls.  To offer it up as the solution (along with moving your sofa - like most folks have multiple great spots they could house their sofa ::)) is so condescending.  It wasn't even off the cuff, she came prepared with a roll of the bloody stuff!
Re: Fuel price
Today at 03:17:01 pm
Quote from: thaddeus
He's managed to restrain his mouth from shouting obscenities but it's playing out in the rest of his body  ;D

The foil thing is a good and cheap 1% trick.  Worth doing, particularly if you have an older house without cavity walls and radiators on those external walls.  To offer it up as the solution (along with moving your sofa - like most folks have multiple great spots they could house their sofa ::)) is so condescending.  It wasn't even off the cuff, she came prepared with a roll of the bloody stuff!
Have to say I am less than convinced by radiator heat deflectors. The foil can only deflect 'radiant' heat which is probably about 10% of the total heat emitted from a typical wet radiator (the other 90% is 'convective' heat).

At best then you will deflect half of the radiant heat back into the room. These are not perfect reflectors so it will be less. Most of the manufacturers spout all kinds of shite about 'real world' results ('50% saving' etc.) which it is often a good sign that the impacts are minimal.

Depending on the building construction and radiator location the heat from the back of the radiator will get absorbed into the thermal mass of the building helping to maintain the temperature after the heating goes off. External solid walls are often wetter under windows where radiators tend to be placed so some heat can be useful to drive moisture out.

None of this of course is a substitute for proper insulation which is what the government should be investing in and have failed to address since 2015.
Re: Fuel price
Today at 03:57:03 pm
Quote from: Red Raw
None of this of course is a substitute for proper insulation which is what the government should be investing in and have failed to address since 2015.

....not to mention, sent some people to prison, for demanding more action.
Re: Fuel price
Today at 04:06:51 pm
Quote from: PaulF
£65 BN, only seems to touch the edges.  For comparison ( which Google search) the NHS budget is £170 BN a year.

But they dont need to freeze everything for everyone at todays prices.
Re: Fuel price
Today at 04:29:41 pm
Quote from: west_london_red
But they dont need to freeze everything for everyone at todays prices.

No, but if we want to significantly help everyone on say £30k or less (number out of my arse) and schools and care homes and hospitals. It's going to need a LOT of money.

If I were Truss, I'd accept the next election is lost. Spend this money, and let the next party work out how it's going to be paid for.
Re: Fuel price
Today at 04:37:12 pm
Quote from: Red Raw
Have to say I am less than convinced by radiator heat deflectors. The foil can only deflect 'radiant' heat which is probably about 10% of the total heat emitted from a typical wet radiator (the other 90% is 'convective' heat).

At best then you will deflect half of the radiant heat back into the room. These are not perfect reflectors so it will be less. Most of the manufacturers spout all kinds of shite about 'real world' results ('50% saving' etc.) which it is often a good sign that the impacts are minimal.

Depending on the building construction and radiator location the heat from the back of the radiator will get absorbed into the thermal mass of the building helping to maintain the temperature after the heating goes off. External solid walls are often wetter under windows where radiators tend to be placed so some heat can be useful to drive moisture out.

None of this of course is a substitute for proper insulation which is what the government should be investing in and have failed to address since 2015.
I agree.  It's nothing more than one of those little changes that can perhaps save 1% off your bill.  If you can find fifty of those things then you're onto a winner but that's very unlikely.

As you say, it's much easier to find one 50%er like adding insulation to homes built with solid walls.  Most folks can't afford that and the government haven't been very helpful on that front (or, really, any front) for a long time.
Re: Fuel price
Today at 04:41:47 pm
Quote from: thaddeus
I agree.  It's nothing more than one of those little changes that can perhaps save 1% off your bill.  If you can find fifty of those things then you're onto a winner but that's very unlikely.

As you say, it's much easier to find one 50%er like adding insulation to homes built with solid walls.  Most folks can't afford that and the government haven't been very helpful on that front (or, really, any front) for a long time.

Re: Fuel price
Today at 04:43:20 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier
...

and the tinfoil saves you enough to fuel them?
Re: Fuel price
Today at 06:54:21 pm
When are we supposed to find out what our new electric prices will be from October 1st?

I thought it was all agreed with ofgem on September 1st?
Re: Fuel price
Today at 06:57:26 pm
Quote from: reddebs
When are we supposed to find out what our new electric prices will be from October 1st?

I thought it was all agreed with ofgem on September 1st?

The cap was announced. In theory, suppliers can set any price below that.

In practice of course, they are all going to be at or almost exactly at the cap.

I'm waiting for Sainsbury's Energy to announce their new prices before deciding whether to take the fixed deal they are offering (though I'm almost certain it's too high and will stay on the SVR).
Re: Fuel price
Today at 06:59:18 pm
Yeah. The fixed rate is a dilemma

Seems really high right now. Not sure how prices could go much higher.. lets hope Im not tempting fate here!
Re: Fuel price
Today at 07:16:27 pm
Its very hard to make any decisions without knowing what help will be given and to who and how that scheme works. I fixed a couple of weeks ago which at the time was the right thing to do, but if they cap rates I might need to leave my fixed at go on the variable because right now Im committed to paying substantially more then the current cap (but less then the expected January and April caps), but if the help is more in line with how the current help is being given knocking the money off your balance like the £400 scheme I would be better off staying on the fix.

Hopefully we find out in the next few days.
Re: Fuel price
Today at 07:31:45 pm
Quote from: Elmo!
The cap was announced. In theory, suppliers can set any price below that.

In practice of course, they are all going to be at or almost exactly at the cap.

I'm waiting for Sainsbury's Energy to announce their new prices before deciding whether to take the fixed deal they are offering (though I'm almost certain it's too high and will stay on the SVR).

Thanks mate I was stupidly expecting to find it somewhere on my suppliers app rather than the ofgem site.

My supplier isn't offering any fixed deals, nor have they said what the prices will be for their SVR either but they've already increased my direct debit from October.
Re: Fuel price
Today at 10:41:08 pm
Quote from: reddebs
Thanks mate I was stupidly expecting to find it somewhere on my suppliers app rather than the ofgem site.

My supplier isn't offering any fixed deals, nor have they said what the prices will be for their SVR either but they've already increased my direct debit from October.
mine has updated it in the app, gas has now doubled to 14.7 and is now more than my electricity due to the reasons I outlined earlier in the thread. Still no change on that which is odd, I guess they must be too busy to check a nearly two year old computer glitch!


The SVRs are both slightly under the price cap
