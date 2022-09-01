He's managed to restrain his mouth from shouting obscenities but it's playing out in the rest of his body
The foil thing is a good and cheap 1% trick. Worth doing, particularly if you have an older house without cavity walls and radiators on those external walls. To offer it up as the solution (along with moving your sofa - like most folks have multiple great spots they could house their sofa ) is so condescending. It wasn't even off the cuff, she came prepared with a roll of the bloody stuff!
Have to say I am less than convinced by radiator heat deflectors. The foil can only deflect 'radiant' heat which is probably about 10% of the total heat emitted from a typical wet radiator (the other 90% is 'convective' heat).
At best
then you will deflect half of the radiant heat back into the room. These are not perfect reflectors so it will be less. Most of the manufacturers spout all kinds of shite about 'real world' results ('50% saving' etc.) which it is often a good sign that the impacts are minimal.
Depending on the building construction and radiator location the heat from the back of the radiator will get absorbed into the thermal mass of the building helping to maintain the temperature after the heating goes off. External solid walls are often wetter under windows where radiators tend to be placed so some heat can be useful to drive moisture out.
None of this of course is a substitute for proper insulation which is what the government should be investing in and have failed to address since 2015.