Author Topic: Re: Fuel price  (Read 7843 times)

Offline Red Raw

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #360 on: September 1, 2022, 03:59:10 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on August 31, 2022, 08:19:53 am
OFGEM are consulting on whether to decouple electric prices from gas prices, as it doesn't take in to account renewables.   Does that mean that renewable suppliers are making massive profits off the back of this?
Renewables do well in energy pricing systems based based on merit order because the marginal costs of production for wind/solar are bugger all. With gas and fossil fuels (and biomass) you need to burn more fuel to make more electicity so the marginal costs are higher.

I probably said this elsewhere but it is wrong to say that renewables are coining it in because of high prices. Most large contracts are awarded as Contracts for Difference (CfD) on the basis of a strike price which is agreed with government, usually through a Dutch auction (lowest bidder wins). If the price of electricity drops below the agreed 'strike price' for that generator the government makes up the difference. If the electricity price increases above that strike price the difference is paid back to the government.

The system reduces the risks for developers by providing a guaranteed price without overcompensating them if there are energy price hikes. This gives a platform from which to develop and innovate and we have seen for example how offshore wind prices have plummeted as a result (from about £140/MWh for capacity coming online in 2019 to £47/MWh for capacity in 2024). These prices are expected to continue to fall as turbines get bigger and supporting technologies improve.
Online PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #361 on: September 2, 2022, 06:08:20 pm »
It looks like they want to put a price cap on russian gas. That could be interesting.
Offline Robinred

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #362 on: September 2, 2022, 06:10:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  2, 2022, 06:08:20 pm
It looks like they want to put a price cap on russian gas. That could be interesting.

Just been announced Gazprom have suspended gas exports indefinitely.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #363 on: September 2, 2022, 07:01:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September  2, 2022, 06:08:20 pm
It looks like they want to put a price cap on russian gas. That could be interesting.

The talk seems to be about oil so far rather then gas from what has been reported, but its a start.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #364 on: September 2, 2022, 08:16:10 pm »
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #365 on: September 2, 2022, 11:07:11 pm »
The Netherlands could conceivably supply all of the EU with more than enough gas if they reversed their decision to shut down the Groningen gas field.

Offline redbyrdz

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #366 on: September 2, 2022, 11:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on September  2, 2022, 08:16:10 pm
https://www.euronews.com/2022/09/02/russia-to-shut-down-nord-stream-gas-pipeline-to-europe-completely

Absolute disaster for Europe this.

Nah, it'll be fine, they've prepared for that.



Read earlier that Germany now get most of their gas from the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium. They even pump twice the amount of gas that came via nord stream into their reservoirs. And those gas tanks are already 80% full, with the aim of hitting 95% in November. That'll see them through the winter, eben without nordstream. Pretty sure other European countries have done the same.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #367 on: September 2, 2022, 11:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on September  2, 2022, 11:07:11 pm
The Netherlands could conceivably supply all of the EU with more than enough gas if they reversed their decision to shut down the Groningen gas field.
It appears to be not that simple. A quick read of the Wiki page indicates that there was serious subsidence and earthquakes which were expected to worsen with further extraction.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Groningen_gas_field
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #368 on: September 2, 2022, 11:17:57 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September  2, 2022, 11:08:14 pm
Read earlier that Germany now get most of their gas from the Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium. They even pump twice the amount of gas that came via nord stream into their reservoirs. And those gas tanks are already 80% full, with the aim of hitting 95% in November. That'll see them through the winter, eben without nordstream. Pretty sure other European countries have done the same.
Yep. I believe the UK has a full four days of gas storage capacity. This is fine. :-X
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #369 on: September 2, 2022, 11:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  2, 2022, 11:14:02 pm
It appears to be not that simple. A quick read of the Wiki page indicates that there was serious subsidence and earthquakes which were expected to worsen with further extraction.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Groningen_gas_field

Yeah there are problems with it, the biggest change recently is the u-turn many residents are having in the wake of the Ukraine war.
Online PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #370 on: September 3, 2022, 04:50:14 am »
Would other countries that are not supporting Ukraine benefit from much lower prices for Russian fuel? I'm thinking China and India?  I assume that can send oil by ship. No idea if they have pipe networks for gas.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #371 on: September 3, 2022, 06:26:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September  3, 2022, 04:50:14 am
Would other countries that are not supporting Ukraine benefit from much lower prices for Russian fuel? I'm thinking China and India?  I assume that can send oil by ship. No idea if they have pipe networks for gas.

Yes, India has said they are happy to buy cheap oil from Russia that Europe isn't buying, but at much lower prices. They'll likely do the same with gas, which they can also get by boat. Europe think it will hurt Russia financially to sell to India instead.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #372 on: September 3, 2022, 09:25:54 am »
If I'm in credit with an energy supplier and they go bankrupt is there a risk of losing that credit? I already have £500 credit with OVO and yet they keep on insisting I increase my debit amount, the minimum is now triple what I'm actually paying in bills each month.
Online PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #373 on: September 3, 2022, 09:58:37 am »
Credit balances are transferred to whoever takes over. The big companies picking up the smaller ones say these credit balances are part of the reason they are raising standing charges.

--edit-- makes sense to take at least monthly screenshots of your credit in case they go under.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #374 on: September 3, 2022, 10:27:33 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September  3, 2022, 09:58:37 am
Credit balances are transferred to whoever takes over. The big companies picking up the smaller ones say these credit balances are part of the reason they are raising standing charges.

--edit-- makes sense to take at least monthly screenshots of your credit in case they go under.

Yeah good call. They've already sent me an email too suggesting they might increase my debit amount automatically, the new amount being triple what I'm actually spending each month currently. It's all pretty absurd, I'd rather have that money in my bank account earning interest than sat earning interest for them, if it means bigger bills later then the money is still there.
Offline cdav

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #375 on: September 3, 2022, 11:18:55 am »
Quote from: PaulF on September  3, 2022, 09:58:37 am
Credit balances are transferred to whoever takes over. The big companies picking up the smaller ones say these credit balances are part of the reason they are raising standing charges.

--edit-- makes sense to take at least monthly screenshots of your credit in case they go under.

One of the many failures of Ofgem was that customer credit balances were not ringfenced, so firms could use customer funds for other purposes (paying management bonuses and dividends). Every customer is now paying for this decision to the tune of billions of pounds

Ofgem are solely interested in protecting the companies and not customers
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #376 on: September 3, 2022, 03:57:47 pm »
Offline spen71

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 06:31:53 pm »
Germany have announced a massive package for the energy crisis.   Whats the odd on ours being 10% of it.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 06:47:32 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 06:31:53 pm
Germany have announced a massive package for the energy crisis.   Whats the odd on ours being 10% of it.
I dont think so.

Not because of human decency, but because of labours policy.

If they say, were going out freeze the price cap, the government has to do something similar or they will lose the next exception.

Simple.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Fuel price
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 07:51:55 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 06:31:53 pm
Germany have announced a massive package for the energy crisis.   Whats the odd on ours being 10% of it.
Germany's total commitment so far is around 100bn.  Even with the latest 65bn tranche being so vast it's still very targeted (pensioners, benefits claimants, students and tax cuts for businesses).  It's not landed well with those just above the benefits threshold as they're getting no additional support - it seems quite a cliff edge.

I think something similar would be popular with most Tory MPs but Truss has talked herself into a corner.  It's a given they'll provide more support for pensioners as it would be electoral suicide not to but I wouldn't like to second guess her on the rest.  I doubt we're going to hear a commitment of around £70bn which is what would be required to catch up with that of Germany!
Offline west_london_red

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 11:14:14 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 07:51:55 pm
Germany's total commitment so far is around 100bn.  Even with the latest 65bn tranche being so vast it's still very targeted (pensioners, benefits claimants, students and tax cuts for businesses).  It's not landed well with those just above the benefits threshold as they're getting no additional support - it seems quite a cliff edge.

I think something similar would be popular with most Tory MPs but Truss has talked herself into a corner.  It's a given they'll provide more support for pensioners as it would be electoral suicide not to but I wouldn't like to second guess her on the rest.  I doubt we're going to hear a commitment of around £70bn which is what would be required to catch up with that of Germany!

The main difference is the Germans can afford it, they have been bearing down on their government debt massively before the pandemic, both in absolute terms and as a % of GDP because they didnt destroy their growth through austerity. Remember that line Obsourne used to repeat about fixing the roof while the sun was shining, they completely failed and now its raining again.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 11:27:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:14:14 pm
The main difference is the Germans can afford it, they have been bearing down on their government debt massively before the pandemic, both in absolute terms and as a % of GDP because they didnt destroy their growth through austerity. Remember that line Obsourne used to repeat about fixing the roof while the sun was shining, they completely failed and now its raining again.


Quite a few of the things in the German energy package are things they had already comitted too, but bring forward, or delay. Stuff like increases in child benefits that were due to come in in 2023 and 2024 being combined to start in 2023. Or VAT on hot meals was due to go up back to the higher rate, but is now staying at the lower rate. So it's not all totally new money they are putting into this.
Online PaulF

Re: Re: Fuel price
« Reply #382 on: Today at 05:44:41 am »
£65 BN, only seems to touch the edges.  For comparison ( which Google search) the NHS budget is £170 BN a year.
