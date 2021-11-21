that's what happens when you privatise schools though which essentially is what academies are



Apologies, but this is untrue at a very basic level.It doesnt matter if schools are academies or LEA run. They will literally go bankrupt.My school is an LEA school. Our energy bill is currently £100k a year.When our fixed rate ends next October (assuming rates are the same as in January) our bill will jump to £750k a year.Now academy (which arent private, so this is nonsense) or LEA run school, it matters not.To find £650k like that would mean getting rid of a dozen teaching staff.Wed have to close.Actually its actually better to be an academy, because, for arcane accounting rules, they are allowed to set a deficit budget and LEA schools arent.But schools will close, lots and lots of them.And obviously businesses will have to do the same. Its a dire dire circumstance