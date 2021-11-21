« previous next »
Author Topic: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..  (Read 3607 times)

Online TepidT2O

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #200 on: Today at 06:20:36 pm »
Government intervention has to include hospitals schools and businesses

Schools will (and I am not joking) go bust within a year with the increase in costs.  I am certain small businesses will have equally awful problems.

On the flip side, although its gone up, my parents oil fired heating is saving them a fortune.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Online Elmo!

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #201 on: Today at 06:23:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:20:36 pm
I am certain small businesses will have equally awful problems.

Chip shops have been triple hit with massive rises in electricity prices (that they use a HUGE amount of), white fish price rises (a lot come from Russian waters) and cooking oil prices.

I feel bad for shitting on my local one for going downhill in the Small Things that Annoy You thread now.
Online west_london_red

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #202 on: Today at 06:41:47 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:10:14 pm
It's a very good point.  Johnson posing in Ukraine and making bold statements needs backing up by war-like measures at home.  If that means the national debt takes another brutal hit for the second time in less than five years than that's what has to happen.

The financial help people need is a big part of it but its not all of it. We should be scouring the planet for every fucking solar panel and wind turbine we can get hold of, they are looking at reopening the Rough storage facility (the one they allowed to be closed) buy are they looking at any further storage? Im sure there more that can be done that people more knowledgeable then me can think of but the problem needs to be attacked from all angles.
Offline spen71

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #203 on: Today at 07:05:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:41:47 pm
The financial help people need is a big part of it but its not all of it. We should be scouring the planet for every fucking solar panel and wind turbine we can get hold of, they are looking at reopening the Rough storage facility (the one they allowed to be closed) buy are they looking at any further storage? Im sure there more that can be done that people more knowledgeable then me can think of but the problem needs to be attacked from all angles.

that means joined up thinking from the shysters running the country
Offline thaddeus

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #204 on: Today at 07:05:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:41:47 pm
The financial help people need is a big part of it but its not all of it. We should be scouring the planet for every fucking solar panel and wind turbine we can get hold of, they are looking at reopening the Rough storage facility (the one they allowed to be closed) buy are they looking at any further storage? Im sure there more that can be done that people more knowledgeable then me can think of but the problem needs to be attacked from all angles.
The government definitely need to make the leap from being observers of market forces to making forceful interventions.  As you say, that means finding 1%s all over the place (one of which can even by Truss's pet project of tax cuts if she's so wedded to it).  Financial assistance is the simplest short-term solution but it's also unsustainable for anything but the short-term.  They need strategies in place for short-term, medium-term and long-term.

And I know we're all fed up of them (;)) but let's listen to some experts.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #205 on: Today at 07:06:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:20:36 pm
Government intervention has to include hospitals schools and businesses

Schools will (and I am not joking) go bust within a year with the increase in costs.  I am certain small businesses will have equally awful problems.

On the flip side, although its gone up, my parents oil fired heating is saving them a fortune.
that's what happens when you privatise schools though which essentially is what academies are
Online Elmo!

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #206 on: Today at 07:16:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:41:47 pm
The financial help people need is a big part of it but its not all of it. We should be scouring the planet for every fucking solar panel and wind turbine we can get hold of, they are looking at reopening the Rough storage facility (the one they allowed to be closed) buy are they looking at any further storage? Im sure there more that can be done that people more knowledgeable then me can think of but the problem needs to be attacked from all angles.

This article is a year old, and I believe several of these projects have made progress since then, but there is a fuckton of hydro generating and pumped hydro storage projects in developoment in Scotland.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-57510870
Online cdav

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #207 on: Today at 07:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:16:38 pm
This article is a year old, and I believe several of these projects have made progress since then, but there is a fuckton of hydro generating and pumped hydro storage projects in developoment in Scotland.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-57510870

We have a shortage of both reservoirs and energy storage- its such an obvious solution isn't it?
Online Elmo!

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #208 on: Today at 07:57:29 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:54:01 pm
We have a shortage of both reservoirs and energy storage- its such an obvious solution isn't it?

The mad thing is, that our system is set up so that electricity generated up in Scotland has to pay more in transmission charges to the National Grid. There is some logic in it, in that they want to incentivise building generating infrastructure close to where the demand it, but when we have so much potential up here for renewable generation it is a dated policy.

We also have a higher price cap here than most places despite producing surplus electricity.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #209 on: Today at 08:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:06:07 pm
that's what happens when you privatise schools though which essentially is what academies are
Apologies, but this is untrue at a very basic level.

It doesnt matter if schools are academies or LEA run.  They will literally go bankrupt.

My school is an LEA school.  Our energy bill is currently £100k a year. 
When our fixed rate ends next October (assuming rates are the same as in January) our bill will jump to  £750k a year.

Now academy (which arent private, so this is nonsense) or LEA run school, it matters not.

To find £650k like that would mean getting rid of a dozen teaching staff.

Wed have to close.


Actually its actually better to be an academy, because, for arcane accounting rules, they are allowed to set a deficit budget and LEA schools arent.

But schools will close, lots and lots of them.

And obviously businesses will have to do the same. Its a dire dire circumstance 
Online Red Raw

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #210 on: Today at 08:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:04:44 pm
This is making me, as someone who lives on my own in a 2 bed flat, realise how bad I have been at managing electricity use..... my annual estimate is 2994kWh. My gas is half the amount above though.

I guess the problem is that averages don't account for different setups... as I have electric oven, hob and shower, I only use gas for hot water and heating. I'd like to see averages for each setup.
Ofgem come up with typical domestic consumption values (TDCVs) based on data from the energy companies to give typical high/medium/low use. Of course averages will vary across different parts of the country - particularly heat use which is temperaature dependent.

You can access this data at postcode level to see how you compare with other other addresses in the local area. If you have mostly similar properties in your postcode the average will be more representative.

https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/postcode-level-electricity-statistics-2020-experimental
https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/postcode-level-gas-statistics-2020-experimental
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #211 on: Today at 08:29:23 pm »
We jumped on the renewable energy options and closed down their back ups way too quickly.  Made absolutely no sense to not have back up energy sources when the wind stops blowing / sunshine is limited.  Politicians in Ireland said no to the nuclear option decades ago and instead invested in a more traditional power station that polluted the air 100 times more than a nuclear station.  That's what you get when you put fools in charge. 
Offline killer-heels

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #212 on: Today at 08:36:48 pm »
How do you find out what your unit charge will rise to? I am on the Standard rate for British gas.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #213 on: Today at 08:47:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:36:48 pm
How do you find out what your unit charge will rise to? I am on the Standard rate for British gas.
How much do you pay a month now?
Online west_london_red

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #214 on: Today at 08:52:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:36:48 pm
How do you find out what your unit charge will rise to? I am on the Standard rate for British gas.

I dont have the exact figures (Im not with BG) but they are pretty much the same regardless of who you are with so roughly speaking standing charges for both gas and electricity go up by about a penny a day, gas unit charge is about 14.5p and electricity is 52p.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #215 on: Today at 08:56:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:47:25 pm
How much do you pay a month now?
Basically take your current monthly number and multiply by 1.8 and thats your October number.

Then, take that number and multiply by 1.5 and thats your January number (although that might still go up more).

So, if youre on £200 per month now 200*1.8= £360 per month October

Then

360 * 1.5 = £540 per month in January

Im sorry to say.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #216 on: Today at 09:09:37 pm »
Thanks. Roughly 330 in Oct and 500 in Jan.

I fucking hate Tories.
Online reddebs

Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #217 on: Today at 09:16:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:56:15 pm
Basically take your current monthly number and multiply by 1.8 and thats your October number.

Then, take that number and multiply by 1.5 and thats your January number (although that might still go up more).

So, if youre on £200 per month now 200*1.8= £360 per month October

Then

360 * 1.5 = £540 per month in January

Im sorry to say.

For me that's £154 in October and £232 in January just for electric if I'm paying £86 now.

Then I've got around £1500 a year for oil!

