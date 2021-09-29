My anxiety levels are through the roof at the moment.



You are not alone in this as what is coming is scary and bewildering.I still can't get my head around from going to and fro from Europe, to work or play, as easy as 123, is now no more. That's all I've known. I despise every person who voted for these charlatans. To have these fuckwits in charge right now or at any time is laughable.My hope is a day of reckoning / karma with the silent majority saying enough is enough.In the meantime we have this forum as an oasis, unless you enter the transfer forum!