« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..  (Read 1278 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:11:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:55:29 pm
I know, thats based on what we have used in the last 12 months so Im sure we can be more sparing but even in a best case scenario were still looking at least £5k realistically.
I'm sure you will manage. I seem to recall you mentioning that your wife tends to be quite frugal with the heating.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:11:10 pm
I'm sure you will manage. I seem to recall you mentioning that your wife tends to be quite frugal with the heating.
Yeah, I'm yanking your chain! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,446
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:18:55 pm »
Well I was paying £120p/m but I went on my account and they recommended I lower it to £98, which I did. Been on my account again this morning and it's telling me to amend it to £133p/m, so I guess that's what I'll be on from now until October.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:25:11 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:12:14 pm
Yeah, I'm yanking your chain! ;D

Well hopefully Octopus energy will come and sort out the smart meter next week as it hasnt worked properly since it was installed 2 years ago and then she will be able to see the damage her foolishness is doing to the bank balance!

In a worst case scenario I can ask my parents to help out, but they have lived with us for 5 years now and weve never asked them to contribute anything to the running of the house to date and its not something I want to do.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:32:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:25:11 pm
Well hopefully Octopus energy will come and sort out the smart meter next week as it hasnt worked properly since it was installed 2 years ago and then she will be able to see the damage her foolishness is doing to the bank balance!

In a worst case scenario I can ask my parents to help out, but they have lived with us for 5 years now and weve never asked them to contribute anything to the running of the house to date and its not something I want to do.
Your parents would probably understand - yes? But I can understand your reticence.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:34:54 pm »
@west_london_red It just occurred to me, I used an American expression I picked up when I used to live there.

'Yanking your chain' = 'pulling your leg'. But I think you understood anyway. :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,828
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:34:54 pm
@west_london_red It just occurred to me, I used an American expression I picked up when I used to live there.

'Yanking your chain' = 'pulling your leg'. But I think you understood anyway. :)

It's a well known phrase here too.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:50:46 pm »
LOL Ive always added the two together and said pulling your chain which will also cost money too when the bastards come and install a water meter  :butt
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,489
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:15:21 pm »
Ill let them turn me off. Ive got clothes and books. I simply fucking refuse to pay 4/500 quid when theyve been busy playing monopoly

But can I even do that ? Will it effect my credit etc ?

They cant force you to pay that surely

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,522
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 08:16:53 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 08:15:21 pm
Ill let them turn me off. Ive got clothes and books. I simply fucking refuse to pay 4/500 quid when theyve been busy playing monopoly

But can I even do that ? Will it effect my credit etc ?

They cant force you to pay that surely



Wouldn't they just go to the courts and the courts would tell the bank to just take your money and pay the company?
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,489
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:18:30 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 08:16:53 pm
Wouldn't they just go to the courts and the courts would tell the bank to just take your money and pay the company?

Im not sure this is what Im unclear on

How the fuck can they force money out of your bank fir something youre not using?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,828
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:22:20 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 08:15:21 pm
Ill let them turn me off. Ive got clothes and books. I simply fucking refuse to pay 4/500 quid when theyve been busy playing monopoly

But can I even do that ? Will it effect my credit etc ?

They cant force you to pay that surely

It will affect your credit rating, and theoretically at least they will switch you over to a prepay meter eventually.

If you have a smart meter, ,they can do this remotely without visiting the property. If you don't they need a court order to get access to your property (if you refuse), and apparently there was already a huge backlog for this even before this crisis.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,522
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:35:50 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 08:18:30 pm
Im not sure this is what Im unclear on

How the fuck can they force money out of your bank fir something youre not using?

Not sure if this answers

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W9UxDSZoGio" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W9UxDSZoGio</a>
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:44:25 pm
It's a well known phrase here too.
Ah. It's funny. After a while of living there, I'd forget from where I knew some phrases and terms. But I am pretty sure I first came across 'yanking your chain' in the US. I certainly remember my wife learning 'pulling your leg' from me. Or, is 'yanking your chain' better know in (some parts of) Scotland than in England?

But no worries - I'm taking this thread way off topic.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:18:09 pm »
The uncertainty of whats coming down the road is anxiety inducing. What a joke this country has become because of them greedy, incompetent, corrupt clowns!
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,726
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:19:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterJM on Yesterday at 09:18:09 pm
The uncertainty of whats coming down the road is anxiety inducing. What a joke this country has become because of them greedy, incompetent, corrupt clowns!

My anxiety levels are through the roof at the moment.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:19:17 pm
My anxiety levels are through the roof at the moment.

I would have had you down as being better prepared then most?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,489
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:51:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:24:58 pm
I would have had you down as being better prepared then most?

No one can be prepared for paying your mortgage/rent twice near enough out of the blue

There arent words to describe it. No amount of insult towards the wealthy or the indifferent politicians and media can do my feelings justice or I suspect everyone on here

Im ready to riot truth be told
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,522
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:54:24 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:51:00 pm
Im ready to riot truth be told


You're definitely not the only one mate
Logged

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:55:12 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:51:00 pm
No one can be prepared for paying your mortgage/rent twice near enough out of the blue

There arent words to describe it. No amount of insult towards the wealthy or the indifferent politicians and media can do my feelings justice or I suspect everyone on here

Im ready to riot truth be told
I have a strong feeling you might your opportunity in the not too distant future.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:12:09 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:51:00 pm
No one can be prepared for paying your mortgage/rent twice near enough out of the blue

There arent words to describe it. No amount of insult towards the wealthy or the indifferent politicians and media can do my feelings justice or I suspect everyone on here

Im ready to riot truth be told

Red Soldier is very environmentally conscious lets say so I was thinking more in terms of having a well insulated home and a smaller energy footprint then most people which obviously helps with whats coming.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,489
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:17:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:12:09 pm
Red Soldier is very environmentally conscious lets say so I was thinking more in terms of having a well insulated home and a smaller energy footprint then most people which obviously helps with whats coming.

Ah I get you

Your estimate is a joke btw £6k

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • JFT 97
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:19:17 pm
My anxiety levels are through the roof at the moment.
You are not alone in this as what is coming is scary and bewildering.
I still can't get my head around from going to and fro from Europe, to work or play, as easy as 123, is now no more. That's all I've known. I despise every person who voted for these charlatans. To have these fuckwits in charge right now or at any time is laughable.
My hope is a day of reckoning / karma with the silent majority saying enough is enough.
In the meantime we have this forum as an oasis, unless you enter the transfer forum!
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,650
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #63 on: Today at 07:29:48 am »
80% rise confirmed to £3539.


Ive just worked out what mine will be. Just a touch under £500 per month 

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,740
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #64 on: Today at 07:35:09 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:29:48 am
80% rise confirmed to £3539.


Ive just worked out what mine will be. Just a touch under £500 per month 



madness,  people in full time employment will struggle to pay this.  how are the old uns on a state pension going to pay it
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,650
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #65 on: Today at 07:38:34 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:35:09 am
madness,  people in full time employment will struggle to pay this.  how are the old uns on a state pension going to pay it
I dont know where Im getting it from and Im well paid.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,639
  • IFWT
Re: Energy Bills - Price Discussions etc..
« Reply #66 on: Today at 07:39:09 am »
I have no idea how I'm going to pay - it's just so stressful.  Surely there are going to be a lot of people who simply can't pay this?
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 