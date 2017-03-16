« previous next »
Author Topic: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation

Offline Levitz

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 7, 2022, 05:06:19 pm
Confirmed by the club and in the fixture list now.
Offline 30fiver

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 8, 2022, 07:06:26 am
Quote from: Levitz on November  7, 2022, 05:06:19 pm
Confirmed by the club and in the fixture list now.

Always the last to confirm it the twats
Online Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 8, 2022, 07:34:17 am
Quote from: 30fiver on November  8, 2022, 07:06:26 am
Always the last to confirm it the twats

Correct, no doubt ticket details and allocation announced on 1st March as per usual.

They already know the allocation but are happy to shaft the fans at every turn, leaving people unsure whether to book or not
Offline AnfieldIron

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 8, 2022, 09:24:37 am
In Wroclaw for the week we play Madrid. Looking at an internal flight to Warsaw Chopin, over to Modlin and back out.

How easy/tricky is it to get between both?

If it's long enough I may stop off in the city for a bit.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 8, 2022, 09:50:23 am
Despite having 6 credits, don't think I can risk booking for this at the prices being charged

1848 - take out the corporates etc - Reckon there will be 1500 left for the average joe

7 guaranteed
6 non-guaranteed and in a bun fight with the basketeers I reckon
Online Craig S

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 8, 2022, 09:56:11 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on November  8, 2022, 09:50:23 am
Despite having 6 credits, don't think I can risk booking for this at the prices being charged

1848 - take out the corporates etc - Reckon there will be 1500 left for the average joe

7 guaranteed
6 non-guaranteed and in a bun fight with the basketeers I reckon

There will have been corporates taken out of the Salzburg allocation. There is not 1500 regular supporters on 6.

If it is 1.8k:
6/7 guaranteed
5 non guaranteed
Online Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 8, 2022, 10:12:00 am
Quote from: Craig S on November  8, 2022, 09:56:11 am
There will have been corporates taken out of the Salzburg allocation. There is not 1500 regular supporters on 6.

If it is 1.8k:
6/7 guaranteed
5 non guaranteed

Maybe, maybe not - But the club will already know the allocation and would have an indicative idea of the numbers who qualify. That's all anybody wants, but it never ever happens.

Why this statement in every selling notice 'We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.' is pointless as you need to know if you qualify or not. Then add in a probably increased collection percentage. Fans would like to know

They could easily put out a statement

Celtic declared their allocation for this game on August 26th - Why is everything that LFC and the TO do designed to shaft the match going fan
Online ABJ

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 8, 2022, 10:23:38 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on November  8, 2022, 10:12:00 am
Maybe, maybe not - But the club will already know the allocation and would have an indicative idea of the numbers who qualify

They could easily put out a statement

Celtic declared their allocation for this game on August 26th - Why is everything that LFC and the TO do designed to shaft the match going fan
You know my thoughts on that question!

As Craig said though, if 1800, it will by 6/7 in the guaranteed sale and 5/7 in the non guaranteed sale.
Online Tiz Lad

November 8, 2022, 10:55:41 am
Quote from: ABJ on November  8, 2022, 10:23:38 am
You know my thoughts on that question!

As Craig said though, if 1800, it will by 6/7 in the guaranteed sale and 5/7 in the non guaranteed sale.

Fair play mate.

But it's the IF it's 1800 thing, the club could put out any old nonsense about a reduced even further allocation

As we know they're hardly transparent over these matters are they?
Offline jizzspunk

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 8, 2022, 11:09:34 am
Quote from: 30fiver on November  7, 2022, 02:17:21 pm
they were all £200+ soon as the draw happened for both weeks

malaga, valencia and barca all have good train connections

Zaragoza is a nice entry in....and very nice on the eye..can recommend if Madrid flights have jumped
Offline NickoH

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 8, 2022, 05:54:59 pm
Sports Options £395 for flight only, one night stay
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 8, 2022, 05:56:12 pm
Quote from: NickoH on November  8, 2022, 05:54:59 pm
Sports Options £395 for flight only, one night stay

wonder what the club would do re. credits if these sorts of flights all get cancelled for whatever reason
Offline Tjfruits

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 10, 2022, 02:59:15 pm
Anyone know the score with home tickets??

Is it like Barca where you need a British passport on the gate?
Offline Craig67

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 11, 2022, 02:19:11 am
Quote from: Tjfruits on November 10, 2022, 02:59:15 pm
Anyone know the score with home tickets??

Is it like Barca where you need a British passport on the gate?

Didn't need to show any ID or Passport for the home end in 2009, but that is obviously quite a while ago.
Offline sonofkenny

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 11, 2022, 12:21:30 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on November  8, 2022, 10:12:00 am
Maybe, maybe not - But the club will already know the allocation and would have an indicative idea of the numbers who qualify. That's all anybody wants, but it never ever happens.

Why this statement in every selling notice 'We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.' is pointless as you need to know if you qualify or not. Then add in a probably increased collection percentage. Fans would like to know

They could easily put out a statement

Celtic declared their allocation for this game on August 26th - Why is everything that LFC and the TO do designed to shaft the match going fan

Perhaps, they are trying to force Real into giving a proper allocation, perhaps if they put a statement out saying we are getting 1,800 or whatever the ability to negotiate evaporates?  they will probably end up with 1,800 but they will be trying for more. 

So perhaps they aren't trying to 'shaft' anyone and are actually trying to help and get more seats..... 
Online Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 11, 2022, 01:39:48 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on November 11, 2022, 12:21:30 pm
Perhaps, they are trying to force Real into giving a proper allocation, perhaps if they put a statement out saying we are getting 1,800 or whatever the ability to negotiate evaporates?  they will probably end up with 1,800 but they will be trying for more. 

So perhaps they aren't trying to 'shaft' anyone and are actually trying to help and get more seats..... 

Every time this, and lots of other instance where they could be 1000 times better - I know you probably disagree

This will drag on and on, and the ticket information will no doubt be out the first week in March

Lots of other clubs manage to get information out far, far quicker than this club does or ever has
Offline Origi-nal

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 11, 2022, 02:24:17 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on November 11, 2022, 01:39:48 pm
Every time this, and lots of other instance where they could be 1000 times better - I know you probably disagree

This will drag on and on, and the ticket information will no doubt be out the first week in March

Lots of other clubs manage to get information out far, far quicker than this club does or ever has
The capacity of the ground may be increasing early in the year, hopefully the club are waiting for a bigger allocation rather than accepting 1800 now?
Online Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 11, 2022, 02:30:09 pm
Quote from: Origi-nal on November 11, 2022, 02:24:17 pm
The capacity of the ground may be increasing early in the year, hopefully the club are waiting for a bigger allocation rather than accepting 1800 now?

can accept maybe in this instance there maybe mitigating circumstances

But the vast majority of the time the club take an absolute age to make any announcements
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 11, 2022, 09:46:33 pm
Quote from: Tjfruits on November 10, 2022, 02:59:15 pm
Anyone know the score with home tickets??

Is it like Barca where you need a British passport on the gate?

they've confirmed they'll cancel any tickets purchased from the UK for this fixture because of a risk of 'ultras' (lol). If I remember right the Real Madrid customer services person said it included other European countries too, unless you have history (I may be mistaken about this part).

So you'll essentially have to pay a tout it seems. Celtic fans apparently tried a fake Spanish address using Revolut and even those were cancelled.
Offline Tjfruits

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 12, 2022, 12:03:32 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on November 11, 2022, 09:46:33 pm
they've confirmed they'll cancel any tickets purchased from the UK for this fixture because of a risk of 'ultras' (lol). If I remember right the Real Madrid customer services person said it included other European countries too, unless you have history (I may be mistaken about this part).

So you'll essentially have to pay a tout it seems. Celtic fans apparently tried a fake Spanish address using Revolut and even those were cancelled.

I can probably sort this tickets via someone in Spain
Its just if theyd be checking for British passport on the gate
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 13, 2022, 10:30:45 pm
Quote from: Tjfruits on November 12, 2022, 12:03:32 pm
I can probably sort this tickets via someone in Spain
Its just if theyd be checking for British passport on the gate

ah unsure. maybe you could get on their live chat and pose to be a British Real Madrid supporter living in Spain?
Offline PaulKS

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 14, 2022, 09:20:23 am
There was hundreds of Celtic fans in the home end the other week, must be some way around it

It's mid-March so hopefully they will have increased the capacity by then as the revamp is due to finish in the summer, fingers crossed
Online Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
November 14, 2022, 10:41:43 am
Quote from: PaulKS on November 14, 2022, 09:20:23 am
There was hundreds of Celtic fans in the home end the other week, must be some way around it

It's mid-March so hopefully they will have increased the capacity by then as the revamp is due to finish in the summer, fingers crossed

Pretty sure I read it won't be finished till 2024 now. Could be wrong though
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 11:32:48 am
Club have just confirmed we get 1,800 for Madrid...
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 11:33:21 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 11:32:48 am
Club have just confirmed we get 1,800 for Madrid...
hope we give them less than that considering are overall capacity will be smaller
Online Craig S

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 11:46:39 am
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 11:33:21 am
hope we give them less than that considering are overall capacity will be smaller

The Madrid supporters have not made this decision, no reason to punish them. If anything, need to work alongside them to try and get their own club to give us extra allocation.
Online Tiz Lad

Today at 11:47:12 am
So 48 less than Celtic

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/real-madrid-ticket-allocation-update

They had nearly 53000 and it wasn't full against Celtic, not sure how they get away with a less than 3.5% allocation of the stadium, even it was just 53,000 for our game
Offline stueya

Today at 11:56:59 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:46:39 am
The Madrid supporters have not made this decision, no reason to punish them. If anything, need to work alongside them to try and get their own club to give us extra allocation.
Doesnt matter, the only way to put pressure on is for their fans to feel the impact as well and then maybe their supporter groups will add to the protest
Offline disgraced cake

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 11:57:58 am
They should absolutely not receive a full allocation for Anfield then, that's a fucking joke
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 12:13:17 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 11:46:39 am
The Madrid supporters have not made this decision, no reason to punish them. If anything, need to work alongside them to try and get their own club to give us extra allocation.
but I doubt they're speaking out against it
Online ABJ

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 12:14:20 pm
So as this is very likely to remain at 1800, and Salzburg was 1520, the selling details 'should' be...

1st sale (guaranteed) -
5/5 (Salzburg, Atleti, Napoli, Rangers and Ajax)

2nd sale (not guaranteed) -
4/5

But in my opinion, as the club are more likely to siphon off loads more for this then they did for Salzburg, I wouldn't be surprised at all if it was the following instead...

1st sale (guaranteed) -
6/6 including Genk (1037)

2nd sale (not guaranteed) -
5/6

Possible 3rd sale (not guaranteed) -
4/6
Offline deanloco9

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 12:20:28 pm
Just thankful that I got a Napoli tickets on my credit for this season at this rate.

Hope we beat them and make it to Istanbul!
Online tasmichkata

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 12:21:58 pm
Napoli x2 so at least 6 for 1-st sale.
Online ABJ

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 12:29:50 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 12:21:58 pm
Napoli x2 so at least 6 for 1-st sale.
They won't use Napoli from 19/20.
Online tasmichkata

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 12:34:21 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:29:50 pm
They won't use Napoli from 19/20.

Of course they will, why not to ?
Online Tiz Lad

Today at 12:57:03 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:14:20 pm
So as this is very likely to remain at 1800, and Salzburg was 1520, the selling details 'should' be...

1st sale (guaranteed) -
5/5 (Salzburg, Atleti, Napoli, Rangers and Ajax)

2nd sale (not guaranteed) -
4/5

But in my opinion, as the club are more likely to siphon off loads more for this then they did for Salzburg, I wouldn't be surprised at all if it was the following instead...

1st sale (guaranteed) -
6/6 including Genk (1037)

2nd sale (not guaranteed) -
5/6

Possible 3rd sale (not guaranteed) -
4/6

Nothing surer that the club will siphon off at least 500 for this

Be about 500 for about 250 tickets in the 5/6 Sale for those who, like us, don't have Genk

Have to have the small hope to beat the basketers in the second sale, if not will have to look to sell on flights
Offline PaulKS

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 01:14:26 pm
Balls
Online ABJ

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 01:40:26 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 12:34:21 pm
Of course they will, why not to ?
Of course they won't. They'll go back to the most recent game that had an allocation of less than 1800, which was Salzburg...so that will be the 1st match followed by others that took place after that. Napoli in 19/20 took place before the Salzburg matche therefore they have no need to include that, so they won't.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 01:40:46 pm
Not a prayer of anything getting done about it - Complain to UEFA, when has that ever done anything

Liverpool complain to UEFA and Real Madrid over Champions League away allocation

https://theathletic.com/3974646/2022/12/06/liverpool-real-madrid-tickets/

Liverpool have contacted both UEFA and Real Madrid to complain about being given just 1,800 tickets for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Bernabeu.

Anfield officials say the figure is significantly less than expected for the showdown on March 15.

The European champions are understood to have taken the decision in response to the ongoing redevelopment of their stadium. However, even with a reduced capacity of around 60,000, UEFAs regulations state that an away team is entitled to at least five per cent of the seats, which in this case would be around 3,000.


Fans union Spirit of Shankly, the official Supporters Trust and Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association all asked the club to raise their concerns and will remain in dialogue throughout the process. As things stand Liverpool have been allocated just four wheelchair bays  and they are in the home end.

A Liverpool FC statement read: The club fully understands the impact this initial decision by Real Madrid has on supporters and the challenges with making travel arrangements for the game.

Representatives from Liverpool are in direct contact with the Supporters Trust and Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association and will continue to explore all options to increase the allocation, particularly for disabled supporters. Liverpool will provide supporters with an update when the ticket allocation has been confirmed.

The eagerly awaited last 16 tie is a re-run of last seasons final. The first leg is at Anfield on February 21.

When Liverpool last faced Real at the Bernabeu in November 2014 they were given 3,700 tickets.

Real Madrid should make in the region of 3,000 tickets available to Liverpool fans, not the three per cent they are currently proposing, wrote Spirit of Shankly chair Joe Blott in a letter to Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan.

There are examples of stadia being redeveloped without an impact on away fans (Anfield and Barcelona) and this should be the case here.

Turning to the allocation for wheelchair users, going away in Europe this is never good. Paris and Stade De France exemplified that when we received only 39 bays for UEFAs showpiece event.

Santiago Bernabeu, although under redevelopment, still holds 60,000 supporters. To allocate just four bays, and for them to be in the home sector, to wheelchair users from Liverpool is unacceptable and unjust.
Online tasmichkata

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 02:22:36 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:40:26 pm
Of course they won't. They'll go back to the most recent game that had an allocation of less than 1800, which was Salzburg...so that will be the 1st match followed by others that took place after that. Napoli in 19/20 took place before the Salzburg matche therefore they have no need to include that, so they won't.

It doesn't matter, they were played in the same season so it will be included.
