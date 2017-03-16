Not a prayer of anything getting done about it - Complain to UEFA, when has that ever done anythingLiverpool complain to UEFA and Real Madrid over Champions League away allocationLiverpool have contacted both UEFA and Real Madrid to complain about being given just 1,800 tickets for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Bernabeu.Anfield officials say the figure is significantly less than expected for the showdown on March 15.The European champions are understood to have taken the decision in response to the ongoing redevelopment of their stadium. However, even with a reduced capacity of around 60,000, UEFAs regulations state that an away team is entitled to at least five per cent of the seats, which in this case would be around 3,000.Fans union Spirit of Shankly, the official Supporters Trust and Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association all asked the club to raise their concerns and will remain in dialogue throughout the process. As things stand Liverpool have been allocated just four wheelchair bays  and they are in the home end.A Liverpool FC statement read: The club fully understands the impact this initial decision by Real Madrid has on supporters and the challenges with making travel arrangements for the game.Representatives from Liverpool are in direct contact with the Supporters Trust and Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association and will continue to explore all options to increase the allocation, particularly for disabled supporters. Liverpool will provide supporters with an update when the ticket allocation has been confirmed.The eagerly awaited last 16 tie is a re-run of last seasons final. The first leg is at Anfield on February 21.When Liverpool last faced Real at the Bernabeu in November 2014 they were given 3,700 tickets.Real Madrid should make in the region of 3,000 tickets available to Liverpool fans, not the three per cent they are currently proposing, wrote Spirit of Shankly chair Joe Blott in a letter to Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan.There are examples of stadia being redeveloped without an impact on away fans (Anfield and Barcelona) and this should be the case here.Turning to the allocation for wheelchair users, going away in Europe this is never good. Paris and Stade De France exemplified that when we received only 39 bays for UEFAs showpiece event.Santiago Bernabeu, although under redevelopment, still holds 60,000 supporters. To allocate just four bays, and for them to be in the home sector, to wheelchair users from Liverpool is unacceptable and unjust.