This Seasons Euro Away Allocation

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Yesterday at 05:06:19 pm
Confirmed by the club and in the fixture list now.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 07:06:26 am
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 05:06:19 pm
Confirmed by the club and in the fixture list now.

Always the last to confirm it the twats
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 07:34:17 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:06:26 am
Always the last to confirm it the twats

Correct, no doubt ticket details and allocation announced on 1st March as per usual.

They already know the allocation but are happy to shaft the fans at every turn, leaving people unsure whether to book or not
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 09:24:37 am
In Wroclaw for the week we play Madrid. Looking at an internal flight to Warsaw Chopin, over to Modlin and back out.

How easy/tricky is it to get between both?

If it's long enough I may stop off in the city for a bit.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 09:50:23 am
Despite having 6 credits, don't think I can risk booking for this at the prices being charged

1848 - take out the corporates etc - Reckon there will be 1500 left for the average joe

7 guaranteed
6 non-guaranteed and in a bun fight with the basketeers I reckon
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 09:56:11 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:50:23 am
Despite having 6 credits, don't think I can risk booking for this at the prices being charged

1848 - take out the corporates etc - Reckon there will be 1500 left for the average joe

7 guaranteed
6 non-guaranteed and in a bun fight with the basketeers I reckon

There will have been corporates taken out of the Salzburg allocation. There is not 1500 regular supporters on 6.

If it is 1.8k:
6/7 guaranteed
5 non guaranteed
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 10:12:00 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:56:11 am
There will have been corporates taken out of the Salzburg allocation. There is not 1500 regular supporters on 6.

If it is 1.8k:
6/7 guaranteed
5 non guaranteed

Maybe, maybe not - But the club will already know the allocation and would have an indicative idea of the numbers who qualify. That's all anybody wants, but it never ever happens.

Why this statement in every selling notice 'We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.' is pointless as you need to know if you qualify or not. Then add in a probably increased collection percentage. Fans would like to know

They could easily put out a statement

Celtic declared their allocation for this game on August 26th - Why is everything that LFC and the TO do designed to shaft the match going fan
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 10:23:38 am
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 10:12:00 am
Maybe, maybe not - But the club will already know the allocation and would have an indicative idea of the numbers who qualify

They could easily put out a statement

Celtic declared their allocation for this game on August 26th - Why is everything that LFC and the TO do designed to shaft the match going fan
You know my thoughts on that question!

As Craig said though, if 1800, it will by 6/7 in the guaranteed sale and 5/7 in the non guaranteed sale.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 10:55:41 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:23:38 am
You know my thoughts on that question!

As Craig said though, if 1800, it will by 6/7 in the guaranteed sale and 5/7 in the non guaranteed sale.

Fair play mate.

But it's the IF it's 1800 thing, the club could put out any old nonsense about a reduced even further allocation

As we know they're hardly transparent over these matters are they?
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 11:09:34 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:17:21 pm
they were all £200+ soon as the draw happened for both weeks

malaga, valencia and barca all have good train connections

Zaragoza is a nice entry in....and very nice on the eye..can recommend if Madrid flights have jumped
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 05:54:59 pm
Sports Options £395 for flight only, one night stay
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 05:56:12 pm
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 05:54:59 pm
Sports Options £395 for flight only, one night stay

wonder what the club would do re. credits if these sorts of flights all get cancelled for whatever reason
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Today at 06:17:53 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:56:12 pm
wonder what the club would do re. credits if these sorts of flights all get cancelled for whatever reason

Don't think they'd do anything. Not the club's responsibility is it you'd say
