Had difficulty with NFC. My NFC wouldn’t scan. Had to hand it to the lady and it took her multiple attempts to scan it. Took a few minutes. In the end it went through but I’ve never had any issue entering Anfield with the NFC pass. I was there early so wasn’t a queue but night have been an issue if I was delaying others. Like others i got a photo of me scanning my NFC.



The fact they’ve increased the amount for collection for Ajax suggests this the route they want to go down.