Author Topic: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation  (Read 19213 times)

Offline 30fiver

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #440 on: September 22, 2022, 05:08:14 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on September 22, 2022, 05:01:36 pm
I still stand by this as well although hopefully for some of you, 1 person in particular (you know who you are)  ;), I'm wrong!

Can see it now.... 2 credit sale, 200+ tickets in peoples baskets saving them till the 1 sale like they did napoli haha
Offline ABJ

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #441 on: September 22, 2022, 05:15:57 pm »
Good luck to anyone staying up through the night doing that  ;)
Offline ABJ

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #442 on: September 22, 2022, 05:16:22 pm »
Quote from: bedo on September 22, 2022, 05:06:56 pm
Wonder if theyll be pushing for a full collection or NFC for Ajax giving that its only 14 days after Rangers
Thats very likely imo.
Offline 30fiver

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #443 on: September 22, 2022, 05:17:56 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on September 22, 2022, 05:15:57 pm
Good luck to anyone staying up through the night doing that  ;)

Put a job advert on fiver and pay someone overseas £1 to do it  :lmao
Offline bedo

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #444 on: September 22, 2022, 05:18:54 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on September 22, 2022, 05:16:22 pm
Thats very likely imo.

Taking into consideration the allowance of credits for Rangers and if for any reason the random NFC collections dont scan or pick up then theyll need a couple of days to sort though that. Just gives them more of an excuse to say its 100% collection in Amsterdam then
Offline James_1906

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #445 on: September 22, 2022, 05:20:12 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on September 22, 2022, 05:15:57 pm
Good luck to anyone staying up through the night doing that  ;)
You know you want to 😘
Offline 30fiver

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #446 on: September 22, 2022, 05:22:36 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on September 22, 2022, 05:16:22 pm
Thats very likely imo.

Hope not - the less time spent in queues for tickets the more time spent Brassing
Offline ABJ

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #447 on: September 22, 2022, 05:41:44 pm »
Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #448 on: September 22, 2022, 06:22:27 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on September 22, 2022, 05:22:36 pm
Hope not - the less time spent in queues for tickets the more time spent Brassing

a fellow metal enthusiast  :D
Offline deanloco9

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #449 on: September 22, 2022, 08:53:36 pm »
Offline PaulKS

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #450 on: September 22, 2022, 09:29:44 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on September 22, 2022, 08:53:36 pm
'Spirit of Shankly' fan group are fuming.

https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1573037244864237568

When arent they?

Dont see the big deal personally
Offline swoopy

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #451 on: September 22, 2022, 09:57:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on September 22, 2022, 09:29:44 pm
When arent they?

Dont see the big deal personally

Probably because it affects them.
Don't agree with the club allowing you to put someone else's name down to collect it either but you retain the credit. It should be the name of the person who's membership it is and no one else.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #452 on: September 22, 2022, 10:25:32 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on September 22, 2022, 09:57:56 pm
Probably because it affects them.
Don't agree with the club allowing you to put someone else's name down to collect it either but you retain the credit. It should be the name of the person who's membership it is and no one else.

Yeah its like the club make one correct move and then follow it up with an incorrect one every time. If you go the game you get the credit. You dont put someone elses name down to go in your placeI need a voice on this supporter committee coz they need to introduce a bit more common sense in their decision making.
Offline NickoH

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #453 on: September 22, 2022, 10:27:36 pm »
With time of the essence after work and all that we were going to drive straight to Ibrox but we might need to go to somewhere else first to now pick out tickets up 🙄
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #454 on: September 22, 2022, 10:30:23 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on September 22, 2022, 10:27:36 pm
With time of the essence after work and all that we were going to drive straight to Ibrox but we might need to go to somewhere else first to now pick out tickets up 🙄

The club are being forced to put these measures in place because of the lack of control they have on who uses the ticket. The situation is silly for both club and fans but nothing changes.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #455 on: September 22, 2022, 11:33:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on September 22, 2022, 09:29:44 pm
When arent they?

Dont see the big deal personally
because they are the ones who benefit from buying tickets but not going but still getting credits, same for domestic homes
Offline kalle-anka

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 08:37:23 pm »
Anyone know if uncollected ticket at Anfield are brought to Glasgow?
I will not be at home to bring any potential ticket sent by post as Ill be at Arsenal away but cant make it to Anfield in time before the collection deadline  :-\
Offline ant

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #457 on: Today at 12:16:26 am »
they usually can arrange to collect in Glasgow if you explain the situation to them !
Offline kalle-anka

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #458 on: Today at 03:45:09 am »
Quote from: ant on Today at 12:16:26 am
they usually can arrange to collect in Glasgow if you explain the situation to them !

Yeah Ill try to get hold of them today and explain. But we all know I can ask 3 different people and get 3 different answers  ???
