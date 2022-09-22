I still stand by this as well although hopefully for some of you, 1 person in particular (you know who you are) , I'm wrong!
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Wonder if theyll be pushing for a full collection or NFC for Ajax giving that its only 14 days after Rangers
Good luck to anyone staying up through the night doing that
Thats very likely imo.
You know you want to 😘
Hope not - the less time spent in queues for tickets the more time spent Brassing
'Spirit of Shankly' fan group are fuming.https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1573037244864237568
When arent they?Dont see the big deal personally
Probably because it affects them.Don't agree with the club allowing you to put someone else's name down to collect it either but you retain the credit. It should be the name of the person who's membership it is and no one else.
With time of the essence after work and all that we were going to drive straight to Ibrox but we might need to go to somewhere else first to now pick out tickets up 🙄
they usually can arrange to collect in Glasgow if you explain the situation to them !
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]