This Seasons Euro Away Allocation

30fiver

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:01:36 pm
I still stand by this as well although hopefully for some of you, 1 person in particular (you know who you are)  ;), I'm wrong!

Can see it now.... 2 credit sale, 200+ tickets in peoples baskets saving them till the 1 sale like they did napoli haha
ABJ

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Good luck to anyone staying up through the night doing that  ;)
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Quote from: bedo on Today at 05:06:56 pm
Wonder if theyll be pushing for a full collection or NFC for Ajax giving that its only 14 days after Rangers
Thats very likely imo.
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:15:57 pm
Good luck to anyone staying up through the night doing that  ;)

Put a job advert on fiver and pay someone overseas £1 to do it  :lmao
bedo

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:16:22 pm
Thats very likely imo.

Taking into consideration the allowance of credits for Rangers and if for any reason the random NFC collections dont scan or pick up then theyll need a couple of days to sort though that. Just gives them more of an excuse to say its 100% collection in Amsterdam then
James_1906

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:15:57 pm
Good luck to anyone staying up through the night doing that  ;)
You know you want to 😘
30fiver

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:16:22 pm
Thats very likely imo.

Hope not - the less time spent in queues for tickets the more time spent Brassing
ABJ

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
RainbowFlick

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:22:36 pm
Hope not - the less time spent in queues for tickets the more time spent Brassing

a fellow metal enthusiast  :D
deanloco9

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
PaulKS

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 08:53:36 pm
'Spirit of Shankly' fan group are fuming.

https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1573037244864237568

When arent they?

Dont see the big deal personally
swoopy

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 09:29:44 pm
When arent they?

Dont see the big deal personally

Probably because it affects them.
Don't agree with the club allowing you to put someone else's name down to collect it either but you retain the credit. It should be the name of the person who's membership it is and no one else.
ScubaSteve

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:57:56 pm
Probably because it affects them.
Don't agree with the club allowing you to put someone else's name down to collect it either but you retain the credit. It should be the name of the person who's membership it is and no one else.

Yeah its like the club make one correct move and then follow it up with an incorrect one every time. If you go the game you get the credit. You dont put someone elses name down to go in your placeI need a voice on this supporter committee coz they need to introduce a bit more common sense in their decision making.
NickoH

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
With time of the essence after work and all that we were going to drive straight to Ibrox but we might need to go to somewhere else first to now pick out tickets up 🙄
ScubaSteve

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 10:27:36 pm
With time of the essence after work and all that we were going to drive straight to Ibrox but we might need to go to somewhere else first to now pick out tickets up 🙄

The club are being forced to put these measures in place because of the lack of control they have on who uses the ticket. The situation is silly for both club and fans but nothing changes.
Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:25:32 pm
Yeah its like the club make one correct move and then follow it up with an incorrect one every time. If you go the game you get the credit. You dont put someone elses name down to go in your placeI need a voice on this supporter committee coz they need to introduce a bit more common sense in their decision making.

The supporters group has 10/16 from SoS, so that's where the problem lies.

But from their statement, it appears they're not consulted

The NFC thing is the thing that worries me most. If they went down that route, then as we know it's a touts paradise. Just send the QR screenshot code to whoever they want

They need to remove the option and the fact that anybody can be named on the forms
