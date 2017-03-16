« previous next »
Author Topic: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation  (Read 18238 times)

Offline Philipm20

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #400 on: September 19, 2022, 07:16:49 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September 19, 2022, 06:44:54 pm
For those that went to Napoli (or bought), when you login via mobile, does it have a printer with an X next to it meaning 'not printed'? is that normal for away tickets please?

noticed it on mine and two other accounts. can't seem to go back in history to see if it's applied to a few league cup aways we've managed to buy over the years.

Its the same for me and all league aways
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #401 on: September 19, 2022, 07:32:49 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September 19, 2022, 06:44:54 pm
For those that went to Napoli (or bought), when you login via mobile, does it have a printer with an X next to it meaning 'not printed'? is that normal for away tickets please?

noticed it on mine and two other accounts. can't seem to go back in history to see if it's applied to a few league cup aways we've managed to buy over the years.

Never noticed that before mate. But my aways from last season and the final show the same symbol
Online RainbowFlick

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #402 on: September 19, 2022, 10:36:35 pm »
cheers lads. the icons don't appear on web weirdly. there's a few random ones that seem to not correlate with my expectations  ;D
Offline lukeypool

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 10:25:06 am »
Are the details out today?
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 10:35:23 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 10:25:06 am
Are the details out today?

Following a meeting between LFC and the Supporters Board on Thursday September 15, the club will aim to release the full selling details for this all-ticket fixture on September 21, following a full site visit to Glasgow on Tuesday.

Aim being the operative word I think - Depends is they've found a collection point
Online Max100

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 10:51:20 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 10:35:23 am
Following a meeting between LFC and the Supporters Board on Thursday September 15, the club will aim to release the full selling details for this all-ticket fixture on September 21, following a full site visit to Glasgow on Tuesday.

Aim being the operative word I think - Depends is they've found a collection point

I'm sure there'll be dozens of places that can be used in Glasgow at short notice so I can't see how this is a factor
Offline nickyd186

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 12:26:18 pm »
I don't get why there doing a collection for this? No ones gonna be buying just for the credit n not bother going?
Offline Thomas

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 01:22:21 pm »
this going to be a 4.59pm, pens down on the desk job , type annoucemnet
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 01:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Max100 on Yesterday at 10:51:20 am
I'm sure there'll be dozens of places that can be used in Glasgow at short notice so I can't see how this is a factor
Probably looking if they can get any extra tickets with reduced segregation maybe rather than collection or just putting this up so when they announce a reduced allocation later.. they can blame some H &S?
Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 02:01:42 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 01:38:39 pm
Probably looking if they can get any extra tickets with reduced segregation maybe rather than collection or just putting this up so when they announce a reduced allocation later.. they can blame some H &S?

I dunno about that, they've already stated the allocation so can't see that changing or that being the reason for the hold up
Offline ant

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 04:21:00 pm »
their car broke down on the way back to L4 so it will be announced tomorrow !
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 04:44:05 pm »
I mean I'm not sure what about the security visit actually prevents a selling notice, when you've already publicly declared the number of tickets that will be on sale
Online Max100

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 05:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 04:44:05 pm
I mean I'm not sure what about the security visit actually prevents a selling notice, when you've already publicly declared the number of tickets that will be on sale

Doesn't necessarily mean that that's the number of tickets that are gong to be sold to fans.
Online Levitz

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #413 on: Today at 09:34:00 am »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Yesterday at 12:26:18 pm
I don't get why there doing a collection for this? No ones gonna be buying just for the credit n not bother going?

Because they are planning to move to collections for all Euro aways and one in Glasgow would be easy to arrange and monitor........?
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #414 on: Today at 10:00:33 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 09:34:00 am
Because they are planning to move to collections for all Euro aways and one in Glasgow would be easy to arrange and monitor........?

That's exactly what I thought. The line in the pre-sales notice then mentions after discussions with the supporters board. Would suggest to me that this has been brought up, after the suspension of collections when the supporters raised questions for Napoli of lack of consultation
Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #415 on: Today at 10:09:41 am »
Probably won't get an announcement today either. So frustrating
Offline Origi-nal

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #416 on: Today at 10:19:55 am »
it's still 3 weeks to the game!
Online Max100

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #417 on: Today at 10:31:17 am »
Quote from: Origi-nal on Today at 10:19:55 am
it's still 3 weeks to the game!

So? People still have to make arrangements even if the game is just a 4 hour drive up the M6/M74.
Offline Origi-nal

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #418 on: Today at 10:45:49 am »
I don't think we have ever had an announcement 3 weeks before so why expect one now?

and why worry when they say they will aim to give an update on a certain day and don't

It is possible to make arrangements in advance without knowing the selling arrangements, plenty of cancellable rooms available since the fixtures were announced.
Online James_1906

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #419 on: Today at 10:52:42 am »
Quote from: Origi-nal on Today at 10:45:49 am
I don't think we have ever had an announcement 3 weeks before so why expect one now?

and why worry when they say they will aim to give an update on a certain day and don't

It is possible to make arrangements in advance without knowing the selling arrangements, plenty of cancellable rooms available since the fixtures were announced.
We have

Also its not just hotels which people need to book, actual travel and other arrangements.
Online Max100

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #420 on: Today at 11:02:03 am »
Quote from: Origi-nal on Today at 10:45:49 am
I don't think we have ever had an announcement 3 weeks before so why expect one now?

and why worry when they say they will aim to give an update on a certain day and don't

It is possible to make arrangements in advance without knowing the selling arrangements, plenty of cancellable rooms available since the fixtures were announced.

We expect one because the club said we'd get one yesterday. Are you saying we were wrong to trust our ticket office?
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #421 on: Today at 11:17:42 am »
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 11:02:03 am
We expect one because the club said we'd get one yesterday. Are you saying we were wrong to trust our ticket office?

Agreed, but their get out is

Following a meeting between LFC and the Supporters Board on Thursday September 15, THE CLUB WILL AIM to release the full selling details for this all-ticket fixture on September 21, following a full site visit to Glasgow on Tuesday.
Offline jizzspunk

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #422 on: Today at 11:25:07 am »
The ticket office could telephone each club drawn in the group the week after the draw and agree an allocation number to be received and given at Anfield for opposition and put the notice out before any games are played, yes the criteria of loyalty for each game would need to be updated as and when, but just the allocation would give a bit of clarity and people could work out their likelihood of qualifying themselves...it's not that difficult is it let's be honest...
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #423 on: Today at 11:28:06 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 11:25:07 am
The ticket office could telephone each club drawn in the group the week after the draw and agree an allocation number to be received and given at Anfield for opposition and put the notice out before any games are played, yes the criteria of loyalty for each game would need to be updated as and when, but just the allocation would give a bit of clarity and people could work out their likelihood of qualifying themselves...it's not that difficult is it let's be honest...

Spot on, lots been saying this for ages. The clubs know the allocations quite quickly I'd suggest. I'm pretty sure Spurs and City used to publish the details for all 3 group games not long after the draws were made

It's madness that this club can't do that
Offline 30fiver

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #424 on: Today at 11:53:50 am »
Please note to register the 22/23 S.S.C. Napoli away fixture as an eligible credit for this match, fans must upload proof of their travel to Naples here.
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #425 on: Today at 12:09:01 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:53:50 am
Please note to register the 22/23 S.S.C. Napoli away fixture as an eligible credit for this match, fans must upload proof of their travel to Naples here.

Stolen from twitter hey
Offline 30fiver

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #426 on: Today at 12:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 12:09:01 pm
Stolen from twitter hey

The quote yeah not the link  :lmao
Online RainbowFlick

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #427 on: Today at 12:41:33 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:53:50 am
Please note to register the 22/23 S.S.C. Napoli away fixture as an eligible credit for this match, fans must upload proof of their travel to Naples here.

My favourite was someone thinking the police taking pictures on the bus were doing so to count credits ;D
Offline 30fiver

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #428 on: Today at 01:51:27 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:41:33 pm
My favourite was someone thinking the police taking pictures on the bus were doing so to count credits ;D

Saw that hahaha - thing is... I went the game and bought in the 1st sale on my pals card so they get the credit like, then in the 0 sale managed to get one on my own card first step onto the ladder.
 
Would be annoyed if I lost the credit on my own card even tho I went and do most CL aways
Offline 30fiver

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #429 on: Today at 01:52:04 pm »
the club have the data on who's actually attended the games as well could easily give em the points
Online Craig S

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #430 on: Today at 02:23:39 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:52:04 pm
the club have the data on who's actually attended the games as well could easily give em the points

They dont ask for ST/Membership #. So it would be a ball ache for them to lookup just from the names. Going to be duplicate names (multiple John Smith's etc) and then bound to be some incorrect spellings or mis matches.
Offline ant

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #431 on: Today at 02:47:18 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:52:04 pm
the club have the data on who's actually attended the games as well could easily give em the points
thats not true and you know it - ynwa !
Online James_1906

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #432 on: Today at 02:59:53 pm »
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #433 on: Today at 03:09:24 pm »
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #434 on: Today at 03:22:18 pm »
15% don't go after getting a ticket. Nice one
Offline pl_kop_1969

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #435 on: Today at 04:00:11 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:22:18 pm
15% don't go after getting a ticket. Nice one

For 15%, nobody goes, for another unknown percentage, the person who bought doesn't go and passes the ticket on. Shows how many are bought as 'final tokens' rather than tickets to the match.
Online Craig S

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #436 on: Today at 04:12:54 pm »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 04:00:11 pm
For 15%, nobody goes, for another unknown percentage, the person who bought doesn't go and passes the ticket on. Shows how many are bought as 'final tokens' rather than tickets to the match.

They didnt count towards the final last season.

But it might still be some of the reason. The ones that dropped to 0 credits, there were people on twitter and in here saying it would count to the final. Even tho it was clear from the start of the season they would not.

You also had COVID last season on travel restrictions. One of our group got it before the AC match and so could not get into italy with a positive test. His ticket went spare.

Last season was unusual like that for a few reasons - to be drawing any conclusions from
Online TeddyTime33

Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #437 on: Today at 04:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 04:12:54 pm
They didnt count towards the final last season.

But it might still be some of the reason. The ones that dropped to 0 credits, there were people on twitter and in here saying it would count to the final. Even tho it was clear from the start of the season they would not.

You also had COVID last season on travel restrictions. One of our group got it before the AC match and so could not get into italy with a positive test. His ticket went spare.

Last season was unusual like that for a few reasons - to be drawing any conclusions from
but all 5/6 away dropped to all members, Atleti and AC didn't even sell out, COVID played a role but it also showed how many don't buy when the credit doesn't count
