God knowsI'm not normally the cynical type to think there's hijinks going on, but i also find it really hard to believe a load of people with 1 credit came to the sale late all at once, and snapped them up
My only logical guess is that the club have took them off sale to prevent people from basketing them for their mates come 4pm as Members/STH can't basket them and would have to be someone with a credit
Loads will have a load basketed think you can basket more than the 4 and itll just say too many in basket so people trying for the 0 credit sale
Maybe yeah, see what happens between now and 4
How soon after buying do the e-tickets come through for Napoli?
Could they have taken them down until 4 to stop people basketing them early?
you can only view the site if you qualify, that right? so i dont see how people are doing this
Can someone PM me the hall map to help us creditless folk for this hopefully 4pm sale please?
it will be mates who already bought and have credits cause they can basket for someone else and once they allowed to buy you put the mates names for tickets in basket.
ALERT:LFC have confirmed that the credit is void if it's unused for Napoli away woah this is a development https://twitter.com/Uziworth/status/1565709224977567746
