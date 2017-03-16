« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation  (Read 8289 times)

Online deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #200 on: Today at 02:40:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 02:37:57 pm
God knows

I'm not normally the cynical type to think there's hijinks going on, but i also find it really hard to believe a load of people with 1 credit came to the sale late all at once, and snapped them up

My only logical guess is that the club have took them off sale to prevent people from basketing them for their mates come 4pm as Members/STH can't basket them and would have to be someone with a credit
Logged

Online James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #201 on: Today at 02:40:53 pm »
Loads will have a load basketed think you can basket more than the 4 and itll just say too many in basket so people trying for the 0 credit sale
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #202 on: Today at 02:41:11 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 02:40:04 pm
My only logical guess is that the club have took them off sale to prevent people from basketing them for their mates come 4pm as Members/STH can't basket them and would have to be someone with a credit

Maybe yeah, see what happens between now and 4

Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 02:40:53 pm
Loads will have a load basketed think you can basket more than the 4 and itll just say too many in basket so people trying for the 0 credit sale

Think you've nailed it

Logged

Online James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #203 on: Today at 02:42:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 02:41:11 pm
Maybe yeah, see what happens between now and 4
Sale ends at 3 so fingers crossed, looks like every time you refresh 10 or so tickets drop and are sold again instantly so everyone just basketing
Logged

Online vlademer17

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #204 on: Today at 02:42:59 pm »
Hope is to block the ticket basket blocking, i have been going to odd european aways for past few years on different mates who couldn't genuinely make game for work/family reasons at times.

would love to get on my own name and go in own right.
Logged

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #205 on: Today at 02:47:19 pm »
How soon after buying do the e-tickets come through for Napoli?
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,459
  • SOS member 6912
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #206 on: Today at 02:51:09 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 02:47:19 pm
How soon after buying do the e-tickets come through for Napoli?

Still waiting from the 1st sale.. I guess they send all at once next week.
Logged

Online includo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #207 on: Today at 02:51:47 pm »
Can someone PM me the hall map to help us creditless folk for this hopefully 4pm sale please?  :'(
Logged

Online sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,002
  • He's on the floor
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:55:43 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 02:36:41 pm
Could they have taken them down until 4 to stop people basketing them early?

you can only view the site if you qualify, that right? so i dont see how people are doing this
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Online vlademer17

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #209 on: Today at 02:59:05 pm »
Quote from: sharkeyb on Today at 02:55:43 pm
you can only view the site if you qualify, that right? so i dont see how people are doing this

it will be mates who already bought and have credits cause they can basket for someone else and once they allowed to buy you put the mates names for tickets in basket.
Logged

Online cyphex

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #210 on: Today at 03:02:44 pm »
Quote from: includo on Today at 02:51:47 pm
Can someone PM me the hall map to help us creditless folk for this hopefully 4pm sale please?  :'(

Same please - can I get the hallmap link. Hoping to have my 1st away day. Fingers crossed...
Logged

Online cyphex

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #211 on: Today at 03:04:14 pm »
Quote from: vlademer17 on Today at 02:59:05 pm
it will be mates who already bought and have credits cause they can basket for someone else and once they allowed to buy you put the mates names for tickets in basket.

This ticketing system has so many cracks  :butt
Logged

Online away.days

  • .numbered
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • Sweden
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #212 on: Today at 03:04:51 pm »
Please if any1 can DM me the hallmap link aswell..
Logged

Online James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #213 on: Today at 03:09:49 pm »
Please, fucking please get me on the ladder 🙏
Logged

Online Pinehurst Alan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #214 on: Today at 03:12:48 pm »
Seems like it is going to drop to all at 4......
Logged

Online SingFongFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #215 on: Today at 03:33:03 pm »
Yep, theyve shut the site! Good luck to all that are going to try
Logged

Online deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #216 on: Today at 03:36:05 pm »
ALERT:

LFC have confirmed that the credit is void if it's unused for Napoli away woah this is a development

https://twitter.com/Uziworth/status/1565709224977567746
Logged

Online anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,643
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #217 on: Today at 03:42:56 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 03:36:05 pm
ALERT:

LFC have confirmed that the credit is void if it's unused for Napoli away woah this is a development

https://twitter.com/Uziworth/status/1565709224977567746
Why did they not originally state this?
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #218 on: Today at 03:43:08 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 03:36:05 pm
ALERT:

LFC have confirmed that the credit is void if it's unused for Napoli away woah this is a development

https://twitter.com/Uziworth/status/1565709224977567746
I wouldn't believe that one bit
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This Seasons Euro Away Allocation
« Reply #219 on: Today at 03:43:29 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 03:36:05 pm
ALERT:

LFC have confirmed that the credit is void if it's unused for Napoli away woah this is a development

https://twitter.com/Uziworth/status/1565709224977567746

Would be amazing news but not sure I believe that.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 