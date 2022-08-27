« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm  (Read 4547 times)

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:33:29 pm »
Any win will do but I would love to see the boys come out fired up after all the criticism that theyve probably deserved this week and put on a clinic in the first half.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,734
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:23:08 pm »
Bournemouth the weakest team in the league so if you could pick a fixture this weekend it'd be this one. With the amount of players missing could still prove tricky though. You could still see the usual of a few missed chances and then a ball over the top and we're 1-0 down and we've got to battle our way back again with no bench. Parker will have that Fulham game in mind from 20/21.

A fired up team and crowd though and it should be a fairly routine win. The attitude/sloppiness from the two away games so far can be fixed, it's just the lack of mobility in midfield and from Bobby (with all the players missing) can't.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:20:13 pm
Which is basically the only thing he can say since nobody is returning yet from injury. Thankfully Bournemouth is terrible, we're playing at home and it would hopefully take the freakiest of occurrences to drop points again. With that said I think it could be a slog as we're basically looking at the same team that wasn't all that great against ManU and there's little doubt Bournemouth will copy the tactics used, at least generally.

We should be able to drop Milner and play both Hendo and Fabinho though one will have to play as the LCM which isn't ideal, still better than Milner. The issue is Bobby so far seems washed, even if he's never been a prolific goal scorer you can't have a forward at this level contributing all of 1 shot and 1 shot assist in the minutes he's played so far this season. He's just a non-entity out there which is leaving Diaz isolated, he has nobody to pass to, and letting the opposing defense completely key on Salah. Elliott so far is our highest shot getter which really says it all.

If it was me I'd play a double pivot of Hendo/Fabinho, let Elliott roam as the 10, sit Bobby for Fabio and have Diaz or Salah play the 9. I'd actually bet money though on the lineup being exactly the same as the last two games through to the Everton game barring Nunez's return. It always feels to me that Klopp wants to keep the same starting XI through to the first international break but maybe I'm just remembering this wrong without going and checking the match logs.

Anyway, my kid has a game at the same time so won't be able to watch. Expecting to come back and see a good score. Up the reds!
Think Carvalho could surprise as a striker a bit like Jota did. Just seems to get in to good positions. Would go for him through the middle if it was him Diaz and Salah rather than shift two others round
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 