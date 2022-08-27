Bournemouth the weakest team in the league so if you could pick a fixture this weekend it'd be this one. With the amount of players missing could still prove tricky though. You could still see the usual of a few missed chances and then a ball over the top and we're 1-0 down and we've got to battle our way back again with no bench. Parker will have that Fulham game in mind from 20/21.



A fired up team and crowd though and it should be a fairly routine win. The attitude/sloppiness from the two away games so far can be fixed, it's just the lack of mobility in midfield and from Bobby (with all the players missing) can't.