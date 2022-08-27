I'm seemingly in the minority but I thought Firmino did quite well against Man U (the air-shot aside).



He did all the usual Bobby things; closing down, linking up play, creating space for others. There was a moment in the second half where he took a brilliant touch just inside their half to make a loose ball into the perfect lay-off for Milner - in doing so he took two Man U players completely out the game. On another day that would have led to an overload and a good chance but unfortunately that fluency just wasn't there on Monday (in that example, Milner's pass to the left was overhit for Robbo and behind Diaz so both ended up running out of position to get the same ball and the chance was gone).



Anyway, I think Bobby starts but would be happy with the rest of your line-up. A small unknown as to whether Klopp would prefer to keep Elliott on the right of midfield and have Hendo filling in on the left.



I agree. The issue we have with how Bobby plays is that Mo and Diaz appear to be holding positions much wider at the moment (presumably tactical, rather than anything they are doing themselves). This has made us a bit of a blunt instrument through the centre where we'd usually be looking to get Mo and previously Sadio in behind. The average positions map from the other night was a mess.I imagine the slight tweak in positioning is to do with Darwin coming in as a focal number nine, but it just hasn't looked right when he hasn't been on the pitch. Our best football has been played when he came off the bench in the Charity Shield, off the bench against Fulham and that first half against Palace where we created chance after chance. Unfortunately, his moment of madness has put us under it a bit for now, but I'm sure he'll learn his lesson from that.As for Saturday, Klopp and the players have given us moments beyond our wildest dreams in the past few years. They need us more than ever now that the chips are down after a tricky start and a threadbare squad with limited options. Lets be right behind them on Saturday, no negativity, get that first win on the board and build from there.