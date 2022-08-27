« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm  (Read 2794 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:23:10 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 09:01:33 am
should be a winnable game to take advantage of bringing players up to speed and boosting confidence.

Alison
Trent Gomez VVD Robbo
Henderson Fabinho Elliott
Salah Carvalho Diaz

I would bring Firmino on for Elliott in the second half and use him as a 10
I'm seemingly in the minority but I thought Firmino did quite well against Man U (the air-shot aside).

He did all the usual Bobby things; closing down, linking up play, creating space for others.  There was a moment in the second half where he took a brilliant touch just inside their half to make a loose ball into the perfect lay-off for Milner - in doing so he took two Man U players completely out the game.  On another day that would have led to an overload and a good chance but unfortunately that fluency just wasn't there on Monday (in that example, Milner's pass to the left was overhit for Robbo and behind Diaz so both ended up running out of position to get the same ball and the chance was gone).

Anyway, I think Bobby starts but would be happy with the rest of your line-up.  A small unknown as to whether Klopp would prefer to keep Elliott on the right of midfield and have Hendo filling in on the left.
Offline Fruity

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:31:03 am »
I have posted just win for the last 2 so I am going to change tactic.

I would like to see a better performance, more energy from kick off and some quicker passing. I presume Bournemouth are coming to defend and hit us on the break so we have a couple of options as I see it. Have more creativity on the field so we create more chances when they are sitting back or try and block the counters.

Would like to see Carvalho get more time as I thought his cameo was decent. If we were to go with Henderson and Fabinho could we try Bajcetic (or Badger for those who can't spell like me). Not sure of his exact position but he picked some nice passes pre season.

Basically anything that gives us a good chance of a win and decent performance.
Offline Raid

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:32:13 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:23:10 am
I'm seemingly in the minority but I thought Firmino did quite well against Man U (the air-shot aside).

He did all the usual Bobby things; closing down, linking up play, creating space for others.  There was a moment in the second half where he took a brilliant touch just inside their half to make a loose ball into the perfect lay-off for Milner - in doing so he took two Man U players completely out the game.  On another day that would have led to an overload and a good chance but unfortunately that fluency just wasn't there on Monday (in that example, Milner's pass to the left was overhit for Robbo and behind Diaz so both ended up running out of position to get the same ball and the chance was gone).

Anyway, I think Bobby starts but would be happy with the rest of your line-up.  A small unknown as to whether Klopp would prefer to keep Elliott on the right of midfield and have Hendo filling in on the left.

I agree. The issue we have with how Bobby plays is that Mo and Diaz appear to be holding positions much wider at the moment (presumably tactical, rather than anything they are doing themselves). This has made us a bit of a blunt instrument through the centre where we'd usually be looking to get Mo and previously Sadio in behind. The average positions map from the other night was a mess.

I imagine the slight tweak in positioning is to do with Darwin coming in as a focal number nine, but it just hasn't looked right when he hasn't been on the pitch. Our best football has been played when he came off the bench in the Charity Shield, off the bench against Fulham and that first half against Palace where we created chance after chance. Unfortunately, his moment of madness has put us under it a bit for now, but I'm sure he'll learn his lesson from that.

As for Saturday, Klopp and the players have given us moments beyond our wildest dreams in the past few years. They need us more than ever now that the chips are down after a tricky start and a threadbare squad with limited options. Lets be right behind them on Saturday, no negativity, get that first win on the board and build from there.
Offline hide5seek

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:35:26 am »
We'll win this comfortably.
All will be well in the world again.
But, if we don't get 2 midfielders in we'll struggle to get top 4.
Offline Realgman

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:39:15 am »
Quote from: amir87 on August 24, 2022, 02:35:23 pm
Would give us a great Sergio confidence if we win. I'm sure Salah would give his right arm for a positive weekend and help Karius to victory.

Ha!, very good..

Trent, finger out man, c'mon..
Lads DONT CONCEDE early for a change ffs...
Fingers crossed, you can do it Reds!
Offline Chris~

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:39:47 am »
Had a quick look over this, so it might be wrong, but think we've only conceded in 8 league games in a row once before, let alone conceding first 8 times. So even if we're bad (obviously hopefully not!) feels like it were due something to avoid that. Thought we were overall fine against Palace until the red card in that we created plenty, we got done on the counter but that's always possible with how we play. Wonder if that'll make us just go with how we've approached the last two with both 8's pushing way up.
Offline Realgman

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:49:43 am »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 09:31:03 am
I have posted just win for the last 2 so I am going to change tactic.

I would like to see a better performance, more energy from kick off and some quicker passing. I presume Bournemouth are coming to defend and hit us on the break so we have a couple of options as I see it. Have more creativity on the field so we create more chances when they are sitting back or try and block the counters.

Would like to see Carvalho get more time as I thought his cameo was decent. If we were to go with Henderson and Fabinho could we try Bajcetic (or Badger for those who can't spell like me). Not sure of his exact position but he picked some nice passes pre season.

Basically anything that gives us a good chance of a win and decent performance.

I really hope you're right, but I think they will go at us, as we are ropey for the first part of the game, why wouldnt they? every team that has tried it against us so far has reaped rewards.. we need to link up better and pass faster and get in their faces.. and not bloody concede by losing possession and panicking
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:49:59 am »
A win's a win...I would take 1-0 right now and build from there with a view to getting some lads back very soon.
Online newterp

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 02:01:55 pm »
we need a win and a clean sheet - the leaking goals has to be weighing on the defense too.
Offline stockdam

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 02:16:47 pm »
All we can ask for is the usual pressing and intensity. A bit of luck in front of goal and well take all 3 points.
Online newterp

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 02:18:09 pm »
Imagine if Milner starts this game.

The fewm will be incredible*




*from me :)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:28:42 pm »
I'm predicting 182-0 to the Reds.

Offline red1977

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 02:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:28:42 pm
I'm predicting 182-0 to the Reds.



I'm sick of the negativity in here  ;D
Offline flyingcod

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 04:20:04 pm »
Carvalho hat-trick.  ;)

fc

Offline lamonti

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 04:24:09 pm »
Give everyone a chance to right their wrongs, or ring the changes galore. Either way I still have a vision of Bournemouth scoring first through that big Welsh lump up front and us huffing and puffing in an increasingly anxious Anfield.

Get the ball to Salah and Diaz in good positions and get shots on goal. And foul them when they're on the break. Intensity, intensity, intensity.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:53:32 pm »
Distinct lack of black eyes in the training photos. Klopp decided not to take the approach we take in our work meetings when something is going wrong.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm »
Fuck it...foul, time waste and cheat our way to 3 points. Nobody bats an eyelid when teams do it to good old nice us, time to try this approach, it's very fashionable at the moment.

4-0 to us.

Offline slaphead

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:09:16 pm »
Score first, clean sheet, no injuries then get the hell off that pitch and ready for the next game. Pressure's on but that's when we're at our best. Let's go reds
Offline andy07

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:07:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:11:28 am
We should be battering this lot, no matter who we put out.  Think if we are going to look at playing a 4231, this is the time to do it.  If it's 433 for this one, we're never switching formations.

We should have won comfortably against our previous three opponents. We didnt so the pessimist in me will take a win by any score.
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 11:47:15 pm »
Imagine if we don't win.   
Online duvva

Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:49:55 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:47:15 pm
Imagine if we don't win.   
Its easy if you try
