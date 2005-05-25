« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm  (Read 1507 times)

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« on: Yesterday at 12:27:33 pm »
Saturday 27 August
LIVERPOOL   BOURNEMOUTH
Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Matt Donohue. VAR: Craig Pawson. Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.

After our unexpected defeat on Monday at Old Trafford it's back to Anfield for a rare Saturday 3pm kick off as we welcome newly promoted Bournemouth to Anfield.

Monday's match has been and will be debated for days to come , but it's vital we put it behind us and get back to winning ways, against opposition who are ahead of us in the early league table. A win will lift spirits in the team and fan base. I don't think we are playing well enough to dismiss Bournemouth and say victory is a formality, even though we should be winning this.

They are a point ahead of us having beaten Villa, whilst losing as expected to Man City and Arsenal.

Managed by a man in a fancy designer jacket, they rely on a number of players who got them promoted. Ex Red Dom Solanke has been out injured but may be back for Saturday.

They lined up as follows last week

1Travers
6Mepham
25Senesi
5Kelly
8Lerma
15A Smith
16Tavernier
22Pearson
33Zemura
21Moore
29Billing

In reality that isn't a side that should be striking fear into us.

We've met Bournemouth 10 In the Premier League winning 8, whilst losing only once.

At Anfield it's won 4 drawn 1.

Last Time at Anfield........this was a memorable game in our title winning season on 7th March 2020 when we defeated Bournemouth 2-1 coming from a goal down.....memorable for a late goal line clearance by James Milner....and of course it was our last league game before lock down, a few days before the Atletico game. I remember walking away worried about the what would happen, even though we were miles clear at the top.

LIVERPOOL.....I must say I am feeling fairly deflated after our start to the season.
Normally after a defeat and performance like Monday we'd expect a few changes but I'm not sure what Klopp's options are.
Maybe as follows ,Alisson, TAA, VVD, Gomez, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Please don't concede the 1st goal...and lets have a nice comfortable and enjoyable afternoon.

I predict Liverpool 2 Bournemouth 1.








Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,745
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:36:30 pm »
We will win this but I would like a nice, solid 2-0. Lets get some solidity defensively back into our game.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,376
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:37:45 pm »
Please have some actual shots at the opposition goalkeeper, redmen. The stats may very well prove me to be a liar but I feel like we've taken about 5 shots this season against three goalkeepers who aren't very good. Only scoring once on Monday after they conceded 6 to Brentford and Brighton is just poor.

Just remembered we're behind these in the table. Fucking hell  ;D

Elliot to score his first league goal here, for me. Think we'll be alright but doubt it'll be comfy the way we've started. Just win.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,709
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:45:47 pm »
Get an applause going on 9 minutes for young Olivia Pratt-Korbel. End gun violence.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,180
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 12:27:33 pm
Last Time at Anfield........this was a memorable game in our title winning season on 7th March 2020 when we defeated Bournemouth 2-1 coming from a goal down.....memorable for a late goal line clearance by James Milner....and of course it was our last league game before lock down, a few days before the Atletico game. I remember walking away worried about the what would happen, even though we were miles clear at the top.

A nice bit of perspective, we are quite fortunate to be able to watch out team play. Win/lose or draw, I'd take anything over the days of lockdown and stadiums being empty.

We'll be sore after Monday but I expect our senior players to take it on the chin and rebound. This is the team that lost a title with 97 points and still came back and won it the next year, write us off at your peril!
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:06:24 pm »
Thanks Brian Potter. I'm just going into this with zero expectations given our poor form. We need a win.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,324
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:22:28 pm »
1) Bournemouth are already desperate and will be bunkered and defending for their life.

2) If we don't score early this will be a huge slog*



*I think it was 2016-2017 - we went through a run where we didn't score early in games and the nervousness of the crowd was palpable.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,966
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:24:47 pm »
Reckon we'll see a reaction from the boys for this game and really take our frustrations out on Bournemouth. Expecting a dominant performance.

Score prediction:  2-2
Logged

Offline Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:28:59 pm »
Same team as United, bar Fabinho in for Milner and Carvalho in for Firmino.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:01:25 pm »
The defence and the attack probably picks itself unless any of the injured guys are back. Midfield is where the debate is and personally I wouldnt be playing Milner and Hendo together. Id much rather see Fabinho, Elliott and one one other. Would quite like to see Carvalho start at some point too, hes looked good whenever hes come on but I cant see both him and Elliott starting in the same team unless one was in the front 3.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,416
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:14:58 pm »
I know Klopp isnt really one for changing shape too much but just wonder if well do anything slightly different for this one, or until we get Nunez or Jota back. Wouldnt mind playing Salah and Diaz a little closer together to see if they can combine. It was a bit of an emergency against Palace but it worked ok. Could maybe play Elliott and Carvalho with two more steady holders behind them.

Might email the suggestion to Jurgen, Im sure hed appreciate the input from a nobody on the internet. :D

Anyway, just win please. Anything other than 3 points here just Ramos everything up tenfold and gives us the full blown cross treatment. Bit of pressure on us because of that so lets hope we deal with it.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,966
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:14:58 pm
I know Klopp isnt really one for changing shape too much but just wonder if well do anything slightly different for this one, or until we get Nunez or Jota back. Wouldnt mind playing Salah and Diaz a little closer together to see if they can combine. It was a bit of an emergency against Palace but it worked ok. Could maybe play Elliott and Carvalho with two more steady holders behind them.

Might email the suggestion to Jurgen, Im sure hed appreciate the input from a nobody on the internet. :D

Anyway, just win please. Anything other than 3 points here just Ramos everything up tenfold and gives us the full blown cross treatment. Bit of pressure on us because of that so lets hope we deal with it.

Would give us a great Sergio confidence if we win. I'm sure Salah would give his right arm for a positive weekend and help Karius to victory.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:37:19 pm by amir87 »
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Yesterday at 01:28:59 pm
Same team as United, bar Fabinho in for Milner and Carvalho in for Firmino.

Yes although to me its a 50/50 to pick Tsimikas ahead of Robbo for this one too. I expect one of them to start this and the other for Newcastle. Gomez got some stick for Utd but he was the least of our problems IMO. I'd be lining up in 4-2-3-1.

             Alisson

TAA Gomez  VVD   Tsimikas

     Henderson  Fabinho

   Elliott   Carvalho  Diaz

              Salah

Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,324
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:49:15 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 02:48:06 pm
Yes although to me its a 50/50 to pick Tsimikas ahead of Robbo for this one too. I expect one of them to start this and the other for Newcastle. Gomez got some stick for Utd but he was the least of our problems IMO. I'd be lining up in 4-2-3-1.

             Alisson

TAA Gomez  VVD   Tsimikas

     Henderson  Fabinho

   Elliott   Carvalho  Diaz

              Salah



I would just give Firmino another start - but be ready to replace him early on.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,547
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:51:59 pm »
Praise the lord no more Monday night bollocks, this game couldn't come soon enough.

Back to basics, get a clean sheet, nab a few goals for good measure and get through this cleanly without any knocks. I think Fabinho needs to start to get some form and confidence flowing again.

Good game for Carvalho to get some good minutes under his belt too.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:52:38 pm »
Was there for the game against them in March 2020.  Callum Wilson put them 0-1 up, but we 'knew' we'd win - and of course, we did.

We actually won the league that day, as City didn't reach the points total we had after that match.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:53:09 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 02:48:06 pm
Yes although to me its a 50/50 to pick Tsimikas ahead of Robbo for this one too. I expect one of them to start this and the other for Newcastle. Gomez got some stick for Utd but he was the least of our problems IMO. I'd be lining up in 4-2-3-1.

             Alisson

TAA Gomez  VVD   Tsimikas

     Henderson  Fabinho

   Elliott   Carvalho  Diaz

              Salah

I'd probably go with this but cant see Klopp starting Elliott and Carvalho together.

Just win please!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,416
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:08:33 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 02:35:23 pm
Would give us a great Sergio confidence if we win. I'm sure Salah would give his right arm for a positive weekend and help Karius to victory.

Lovely stuff.
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,955
  • Legend
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 03:12:06 pm »
Let's smash them then move on to the next.
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 03:25:30 pm »
Fab to start, no question. We improved massively when he came on the pitch. Even his off form is better than starting Milner, whom I still have utter respect for. Just think his main objective is to plug gaps and give us stability and calm (if needed) in the final 30 mins of a match.

Want to see Trent arsed, he was not arsed on Monday and looked really out of sorts. His crossing/passing was some of the worst I have seen since he broke into the first team.

We simply have no choice but to react and win. Injuries or not, we have to want it more and win.

Did read on the board somewhere that we may be extending our pre-season into the first few games. My guess is to boost players fitness, due to some stupid arsed tournament happening half way through the season. Maybe?
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:14:53 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 03:25:30 pm
Fab to start, no question. We improved massively when he came on the pitch. Even his off form is better than starting Milner, whom I still have utter respect for. Just think his main objective is to plug gaps and give us stability and calm (if needed) in the final 30 mins of a match.

Want to see Trent arsed, he was not arsed on Monday and looked really out of sorts. His crossing/passing was some of the worst I have seen since he broke into the first team.

We simply have no choice but to react and win. Injuries or not, we have to want it more and win.

Did read on the board somewhere that we may be extending our pre-season into the first few games. My guess is to boost players fitness, due to some stupid arsed tournament happening half way through the season. Maybe?
Agree on Fabinho.  If nothing else the first hour on Monday showed that Fabinho wasn't the problem in the first two games.

I don't think it's a coincidence that both Trent and Robbo are playing poorly at the same time.  The foundations that they work off haven't been there - simple things like having a press resistant midfield they can pass into and receive the ball from - and both have ended up bunting so many long balls that just gift possession.  I remember Trent having the worst form of his career during that slump in 2019/20 but he was magnificent during the run-in that somehow qualified us for the CL again - the difference being that Klopp returned his midfielders to midfield instead of being makeshift central defenders.

I'm fully expecting another player or two to drop with injury but, if not, I think the team picks itself.  Fab for Milner and one of Hendo or Elliott asked to do a job on the left of the midfield.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,362
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:41:07 pm »
We have seen us in mini slumps before a couple of times when we kick the ball back to them. Don't know if its confidence or fatigue or what. But they don't last long. so in this game better passing, and a bit confidence in our selves to keep the ball when under pressure and we will be good.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,024
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:51:09 pm »
Start both the Fabs.

Would take Elliott and Milner out myself.

Argument to take Robbo out too.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:53:36 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,456
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:55:06 pm »
Our season starts now. The dropped points are my fault - I haven't missed a game in the last 10-ish years, this time I missed the first three... For both the first and the third I was in a plane, landing mid-game, and I couldn't find a stream for the second. Poorly planned vacation on my part, but I hold my hands up.

Onward we go!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
  • JFT96
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:07:39 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 02:48:06 pm
Yes although to me its a 50/50 to pick Tsimikas ahead of Robbo for this one too. I expect one of them to start this and the other for Newcastle. Gomez got some stick for Utd but he was the least of our problems IMO. I'd be lining up in 4-2-3-1.

             Alisson

TAA Gomez  VVD   Tsimikas

     Henderson  Fabinho

   Elliott   Carvalho  Diaz

              Salah



Yeah I like the look of this.

Just win.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,813
  • JFT97
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm »
Literally any win will do after the last 3 games just to get the 3 points.
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:22:25 pm »
You can see their big man up front hanging near Trent and waiting for crosses into the box to dominate
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,745
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:22:39 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm
Literally any win will do after the last 3 games just to get the 3 points.

99% of the time I would agree but not sure i do this time. As Klopp said, sometimes the performance tells you more than the result and I personally want to see a side thats serious, that takes Bournemouth seriously in that firstly it looks to ensure we are compact and solid and then go from there. Get a good old fashioned 2-0 win.

Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,918
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:25:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:22:39 pm
99% of the time I would agree but not sure i do this time. As Klopp said, sometimes the performance tells you more than the result and I personally want to see a side thats serious, that takes Bournemouth seriously in that firstly it looks to ensure we are compact and solid and then go from there. Get a good old fashioned 2-0 win.

The first stage is not to concede in the first 20 minutes, then score before half time with a second just after kick off in the second half.

Straightforward.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,745
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:28:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:25:09 pm
The first stage is not to concede in the first 20 minutes, then score before half time with a second just after kick off in the second half.

Straightforward.

I know people have different memories of this great side Klopp has produced but for me I always think back to the late autumn, early winter and December of 2018 where we I think didnt concede a goal until that one on Boxing Day against Arsenal. We were a complete machine that hardly gave away chances and ground out routine wins.

We still have that in us. Last season we did the same thing after the loss to West Ham and its only covid that wrecked that December last year.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,791
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:45:01 pm »
Can we just, you know, try scoring first this time, for a change...
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,316
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:57:12 pm »
3 points please.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,243
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:43:36 am »
I'll refrain from criticizing the team when some of the injured players come back and the fit players improve their energy levels, because at the moment from a layman's perspective i don't think we're fully there just yet with regards to fitness.

Maybe the amount of games played last season resulted in a less intense pre-season to allow the players to recover for a little longer, resulting into a slower start to the season. All i know is that we've all watched these guys play before and they're often much better than this.

What we're seeing now isn't our Liverpool team and i would feel careless to overly criticize these players for now. For this reason i'm not that angry about the results so far this season, but mostly concerned about if these results mean anything about the future. Are the players going to look jaded forever? Is this our level now? Or is it an anomaly caused by many mitigating factors such as fitness and player availability?

I see a lot of criticism for Klopp's midfield selection with Milner and Hendo, but it's not like has a huge list of midfielders available at the moment.

Maybe we could criticize the squad building, to allow such a huge chunk of our midfield to be composed of players with awful availability. That definitely needs looking into.

I think we win here but probably concede a goal.
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,745
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:51:58 am »
Just looking at the squad availability and we have no moves for this game. We only have one midfielder comfortable playing left hand side (Milner) and we cant go to a front four because we dont have enough attackers.

Nunez getting himself sent off looks madder by the day.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #34 on: Today at 06:26:38 am »
Interested how Klopp handles this I would like the 3 out of Fabinho, Elliott, Carvalho, Bajcetic  start in the MF. I kinda Expect Fabinho and Elliott to start idk who the 3rd one is
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:52:38 am »
I'd love a convincing 4-0 win full of desire and energy, but the priority is 3 points, a clean sheet, no injuries, and a good performance. We can then build from there and play ourselves back into form.

The Champions League group stages are compressed into 9 weeks instead of 12 this season, so it's vital we build some momentum and get players back fit (and keep them fit!).

Jurgen is better than anyone at dealing with challenges and the psychological side of the game, and no doubt they've spent a lot of time this week talking about concentration and focusing on the basics of what has made us so good over the last few years. Hopefully score early and be able to rest players later in the game for the bigger matches ahead.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,277
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:03:58 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the OP Brian, Atwell, oh no!
As others have said will be a slog unless we score first. In the Main Stand for this so will do my bit of singing.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online Saus76

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:04:34 am »
We will come out fighting like a wounded tiger and it will be the start of a gargantuan winning streak!!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 