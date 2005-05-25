Saturday 27 August

LIVERPOOL BOURNEMOUTH

Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Matt Donohue. VAR: Craig Pawson. Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.



After our unexpected defeat on Monday at Old Trafford it's back to Anfield for a rare Saturday 3pm kick off as we welcome newly promoted Bournemouth to Anfield.



Monday's match has been and will be debated for days to come , but it's vital we put it behind us and get back to winning ways, against opposition who are ahead of us in the early league table. A win will lift spirits in the team and fan base. I don't think we are playing well enough to dismiss Bournemouth and say victory is a formality, even though we should be winning this.



They are a point ahead of us having beaten Villa, whilst losing as expected to Man City and Arsenal.



Managed by a man in a fancy designer jacket, they rely on a number of players who got them promoted. Ex Red Dom Solanke has been out injured but may be back for Saturday.



They lined up as follows last week



1Travers

6Mepham

25Senesi

5Kelly

8Lerma

15A Smith

16Tavernier

22Pearson

33Zemura

21Moore

29Billing



In reality that isn't a side that should be striking fear into us.



We've met Bournemouth 10 In the Premier League winning 8, whilst losing only once.



At Anfield it's won 4 drawn 1.



Last Time at Anfield........this was a memorable game in our title winning season on 7th March 2020 when we defeated Bournemouth 2-1 coming from a goal down.....memorable for a late goal line clearance by James Milner....and of course it was our last league game before lock down, a few days before the Atletico game. I remember walking away worried about the what would happen, even though we were miles clear at the top.



LIVERPOOL.....I must say I am feeling fairly deflated after our start to the season.

Normally after a defeat and performance like Monday we'd expect a few changes but I'm not sure what Klopp's options are.

Maybe as follows ,Alisson, TAA, VVD, Gomez, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.



Please don't concede the 1st goal...and lets have a nice comfortable and enjoyable afternoon.



I predict Liverpool 2 Bournemouth 1.

















