Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
Saturday 27 August
LIVERPOOL   BOURNEMOUTH
Referee: Stuart Attwell. Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: Matt Donohue. VAR: Craig Pawson. Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.

After our unexpected defeat on Monday at Old Trafford it's back to Anfield for a rare Saturday 3pm kick off as we welcome newly promoted Bournemouth to Anfield.

Monday's match has been and will be debated for days to come , but it's vital we put it behind us and get back to winning ways, against opposition who are ahead of us in the early league table. A win will lift spirits in the team and fan base. I don't think we are playing well enough to dismiss Bournemouth and say victory is a formality, even though we should be winning this.

They are a point ahead of us having beaten Villa, whilst losing as expected to Man City and Arsenal.

Managed by a man in a fancy designer jacket, they rely on a number of players who got them promoted. Ex Red Dom Solanke has been out injured but may be back for Saturday.

They lined up as follows last week

1Travers
6Mepham
25Senesi
5Kelly
8Lerma
15A Smith
16Tavernier
22Pearson
33Zemura
21Moore
29Billing

In reality that isn't a side that should be striking fear into us.

We've met Bournemouth 10 In the Premier League winning 8, whilst losing only once.

At Anfield it's won 4 drawn 1.

Last Time at Anfield........this was a memorable game in our title winning season on 7th March 2020 when we defeated Bournemouth 2-1 coming from a goal down.....memorable for a late goal line clearance by James Milner....and of course it was our last league game before lock down, a few days before the Atletico game. I remember walking away worried about the what would happen, even though we were miles clear at the top.

LIVERPOOL.....I must say I am feeling fairly deflated after our start to the season.
Normally after a defeat and performance like Monday we'd expect a few changes but I'm not sure what Klopp's options are.
Maybe as follows ,Alisson, TAA, VVD, Gomez, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Please don't concede the 1st goal...and lets have a nice comfortable and enjoyable afternoon.

I predict Liverpool 2 Bournemouth 1.








Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
We will win this but I would like a nice, solid 2-0. Lets get some solidity defensively back into our game.
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
Please have some actual shots at the opposition goalkeeper, redmen. The stats may very well prove me to be a liar but I feel like we've taken about 5 shots this season against three goalkeepers who aren't very good. Only scoring once on Monday after they conceded 6 to Brentford and Brighton is just poor.

Just remembered we're behind these in the table. Fucking hell  ;D

Elliot to score his first league goal here, for me. Think we'll be alright but doubt it'll be comfy the way we've started. Just win.
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
Get an applause going on 9 minutes for young Olivia Pratt-Korbel. End gun violence.
Re: Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League Saturday 27th August 2022 3pm
Quote from: Brain Potter
Last Time at Anfield........this was a memorable game in our title winning season on 7th March 2020 when we defeated Bournemouth 2-1 coming from a goal down.....memorable for a late goal line clearance by James Milner....and of course it was our last league game before lock down, a few days before the Atletico game. I remember walking away worried about the what would happen, even though we were miles clear at the top.

A nice bit of perspective, we are quite fortunate to be able to watch out team play. Win/lose or draw, I'd take anything over the days of lockdown and stadiums being empty.

We'll be sore after Monday but I expect our senior players to take it on the chin and rebound. This is the team that lost a title with 97 points and still came back and won it the next year, write us off at your peril!
