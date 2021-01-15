« previous next »
Pitch and Putt / Par 3 Golf Courses (9 hole)
Up to the City for the bank holiday weekend on cricket tour (not playing cricket as not enough players going so more of a social thing)!


It's the fourth time we've been and we are looking for golf courses that allow us to hire clubs, there was one at Aintree that we played at before but it was a bit long and was wondering if anybody could recommend a smaller course or ideally a pitch and putt!!


We did play at Allerton a few years ago but the last time we came, pre-pandemic, they no longer hired clubs.  Anywhere within a reasonable taxi ride of the city would be good, we are staying in the Center of town


TIA
Re: Pitch and Putt / Par 3 Golf Courses (9 hole)
The par 3 course at Formby Hall is lovely (£20 mind so not cheap for 9 holes) - lots of water so be prepared to lose some balls!
Re: Pitch and Putt / Par 3 Golf Courses (9 hole)
Moreton Hills and Arrow Park on the Wirral both have par-3 courses (MH has 6 holes with 2 tees on each hole so you can play 6 or 12). You'd have to contact the clubs to see if they do clud hire, though.

Going the other way, there's a par-3 at Rainford near St Helens
Re: Pitch and Putt / Par 3 Golf Courses (9 hole)
Thanks both, looking at Moreton Hills and Arrow Park as Formby is probably a bit far out for us
Re: Pitch and Putt / Par 3 Golf Courses (9 hole)
Not sure if it's still open, but try Wallasey Beach Pitch & Putt, next to the Wallasey Golf Club, nearest station is Wallasey Grove Road [about a 10 minute walk], can be pretty challenging to.
Re: Pitch and Putt / Par 3 Golf Courses (9 hole)
Moreton Hills is pretty good now, it's a driving range, mini golf course, they have a crazy golf section too, Moreton Hills sell ale too, mostly bottles though, 3 bottles for £10 last time i was there last November.
Re: Pitch and Putt / Par 3 Golf Courses (9 hole)
Moreton Hills it is then!!
Re: Pitch and Putt / Par 3 Golf Courses (9 hole)
Was looking at this online earlier and apparently it was closed by the council in February due to budget cuts
Re: Pitch and Putt / Par 3 Golf Courses (9 hole)
That's a shame, that pitch & putt could be pretty busy this time of year too, although i've not played on there since the mid 90s.
Re: Pitch and Putt / Par 3 Golf Courses (9 hole)
Moreton Hills is the best bet, with Arrowe Park you'd have to get the 471/472 bus from Liverpool as the nearest station is miles away, Moreton Hills is a 5 minute walk from Moreton Station, trains are 15 minutes, 30 minutes after 6.30pm & Sundays.

 If you go to Moreton Hills take a walk down to Moreton Shore, as theirs a cafe there called the Green Hut, does the best fish & chips in the area, not sure opening hours but be no problem if you go there lunchtime or mid afternoon.
Re: Pitch and Putt / Par 3 Golf Courses (9 hole)
sounds perfect, looking to play about 10:30 so should be done in time for lunch
Re: Pitch and Putt / Par 3 Golf Courses (9 hole)
Went past it in April and it just looked abandoned. Must've played the course nearly every time we went to New Brighton on family days out.  Hit a hole in One on the 18th once.
