Up to the City for the bank holiday weekend on cricket tour (not playing cricket as not enough players going so more of a social thing)!





It's the fourth time we've been and we are looking for golf courses that allow us to hire clubs, there was one at Aintree that we played at before but it was a bit long and was wondering if anybody could recommend a smaller course or ideally a pitch and putt!!





We did play at Allerton a few years ago but the last time we came, pre-pandemic, they no longer hired clubs. Anywhere within a reasonable taxi ride of the city would be good, we are staying in the Center of town





