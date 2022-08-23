« previous next »
Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'  (Read 2099 times)

bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,024
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 12:26:14 am
Do we do enough of the 'dark arts'? Thoughts welcome on what that means and whether we do or indeed should partake in what the kid's call "shithousery."
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,577
  • Boss Tha
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 12:31:11 am
Diving like Fernandes? Fuck that.
We are Liverpool!

Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,277
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 12:39:15 am
Don't think it's Klopp's style is it? We could definitely do with some snide about us at times, occasionally you'll see it - from Milner or Robertson for example but mostly we're just a nice bunch of decent lads. Which is good obviously, if snide and gamesmanship were all we had and we became like a Mourinho team it would be awful. But other teams would totally have drawn the ref's attention to Fernandes antics after our goal tonight, or hit the deck when Carvalho had the chance towards the end.

Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

Getting back to being a coherent footballing side should probably be our priority at the moment (aside from getting the injury list down to single figures). Klopp's never gonna set up a team like Simeone, and personally I'm pretty glad about that.
JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,098
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 12:41:49 am
By dark arts do you mean buying players?
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,578
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 12:42:24 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on August 23, 2022, 12:41:49 am
By dark arts do you mean buying players?

 ;D

 ;D
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

chrisevry

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 12:43:45 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 23, 2022, 12:26:14 am
Do we do enough of the 'dark arts'? Thoughts welcome on what that means and whether we do or indeed should partake in what the kid's call "shithousery."

Been listening to Crouchy's POD I reckon.   ;)

Been listening to Crouchy's POD I reckon.   ;)
Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,284
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 12:50:40 am
as all RAWK members do, when i watch our games this season i think "gosh darn DARK ARTS is EXACTLY what this team's missing"
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 12:53:18 am
We do it enough, I always think you don't notice it as much when your team is the one chasing. Utd tried every trick going in the book tonight to break up our rythum and it worked in the last 10 minutes.
LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,491
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 12:55:05 am
No, we don't, although it's not stopped us from being an extremely good side in the past.

I just mentioned in the VAR thread how our defenders haven't adapted to the huge change in contact rules in our league. Defenders are literally getting away with rugby type contact from most refs yet ours aren't within two yards of attackers most of the time. VVD needs to bring more intensity to the game and the others will follow suit.

That's just one part of it obviously - you can point to plenty of things tonight. Henderson not taking a yellow for the second, but we've seen that plenty of times from him in the past and that's one of the main reasons I don't love him in that deep role. He doesn't sense danger in the way Fabinho at his best does and is too easy to dribble past.

You could even look at Fernandes' shithousery and ask could we have done more to get him sent off? Salah gives it a go in fairness but maybe we needed to really fight for the ball and try to get a scrap going. Again, take your yellow but get him sent off.
markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 12:56:14 am
Every fan thinks other clubs engage in the dark arts, (especially the most hated rivals of their own team), it's a bit like how most fan thinks referees are against their club
LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,491
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 12:57:36 am
Quote from: markmywords on August 23, 2022, 12:56:14 am
Every fan thinks other clubs engage in the dark arts, (especially the most hated rivals of their own team), it's a bit like how most fan thinks referees are against their club

I mean we've consistently received the fewest yellow cards in PL seasons under Klopp - you can make a case that's because we have more possession than anyone except City and there's a bit of truth in that, but equally we're clearly a very fair team and it does cost us from time to time especially in transition.
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,518
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 01:21:50 am
Dark arts

Like a tactical foul when the other team have a breakaway? We do this quite a lot. Do other teams do it more?

The only area that I think we could do more of is fall over when fouled. Salah and Diaz stay on their feet even when being fouled.

I dont want to see our defenders do what riled Nunez.

Wasting time like Pickford? Nope.

Diving like Fernandesembarrassing.
#JFT97

LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,491
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 01:24:24 am
Quote from: stockdam on August 23, 2022, 01:21:50 am

Like a tactical foul when the other team have a breakaway? We do this quite a lot. Do other teams do it more?

Do we? I think only Fabinho does that regularly. If we're going to leave ourselves so open to the counter, we probably should do it more often. Giving teams three or four 1v1s a game doesn't feel like a great plan for winning football matches to be honest.
Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 03:33:45 am
We lost two CL finals to Madrid due to not being street smart enough on the night, in my opinion.

We're not a "win at all costs" team which is both a testament and a black mark against Klopp.
« Last Edit: August 23, 2022, 03:35:27 am by Xanderzone »
elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,577
  • Boss Tha
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 06:30:13 am
Quote from: Xanderzone on August 23, 2022, 03:33:45 am
We lost two CL finals to Madrid due to not being street smart enough on the night, in my opinion.

We're not a "win at all costs" team which is both a testament and a black mark against Klopp.

There are no "black marks" against Jurgen Klopp.

FFS.
We are Liverpool!

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,582
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 07:45:33 am
Liverpool teams are and will always be too nice/try and play fair, it's in our make up (PL era at least). United will always be bastards and shithouses - it's in their make up. Suarez being the exception of course and the odd player like Diouf who was quickly fucked off.

We still get shit on by refs and they get rewarded. We're also held to higher standards than everyone else. Salah goes down once and he's a diver. Other players do it 10 times a game and nobody says anything.
« Last Edit: August 23, 2022, 07:50:09 am by Fromola »
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 23, 2022, 08:17:35 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on August 23, 2022, 12:41:49 am
By dark arts do you mean buying players?

 ;D

 ;D
Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
August 24, 2022, 12:04:43 am
Maybe we need a Defence against the Dark Arts teacher - but don't expect them to be here for more than a season.
bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,024
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
Today at 10:18:58 am
Yesterday was an example of what we're lacking. No protesting about shit decisions, no tactical fouls (their 2nd). You don't get a trophy for winning the fair play league.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,437
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
Today at 10:23:19 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:18:58 am
Yesterday was an example of what we're lacking. No protesting about shit decisions, no tactical fouls (their 2nd). You don't get a trophy for winning the fair play league.

Does it not sometimes get you Europa qualification? Could come in handy!

Does it not sometimes get you Europa qualification? Could come in handy!
mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,839
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
Today at 10:25:07 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:18:58 am
Yesterday was an example of what we're lacking. No protesting about shit decisions, no tactical fouls (their 2nd). You don't get a trophy for winning the fair play league.

Actually, I believe there is a trophy for that. We have won it multiple times.

Actually, I believe there is a trophy for that. We have won it multiple times.
TheMan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
Today at 10:38:59 am
It's naive to think that "dark arts" don't play an integral part in the outcome of games (particularly tight ones). Look at the Jesus dive, look at the lack of pressure on the ref after the Gabriel handball, look at the fouls that led to TAA and Diaz being taken off. All of that had a massive influence on the result. Nice guys don't necessarily come last but nice guys have to be a whole lot better than the sh**hawks to win.

Henderson and Robertson moan a bit but that's as far as we go. We are in the relegation zone for "dark arts" and while some may say that is a noble thing it doesn't help us earn points.

Henderson and Robertson moan a bit but that's as far as we go. We are in the relegation zone for "dark arts" and while some may say that is a noble thing it doesn't help us earn points.
RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,023
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
Today at 10:48:44 am
Hendo should've chopped Martinelli for the second. Away from Milner we don't have the savvy to do that unfortunately. Instead he was jockeying like he could defend out the situation, even though we had a 3v3 with space.
YNWA.

tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,508
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:49:52 am »
Milner, Robertson and Thiago are all pretty good at getting away with stuff, but the rest of the team not so much.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,839
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:30:05 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:49:52 am
Milner, Robertson and Thiago are all pretty good at getting away with stuff, but the rest of the team not so much.

I think Fabinho, Thiago, and Milner are the best at it. Some of our lads are genuinely too nice. I reckon Joemez, Robbo and Kostas all have a snide streak in them as well. There's a few clips of Trent shoving people around but that aggressive aspect seems to have left his game.

Firmino is generally chummy with a lot of the South American lads in the league. The Brazilians do stick together a lot, even between clubs.

then there's the Uruguyans... they're crazy.
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,017
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:55:42 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:18:58 am
Yesterday was an example of what we're lacking. No protesting about shit decisions, no tactical fouls (their 2nd). You don't get a trophy for winning the fair play league.

yeah, because that's our problem right now. 
Online KeithK83

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 652
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on August 24, 2022, 12:04:43 am
Maybe we need a Defence against the Dark Arts teacher - but don't expect them to be here for more than a season.

Hahaha very good!
Walk on... Walk on... With Hope... In Your Heart

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,088
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:06:01 pm »
Its not gonna happen under Jurgen and rightly so
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,429
  • SPQR
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:13:03 pm »
I'd love us to be a peak-Mourinho side (minus any diving, of course) and commit tactical fouls all over the place and surround the ref anytime questionable decisions go against us. Like the penalty last night. These days we seem to bend over and take anything that comes our way. We should have gone berserk at Oliver.
Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,149
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:28:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:06:01 pm
Its not gonna happen under Jurgen and rightly so
Exactly - he simply wouldn't allow it and it's just not in his (or his team's) DNA.

They say a team is a reflection of the manager which is why we are (usually) energetic, positive, passionate, hardworking, humble in victory and gracious in defeat.

How often do we criticise shithouse teams like Atletico and many other European or PL clubs for playing the way they do - play acting, diving, hounding the ref, time wasting, waving imaginary cards, shirt pulls, elbows, and off-the-ball incidents. It has no place in football and isn't something I'd ever want to see us doing. A reducer tackle from Milner is fine. Virgil making sure he floors a striker whilst making a clearing header is fine. Gomez putting an Arsenal player on his arse on the concrete verge yesterday was fine - that's part of the game and showing the opposition we're not to be bullied. But deliberately cheating, time wasting or any other tactics that falls under the 'dark arts' category isn't what we're about, and never has been (certainly not in my lifetime).

We certainly haven't needed the dark arts to win more league titles under Jurgen - what we've needed is a level playing field without the biggest cheats in football history tilting the table.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:31:28 pm by keyop »
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,149
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:13:03 pm
I'd love us to be a peak-Mourinho side (minus any diving, of course) and commit tactical fouls all over the place and surround the ref anytime questionable decisions go against us. Like the penalty last night. These days we seem to bend over and take anything that comes our way. We should have gone berserk at Oliver.
I couldn't think of anything worse.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,717
  • Bam!
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:30:25 pm »
I'd like to see us tactical foul more. Fabinho does it well but some others seem too soft to do it at times. I think it was Thiago that let his player past before their 2nd, just take him out and pick up a yellow.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,520
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:55:07 pm »
We need a few "Lovable rogues" in the team.
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,017
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:13:03 pm
I'd love us to be a peak-Mourinho side (minus any diving, of course) and commit tactical fouls all over the place and surround the ref anytime questionable decisions go against us. Like the penalty last night. These days we seem to bend over and take anything that comes our way. We should have gone berserk at Oliver.

It (surrounding the ref) doesn't do any good though so what's the point? 
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:00:52 pm »
Id hate us to be the time wasting all game feigning injury type of side but it says a lot that Arsenal are showing more of the fight and dark arts than us, a side known for being soft/pushovers/weak
Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:26:08 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 12:29:58 pm
I couldn't think of anything worse.
A peak Simeone side.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,520
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:28:15 pm »
Inter Milan of the 60's.
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,604
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:28:15 pm
Inter Milan of the 60's.

Uraguay in the 1966 World Cup.
