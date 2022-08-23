Its not gonna happen under Jurgen and rightly so
Exactly - he simply wouldn't allow it and it's just not in his (or his team's) DNA.
They say a team is a reflection of the manager which is why we are (usually) energetic, positive, passionate, hardworking, humble in victory and gracious in defeat.
How often do we criticise shithouse teams like Atletico and many other European or PL clubs for playing the way they do - play acting, diving, hounding the ref, time wasting, waving imaginary cards, shirt pulls, elbows, and off-the-ball incidents. It has no place in football and isn't something I'd ever want to see us doing. A reducer tackle from Milner is fine. Virgil making sure he floors a striker whilst making a clearing header is fine. Gomez putting an Arsenal player on his arse on the concrete verge yesterday was fine - that's part of the game and showing the opposition we're not to be bullied. But deliberately cheating, time wasting or any other tactics that falls under the 'dark arts' category isn't what we're about, and never has been (certainly not in my lifetime).
We certainly haven't needed the dark arts to win more league titles under Jurgen - what we've needed is a level playing field without the biggest cheats in football history tilting the table.