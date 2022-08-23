Don't think it's Klopp's style is it? We could definitely do with some snide about us at times, occasionally you'll see it - from Milner or Robertson for example but mostly we're just a nice bunch of decent lads. Which is good obviously, if snide and gamesmanship were all we had and we became like a Mourinho team it would be awful. But other teams would totally have drawn the ref's attention to Fernandes antics after our goal tonight, or hit the deck when Carvalho had the chance towards the end.
Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.
Getting back to being a coherent footballing side should probably be our priority at the moment (aside from getting the injury list down to single figures). Klopp's never gonna set up a team like Simeone, and personally I'm pretty glad about that.