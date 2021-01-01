« previous next »
Offline bradders1011

Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« on: Today at 12:26:14 am »
Do we do enough of the 'dark arts'? Thoughts welcome on what that means and whether we do or indeed should partake in what the kid's call "shithousery."
Offline elbow

Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:31:11 am »
Diving like Fernandes? Fuck that.
Offline Father Ted

Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:39:15 am »
Don't think it's Klopp's style is it? We could definitely do with some snide about us at times, occasionally you'll see it - from Milner or Robertson for example but mostly we're just a nice bunch of decent lads. Which is good obviously, if snide and gamesmanship were all we had and we became like a Mourinho team it would be awful. But other teams would totally have drawn the ref's attention to Fernandes antics after our goal tonight, or hit the deck when Carvalho had the chance towards the end.

Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

Getting back to being a coherent footballing side should probably be our priority at the moment (aside from getting the injury list down to single figures). Klopp's never gonna set up a team like Simeone, and personally I'm pretty glad about that.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:41:49 am »
By dark arts do you mean buying players?
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:42:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:41:49 am
By dark arts do you mean buying players?

Offline chrisevry

Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:43:45 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 12:26:14 am
Do we do enough of the 'dark arts'? Thoughts welcome on what that means and whether we do or indeed should partake in what the kid's call "shithousery."

Been listening to Crouchy's POD I reckon.   ;)
Offline Garnier

Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:50:40 am »
as all RAWK members do, when i watch our games this season i think "gosh darn DARK ARTS is EXACTLY what this team's missing"
Offline buttersstotch

Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:53:18 am »
We do it enough, I always think you don't notice it as much when your team is the one chasing. Utd tried every trick going in the book tonight to break up our rythum and it worked in the last 10 minutes.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:55:05 am »
No, we don't, although it's not stopped us from being an extremely good side in the past.

I just mentioned in the VAR thread how our defenders haven't adapted to the huge change in contact rules in our league. Defenders are literally getting away with rugby type contact from most refs yet ours aren't within two yards of attackers most of the time. VVD needs to bring more intensity to the game and the others will follow suit.

That's just one part of it obviously - you can point to plenty of things tonight. Henderson not taking a yellow for the second, but we've seen that plenty of times from him in the past and that's one of the main reasons I don't love him in that deep role. He doesn't sense danger in the way Fabinho at his best does and is too easy to dribble past.

You could even look at Fernandes' shithousery and ask could we have done more to get him sent off? Salah gives it a go in fairness but maybe we needed to really fight for the ball and try to get a scrap going. Again, take your yellow but get him sent off.
Offline markmywords

Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:56:14 am »
Every fan thinks other clubs engage in the dark arts, (especially the most hated rivals of their own team), it's a bit like how most fan thinks referees are against their club
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:57:36 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 12:56:14 am
Every fan thinks other clubs engage in the dark arts, (especially the most hated rivals of their own team), it's a bit like how most fan thinks referees are against their club

I mean we've consistently received the fewest yellow cards in PL seasons under Klopp - you can make a case that's because we have more possession than anyone except City and there's a bit of truth in that, but equally we're clearly a very fair team and it does cost us from time to time especially in transition.
Offline stockdam

Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:21:50 am »
Dark arts

Like a tactical foul when the other team have a breakaway? We do this quite a lot. Do other teams do it more?

The only area that I think we could do more of is fall over when fouled. Salah and Diaz stay on their feet even when being fouled.

I dont want to see our defenders do what riled Nunez.

Wasting time like Pickford? Nope.

Diving like Fernandesembarrassing.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:24:24 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:21:50 am

Like a tactical foul when the other team have a breakaway? We do this quite a lot. Do other teams do it more?

Do we? I think only Fabinho does that regularly. If we're going to leave ourselves so open to the counter, we probably should do it more often. Giving teams three or four 1v1s a game doesn't feel like a great plan for winning football matches to be honest.
Offline Xanderzone

Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:33:45 am »
We lost two CL finals to Madrid due to not being street smart enough on the night, in my opinion.

We're not a "win at all costs" team which is both a testament and a black mark against Klopp.
Offline elbow

Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:30:13 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 03:33:45 am
We lost two CL finals to Madrid due to not being street smart enough on the night, in my opinion.

We're not a "win at all costs" team which is both a testament and a black mark against Klopp.

There are no "black marks" against Jurgen Klopp.

FFS.
Online Fromola

Re: Liverpool and the 'Dark Arts'
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:45:33 am »
Liverpool teams are and will always be too nice/try and play fair, it's in our make up (PL era at least). United will always be bastards and shithouses - it's in their make up. Suarez being the exception of course and the odd player like Diouf who was quickly fucked off.

We still get shit on by refs and they get rewarded. We're also held to higher standards than everyone else. Salah goes down once and he's a diver. Other players do it 10 times a game and nobody says anything.
