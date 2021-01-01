Im surprisingly not that arsed about the result. It usually pisses me off for a week when we used to get turned over by these regularly. I just felt that after we'd battered them the last few meetings it was always gonna be inevitable they'd play shit and get one over on us - Again. I kind of expected it really. I just felt after our opening games, where I dont think we were as bad as everyone makes out, then this was gonna be turn up and absolutely batter them, or end up being turned over.



We played pretty much as we did in our opening games. Better footballing side but nothing to show for it. Forget all this crap about the Mancs revival performance, we basically controlled the game for 70 of the 90. Sure they got in our faces for the first time in a few years but after the first 20 min they done fuck all apart from just get in our way. And we were the major contributors to their high points in the game.



Unoubtedly the midfield is struggling. I think in terms of the disparity in age, the old legs of Hendo and Milner (cant have both of them there) and the inexperience of Carvalho and Elliot its a pretty big ask to expect our usual fluidity and cohesion. I think Elliots been our most creative midfielder so far, but to be honest thats not a high bar. Carvalho looks like a fantastic prospect and love watching him.



I think the bigger problem with our "elder statesmen" is last year. No matter how great getting so close to 4 was, only coming away with 2 would have hurt. Especially as we lost the 2 major ones. I dont care what anyone says, to come away from being so so close to a maybe unrepeatable feat, with the 2 minor legs of it must be devastating for these guys as professionals. Even for me, no matter how proud of what we achieved theres still the "Fuckkkk, but just imagine what it could have been". Thats gotta prey on their minds man. Picking themselves up was always gonna be hard.



The midfields been discussed a billion times but with 2 sets of old legs in there we cant press. And were being punished for that.



That's not to exclude the defence where Van Dyke needs to take his "I'm cool as fuck hat off" and put his "You shall not pass" hat back on. On the plus side it was good to see him accept a full on verbal volley from Milner on the chin.



I don't get Trent at times. When you see him running alongside most wingers he keeps up no problem. But away from that one on one contest he shows absolutely no understanding (or desire?) to see situations directly around him and react to them. There's times when hes (what appears to be) jogging back and I'm screaming fucking hell Trent get a sprint on. Infuriating. My frustration with him defensively probably isn't being helped by his rather lackadasical delivery so far this season.



Like others, I think our major problem is a lack of a powerful athletic midfielder. Hendo has been our guy for that for seasons but now is starting to slow a little. As that decline has started its been coupled with Milners decline so its having a twofold effect as both of them suffer more from each others degradation. Coupled with maybe having to look after the kids alongside them as well... So an 8 becomes a 6 performance wise. Unfortunately I don't think we'll address it - but certainly next season it will be imperative for us.



I don't think our performances have been as bad as are being made out. But we've been used to being at such a high that going back to average is a massive drop off.