Positives
Alisson has been in good form
Salah has been much better since his new contract
Diaz has generally been good although I still worry if he can get the 20 goals and 10 assists that we need from him
Actually liked Fabinhos cameo last night, much improved from his last 4 or 5 games going back to last season
Negatives, in no particular order
Klopp and preseason - did we go too intense and too many games? The team looks tired, but maybe well reap the benefits later in the season? But are we losing too much ground already for it to matter? Were at best one more slip up from being out of the title race.
VVD has been playing reasonably well but but been at the scene of the crime for 3 of our goals conceded. The Van Disney meme where he looks like he isnt trying is starting to ring a little true for my liking
Our LBs, and left side overall, has not been good at any point this season. Im not even sure starting Tsimikas will help, he was brutal in that cameo last night.
Midfield is a disaster area. I hold my hand up and say I was in the camp of not needing to sign someone 3 weeks ago but that was wrong. Keita should be ushered out the door this week for anything approaching £20 and upwards. I still worry that if we are depending on Thiago to resolve our issues, well be in trouble when he breaks down again.
Elliott is clearly a great player but he is deceptively slow. I reckon only Fabinho is clearly slower than him. Im still struggling to see the right position in our team for his skill set. Maybe we need to play 4-2-3-1.
Considering available personnel, Id be trying this next game:
Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Tsimikas
Henderson Fabinho
Elliott Carvalho Diaz
Salah