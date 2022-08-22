« previous next »
PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
A long slog for the title (21/22) can easily become a long slog for the top 4 though (20/21).

We can't just think well we aren't getting 95 points this season but we can just chill out and get 80 and finish a comfortable 2nd 15 points behind City, not with another injury crisis in full swing and bad prep. I said after Palace we need to forget about the title (for now at least) and just concentrate on trying to win games of football, one game at a time. We don't look capable at the minute, although if you could pick a fixture it'd be Bournemouth at home.

Oh I agree, I'm just hopeful that when/if our injured players start to come back, we're able to make top 4 easily enough but no doubting that with our injury history it could be a difficult task. I'm trying to remain semi-positive though.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Agree - "the one game at a time approach" is way better for the sanity and enjoyment of the season, we need to forgot about the title and how things end up in may. We need to just focus on Bournemouth at home and forget everyone else. The constantly comparing with City and the other teams is tiring and the road to insanity.

I agree that constantly comparing with City might be the road to insanity (i.e. being fixated on the title)- they are financially doped. But I disagree that comparing our results to the other teams is the same insanity (i.e. being fixated on top four).

On the other hand, the way to get top four is to aim for top!   

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15' Sancho 53' Rashford 81' Salah
That second goal still annoys me. Henderson's ability to trap that ball makes me cry.

I think we will go on a run from now though, could be our moment like it was against West Ham last season. I think we start by being a bit more conservative in our set up.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
So Klopp should leave,VVD & Trent are frauds and the whole squad and back up staff all have the mentality of a bowl of Jelly.


Did I miss anything out ?

Fucking weirdos.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
So Klopp should leave,VVD & Trent are frauds and the whole squad and back up staff all have the mentality of a bowl of Jelly.


Did I miss anything out ?

Fucking weirdos.

Get lost then.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Speaks to his brilliant we were last year that, 3 games in, weve lost half as many and drawn a quarter as many as we did over 38 games.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
So Klopp should leave,VVD & Trent are frauds and the whole squad and back up staff all have the mentality of a bowl of Jelly.


Did I miss anything out ?

Fucking weirdos.

Literally no one has said that  ;)
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Think it's our worst start to the season since Rodgers' first season

It's as bad as that results wise, but feels even worse because of our previous levels.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Literally no one has said that  ;)




Literally
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Oh I agree, I'm just hopeful that when/if our injured players start to come back, we're able to make top 4 easily enough but no doubting that with our injury history it could be a difficult task. I'm trying to remain semi-positive though.

I'm not specifically talking about you, but I think there's a bit of a feeling in the fanbase of, "well the title probably won't happen, but we'll just get top 4 then". I think everyone needs to wake the fuck up to the fact that Arsenal and Spurs are decent now, with both looking like they're capable of 75 points or more. I've been saying that since the complacent shitshow of the Fulham game and I've only worried more about it since. The league isn't like it was two seasons ago - we can't just be appalling for ages and still get a top 4 finish.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
To be honest, I'm the same. The Premier League endorses and supports human-rights abusing shitheads to buy the league.

We have come close and have been done by people not playing to any rules. A top four finish would do me and actually make the games more enjoyable.

Agreed, the Premier League has basically become the Bundesliga - if City win it again this season it will be their 5th in 6 seasons and I don't see their stranglehold ending any time soon. The footballing authorities in this country are completely comfortable with the way things have gone and are probably just licking their lips at the possibility of the other human rights abusers challenging them in 5 years time. It will become an arms race between two sportswashing, oil states and nobody in a position of power seems to have an issue with that.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
So Klopp should leave,VVD & Trent are frauds and the whole squad and back up staff all have the mentality of a bowl of Jelly.


Did I miss anything out ?

Fucking weirdos.
Im guessing you are the only person who has said any of them things?
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
I'm not specifically talking about you, but I think there's a bit of a feeling in the fanbase of, "well the title probably won't happen, but we'll just get top 4 then". I think everyone needs to wake the fuck up to the fact that Arsenal and Spurs are decent now, with both looking like they're capable of 75 points or more. I've been saying that since the complacent shitshow of the Fulham game and I've only worried more about it since. The league isn't like it was two seasons ago - we can't just be appalling for ages and still get a top 4 finish.

That entitlement has been there since day one, draw first day oh shit, the title will come down to a point.

We've got to earn it with our decisions, actions over the season, every time and then we'll see near the end. There's a lot to look at in terms of personnel, tactics this season.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
I'm not specifically talking about you, but I think there's a bit of a feeling in the fanbase of, "well the title probably won't happen, but we'll just get top 4 then". I think everyone needs to wake the fuck up to the fact that Arsenal and Spurs are decent now, with both looking like they're capable of 75 points or more. I've been saying that since the complacent shitshow of the Fulham game and I've only worried more about it since. The league isn't like it was two seasons ago - we can't just be appalling for ages and still get a top 4 finish.

Agreed but this is still the squad that almost won a quadruple last season. I don't think we're guaranteed top four but if we can sort ourselves out then we have more experience than the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal. I think it's dependent on fitness for us (and particularly on the fitness of Thiago and Fabinho) so let's keep our fingers crossed.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Feel even worse about this today than yesterday. Embarrassing performance from us
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
I agree that constantly comparing with City might be the road to insanity (i.e. being fixated on the title)- they are financially doped. But I disagree that comparing our results to the other teams is the same insanity (i.e. being fixated on top four).

On the other hand, the way to get top four is to aim for top!

At least with finishing top 4 you know the requirements are pretty much a 2 points a game average through the season (i.e. 76 points will usually always be enough with some to spare). To win the league though you pretty much need to win 4 out of every 5 games over a full season now which might not even be enough, compared to a win and a draw out of every 2.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Positives

Alisson has been in good form
Salah has been much better since his new contract
Diaz has generally been good although I still worry if he can get the 20 goals and 10 assists that we need from him
Actually liked Fabinhos cameo last night, much improved from his last 4 or 5 games going back to last season

Negatives, in no particular order

Klopp and preseason - did we go too intense and too many games? The team looks tired, but maybe well reap the benefits later in the season? But are we losing too much ground already for it to matter? Were at best one more slip up from being out of the title race.

VVD has been playing reasonably well but but been at the scene of the crime for 3 of our goals conceded. The Van Disney meme where he looks like he isnt trying is starting to ring a little true for my liking

Our LBs, and left side overall, has not been good at any point this season. Im not even sure starting Tsimikas will help, he was brutal in that cameo last night.

Midfield is a disaster area. I hold my hand up and say I was in the camp of not needing to sign someone 3 weeks ago but that was wrong. Keita should be ushered out the door this week for anything approaching £20 and upwards. I still worry that if we are depending on Thiago to resolve our issues, well be in trouble when he breaks down again.

Elliott is clearly a great player but he is deceptively slow. I reckon only Fabinho is clearly slower than him. Im still struggling to see the right position in our team for his skill set. Maybe we need to play 4-2-3-1.

Considering available personnel, Id be trying this next game:

            Alisson 
TAA Gomez VVD Tsimikas
    Henderson  Fabinho
  Elliott  Carvalho  Diaz
            Salah
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Totally agree. I think we call it protecting value because if you recall we gave contracts out to Phillips and Mignolet in the past as well.

There is still mad noises coming out about offering Keita a new contract. I hope to god that is just some stupid rumour and has no substance to it.
We can't knock the club for handing out contracts, then complaining if we let others go for free. Don't mind a new contract for Naby, but I guess Im also not arsed if he leaves on a free. We are possibly missing cover for Fab as well as an elite CM option so we needed to fix one or the other.

The main issue is whether we prepared properly for the season and given the amount of muscle injuries its fair to say we failed in this respect

No way we could sell Bobby to be honest, we are already short on numbers.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
What a horrible start to the season and now more injuries. Man city have a 5 point lead over us now. It is not over but not much wriggle room left. If we don't go on a winning run soon I fear man city will be away and out of site, and then we can forget about the league title. And we will be in a battle for top four. Our midfield is not working at the moment, and playing milner and Henderson in midfield hardly ever works now. But we don't have much options though. We have to try and grind out the results, play ugly if need be to get wins, and hopefully  get some of our injured players back. We do need a new midfielder, but I don't think it will happen before the window closes.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
What a horrible start to the season and now more injuries. Man city have a 5 point lead over us now. It is not over but not much wriggle room left. If we don't go on a winning run soon I fear man city will be away and out of site, and then we can forget about the league title. And we will be in a battle for top four. Our midfield is not working at the moment, and playing milner and Henderson in midfield hardly ever works now. But we don't have much options though. We have to try and grind out the results, play ugly if need be to get wins, and hopefully  get some of our injured players back. We do need a new midfielder, but I don't think it will happen before the window closes.

The points is one thing. I don't understand how you can watch us play and think "this team will win the title". We look absolutely horrendous, if you offered me top 4 today I would take it no questions asked.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Agreed but this is still the squad that almost won a quadruple last season. I don't think we're guaranteed top four but if we can sort ourselves out then we have more experience than the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal. I think it's dependent on fitness for us (and particularly on the fitness of Thiago and Fabinho) so let's keep our fingers crossed.

Yeah in theory we should have the quality to turn it around and still get 80 odd points. But that will only happen if we start getting back to our normal quality level soon. On the evidence of the first three, I'm struggling to see us click back into gear immediately. Bournemouth at home next is a big moment - any kind of win, no matter how scruffy, would at least give us some belief and something to build on - if we fuck that up though, then it's a proper crisis.

I've never really been one for having a go at FSG or demanding signings, but it should be said that Arsenal and Spurs have built decent squads that are threatening our position in the top 4 by spending significant amounts recently. It's not a magic formula - they've just bought quite a lot of decent players. We on the other hand lose one of the key players of the Klopp era and have a £10m net spend. Maybe the complacency isn't just on the pitch and in the stands.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
That second goal still annoys me. Henderson's ability to trap that ball makes me cry.

I think we will go on a run from now though, could be our moment like it was against West Ham last season. I think we start by being a bit more conservative in our set up.

Was so poor from him Im still annoyed on it myself he has appalling lack of technique sometimes. 
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
The main issue is whether we prepared properly for the season and given the amount of muscle injuries its fair to say we failed in this respect


Honestly its genuinely amazing the situation we're in.
It should be more or less impossible because pre season is effectively a pre programmed build up of fitness. So while you usually get one or two issues while doing that because you're putting bodies under stress - once you get to competitive games you should get way less because they've been primed to compete at that point.
I can't remember a situation like it at any big club at this stage of a season - really heads should be rolling in our 'sports science' department ... or alternatively the squad was just broken by the schedule last year.
Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
Honestly its genuinely amazing the situation we're in.
It should be more or less impossible because pre season is effectively a pre programmed build up of fitness. So while you usually get one or two issues while doing that because you're putting bodies under stress - once you get to competitive games you should get way less because they've been primed to compete at that point.
I can't remember a situation like it at any big club at this stage of a season - really heads should be rolling in our 'sports science' department ... or alternatively the squad was just broken by the schedule last year.

The thing is, it's only really Thiago who got injured in the game and 1 or 2 in pre-season games. They're dropping like flies in training.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
or alternatively the squad was just broken by the schedule last year.

If that's the case, surely the sports science/medical guys would've noticed it when they were doing all their pre-season tests.  I do wonder if it's just the accumulation of years of Klopp's intense training and match demands.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: PL: Manchester United 2 vs 1 Liverpool 15 Sancho 53 Rashford 81 Salah
We can't knock the club for handing out contracts, then complaining if we let others go for free. Don't mind a new contract for Naby, but I guess Im also not arsed if he leaves on a free. We are possibly missing cover for Fab as well as an elite CM option so we needed to fix one or the other.

The main issue is whether we prepared properly for the season and given the amount of muscle injuries its fair to say we failed in this respect

No way we could sell Bobby to be honest, we are already short on numbers.

What good is a new contract for Naby?
