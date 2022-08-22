Positives



Alisson has been in good form

Salah has been much better since his new contract

Diaz has generally been good although I still worry if he can get the 20 goals and 10 assists that we need from him

Actually liked Fabinhos cameo last night, much improved from his last 4 or 5 games going back to last season



Negatives, in no particular order



Klopp and preseason - did we go too intense and too many games? The team looks tired, but maybe well reap the benefits later in the season? But are we losing too much ground already for it to matter? Were at best one more slip up from being out of the title race.



VVD has been playing reasonably well but but been at the scene of the crime for 3 of our goals conceded. The Van Disney meme where he looks like he isnt trying is starting to ring a little true for my liking



Our LBs, and left side overall, has not been good at any point this season. Im not even sure starting Tsimikas will help, he was brutal in that cameo last night.



Midfield is a disaster area. I hold my hand up and say I was in the camp of not needing to sign someone 3 weeks ago but that was wrong. Keita should be ushered out the door this week for anything approaching £20 and upwards. I still worry that if we are depending on Thiago to resolve our issues, well be in trouble when he breaks down again.



Elliott is clearly a great player but he is deceptively slow. I reckon only Fabinho is clearly slower than him. Im still struggling to see the right position in our team for his skill set. Maybe we need to play 4-2-3-1.



Considering available personnel, Id be trying this next game:



Alisson

TAA Gomez VVD Tsimikas

Henderson Fabinho

Elliott Carvalho Diaz

Salah

