Author Topic: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #920 on: November 7, 2024, 12:37:45 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on November  7, 2024, 12:10:00 pm
BoE votes 8-1 to cut to 4.75%
Upgrades growth forecast and says inflation 0.3% higher, unemployment to come down to 4.1%.

Maybe you can answer me this, why when the boe has rates that are at 5% and now 4.75%, does my building society offer mortgage rates for 2/3/5 and 10 year deals that are below these rates.

4.49%/4.29%/3.89% and 4.67% are on offer today
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #921 on: November 7, 2024, 12:40:19 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on November  7, 2024, 12:37:45 pm
Maybe you can answer me this, why when the boe has rates that are at 5% and now 4.75%, does my building society offer mortgage rates for 2/3/5 and 10 year deals that are below these rates.

4.49%/4.29%/3.89% and 4.67% are on offer today

Because they anticipate rates dropping more - below those rates they are offering - during the lifespan of the deal.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #922 on: November 7, 2024, 01:24:18 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on November  7, 2024, 12:37:45 pm
Maybe you can answer me this, why when the boe has rates that are at 5% and now 4.75%, does my building society offer mortgage rates for 2/3/5 and 10 year deals that are below these rates.

4.49%/4.29%/3.89% and 4.67% are on offer today

Because the base rate is predicted to be 3.5% by this time next year, potentially lower. Therefore they'd still be profitable on the mortgage loan. Longer deals (over 5 years) = higher % due to the uncertainty of the markets and global economic events.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #923 on: November 7, 2024, 01:28:54 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on November  7, 2024, 01:24:18 pm
Because the base rate is predicted to be 3.5% by this time next year, potentially lower. Therefore they'd still be profitable on the mortgage loan. Longer deals (over 5 years) = higher % due to the uncertainty of the markets and global economic events.

Right now the 5 year mortgages are at a lower rate than the 2 and 3 year ones. Reckon there might be some correction in the next few months?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #924 on: November 7, 2024, 01:35:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November  7, 2024, 01:28:54 pm
Right now the 5 year mortgages are at a lower rate than the 2 and 3 year ones. Reckon there might be some correction in the next few months?

I keep remembering fondly my 1.59% rate, rather than the 4.67% one I have now! Thankfully only on half my mortgage.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #925 on: November 7, 2024, 01:42:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November  7, 2024, 01:28:54 pm
Right now the 5 year mortgages are at a lower rate than the 2 and 3 year ones. Reckon there might be some correction in the next few months?

Because the interest rate is predicted to be lower in 5 years than now. It's uncertain but likely.

Lots of things impact it, for example Trump's potential tariffs will be inflationary if he does as he says. The US is a huge trading market for us, roughly 22% of our exported goods and services go to the US.
It's quite hard to predict anything accurately over a long period of time, purely due to the variables. 

Gas and Oil prices are extremely volatile.

Changes from the budget will be inflationary - 0.3%.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #926 on: November 7, 2024, 01:48:28 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on November  7, 2024, 01:42:11 pm
Because the interest rate is predicted to be lower in 5 years than now. It's uncertain but likely.

Lots of things impact it, for example Trump's potential tariffs will be inflationary if he does as he says. The US is a huge trading market for us, roughly 22% of our exported goods and services go to the US.
It's quite hard to predict anything accurately over a long period of time, purely due to the variables. 

Gas and Oil prices are extremely volatile.

Changes from the budget will be inflationary - 0.3%.

BoE meet again in December dont they?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #927 on: November 7, 2024, 01:56:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November  7, 2024, 01:48:28 pm
BoE meet again in December dont they?
Next 3 meetings:
 
19 December '24
6th Feb '25
20 March '25
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #928 on: November 7, 2024, 02:08:35 pm »
Talk now seems to be that there wont be a cut in December which is a bit shit, but in 6 weeks time who knows where the world will be such are the times we live in.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #929 on: November 7, 2024, 02:32:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on November  7, 2024, 02:08:35 pm
Talk now seems to be that there wont be a cut in December which is a bit shit, but in 6 weeks time who knows where the world will be such are the times we live in.

It'll depend on the inflation figures we get this month and on the 18th December too
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #930 on: November 11, 2024, 09:13:22 am »
Quote from: Draex on November  7, 2024, 01:35:34 pm
I keep remembering fondly my 1.59% rate, rather than the 4.67% one I have now! Thankfully only on half my mortgage.

Ditto....went from 1.09% to my renewal of 4.77% earlier this year.

i seem to remember when i signed my 1.09% deal 3 years ago, i cold have got a 5 year deal around 1.29% and a 10 year deal, i think was around 2%.
  Sigh....if only i knew then what i know now!!!
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #931 on: November 11, 2024, 02:50:14 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on November 11, 2024, 09:13:22 am
Ditto....went from 1.09% to my renewal of 4.77% earlier this year.

i seem to remember when i signed my 1.09% deal 3 years ago, i cold have got a 5 year deal around 1.29% and a 10 year deal, i think was around 2%.
  Sigh....if only i knew then what i know now!!!

Its annoying isnt it, i renewed for 1.5% fixed for 5 years and have another 18 months left to run on it and i could have fixed for 10 years too, really dont understand why i didnt, its not like the rates were going to go any lower than they were at the time, the only way was up from there :butt
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #932 on: November 11, 2024, 03:12:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on November 11, 2024, 02:50:14 pm
Its annoying isnt it, i renewed for 1.5% fixed for 5 years and have another 18 months left to run on it and i could have fixed for 10 years too, really dont understand why i didnt, its not like the rates were going to go any lower than they were at the time, the only way was up from there :butt
Yazz likes this.

Given the whining from the business community about the employers ni, we will see loads of firms failing.  That should keep inflation down *


* I don't think many firms will fail because of it.   The fed might have to raise rates which will see ours go up though.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #933 on: November 13, 2024, 09:08:01 pm »
UK GDP figs for September out Friday, Brent crude also $71 a barrel
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #934 on: November 13, 2024, 09:48:09 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on November 13, 2024, 09:08:01 pm
UK GDP figs for September out Friday, Brent crude also $71 a barrel
It was $1.35 in 1970.   Thought I'd have a quick look.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #935 on: November 13, 2024, 09:49:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 13, 2024, 09:48:09 pm
It was $1.35 in 1970.   Thought I'd have a quick look.

Better to look it up than make a crude guess.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #936 on: November 15, 2024, 09:44:17 am »
-0.1% for September. Disappointing.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #937 on: November 15, 2024, 09:55:36 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on November 15, 2024, 09:44:17 am
-0.1% for September. Disappointing.

How about a reduction in interest rates Bailey, to get the economy stimulated?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #938 on: November 15, 2024, 10:16:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 15, 2024, 09:55:36 am
How about a reduction in interest rates Bailey, to get the economy stimulated?

Reduced likelihood of big rate cuts I would say now with a tariff war looming and the employers NI increase probably being moderately inflationary as well, Gilt markets aren't pricing in anything too massive now, 4.4% on the 2 year. You can see mortgage rates have been drifting up as well
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #939 on: November 15, 2024, 10:19:08 am »
Quote from: filopastry on November 15, 2024, 10:16:32 am
Reduced likelihood of big rate cuts I would say now with a tariff war looming and the employers NI increase probably being moderately inflationary as well, Gilt markets aren't pricing in anything too massive now, 4.4% on the 2 year. You can see mortgage rates have been drifting up as well

Yeah i have been reading about that. Have a remortgage due in April so curious to see if anything changes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #940 on: November 15, 2024, 10:22:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 15, 2024, 09:55:36 am
How about a reduction in interest rates Bailey, to get the economy stimulated?

They are. Would be careful in cutting them too fast, it could end up having the wrong impact on inflation when rates are cut too quickly.

People are just extremely cautious with the recent budget and announcements from Reeves.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #941 on: November 15, 2024, 10:23:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 15, 2024, 10:19:08 am
Yeah i have been reading about that. Have a remortgage due in April so curious to see if anything changes.

I'm a year after you, not massively optimistic on what is going to be offered then either, but things can always change!
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #942 on: November 15, 2024, 10:32:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 15, 2024, 10:19:08 am
Yeah i have been reading about that. Have a remortgage due in April so curious to see if anything changes.

A lot of lenders let you lock in 6 months in advance, might be worth looking to get a deal now, you can always change if a better one comes along.  Mine is due next May/June, so will probably look for something soon. The OBR predicts mortgage rates to rise slightly due to the increased borrowing by the government, which can lead to higher bond yields, which increases cost of borrowing, which ultimately means banks may raise mortgage rates.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #943 on: November 15, 2024, 11:39:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 15, 2024, 09:55:36 am
How about a reduction in interest rates Bailey, to get the economy stimulated?

Will depend on the inflation figures out next week and the December ones too.
It's forecast to rise from 1.7% to 2.1%.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #944 on: November 19, 2024, 11:48:58 am »
Looks like the era of cheap Petrol and Diesel is going to return in 2025:

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/13/oil-could-plunge-to-40-in-2025-if-opec-unwinds-voluntary-production-cuts-analysts-say.html

They'll probably unwind cuts a little, expect $50-60 a barrel next year. Trump upping US production will also help, as OPEC looses share so has to pump more in.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #945 on: November 19, 2024, 08:16:25 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on November 19, 2024, 11:48:58 am
Looks like the era of cheap Petrol and Diesel is going to return in 2025:

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/13/oil-could-plunge-to-40-in-2025-if-opec-unwinds-voluntary-production-cuts-analysts-say.html

They'll probably unwind cuts a little, expect $50-60 a barrel next year. Trump upping US production will also help, as OPEC looses share so has to pump more in.
that's good news and will probably help to curb inflation somewhat too
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #946 on: November 19, 2024, 09:20:02 pm »
https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/15/spains-deoleo-says-olive-oil-prices-set-to-halve-from-record-levels.html

Going to post in the annoy thread as I know a few of yous will be happy.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #947 on: November 19, 2024, 09:24:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 19, 2024, 09:20:02 pm
https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/15/spains-deoleo-says-olive-oil-prices-set-to-halve-from-record-levels.html

Going to post in the annoy thread as I know a few of yous will be happy.

Will the greedy supermarket c*nts pass on any savings though? No chance.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #948 on: November 19, 2024, 10:26:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 19, 2024, 09:20:02 pm
https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/15/spains-deoleo-says-olive-oil-prices-set-to-halve-from-record-levels.html

Going to post in the annoy thread as I know a few of yous will be happy.

I'm in the niche "high crude oil, low olive oil price" camp.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #949 on: November 20, 2024, 07:06:32 am »
Inflation up from 1.7% to 2.3%. So practically no growth but an increase in inflation, grand.

Driven up by fuel prices, which was the anticipation.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #950 on: November 20, 2024, 08:44:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 20, 2024, 07:06:32 am
Inflation up from 1.7% to 2.3%. So practically no growth but an increase in inflation, grand.

Driven up by fuel prices, which was the anticipation.

2.3% is hardly anything to write home about
Rate cut next month unlikely, all will depend on December figures
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #951 on: November 20, 2024, 09:30:14 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on November 19, 2024, 10:26:38 pm
I'm in the niche "high crude oil, low olive oil price" camp.

The MOGA's? Make Olive Oil Great again?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #952 on: Yesterday at 01:31:10 pm »
Borrowing  the difference between public sector spending and income  was £17.4bn last month. That was £1.6bn more than in October 2023
Ouch.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #953 on: Today at 07:02:26 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on November 15, 2024, 10:32:51 am
A lot of lenders let you lock in 6 months in advance, might be worth looking to get a deal now, you can always change if a better one comes along.  Mine is due next May/June, so will probably look for something soon. The OBR predicts mortgage rates to rise slightly due to the increased borrowing by the government, which can lead to higher bond yields, which increases cost of borrowing, which ultimately means banks may raise mortgage rates.


Had some mortgage advice and thanks to the childcare I have to pay for my little twatty angels we didnt meet affordability for any mortgage. The only provider giving a fixed deal was my current provider and their interest rate is higher at over 5% than the one i got not long after the hikes due to Truss. So Ill be paying £80 a month more than i am now, which is already several hundred pounds more than in 2023.

Cant even blame the lettuce this time.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #954 on:
Energy bills to rise 1.2% in January.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #955 on: Today at 07:50:54 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 01:31:10 pm
Borrowing  the difference between public sector spending and income  was £17.4bn last month. That was £1.6bn more than in October 2023
Ouch.

The borrowing figures came in over expectations last month by about £5 billion if I recall correctly.

Its all feeling a little bit grim at the moment.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #956 on: Today at 07:51:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:02:26 am
Had some mortgage advice and thanks to the childcare I have to pay for my little twatty angels we didnt meet affordability for any mortgage. The only provider giving a fixed deal was my current provider and their interest rate is higher at over 5% than the one i got not long after the hikes due to Truss. So Ill be paying £80 a month more than i am now, which is already several hundred pounds more than in 2023.

Cant even blame the lettuce this time.
the perverse nature of a capitalist society, we see that you have more payments or don't earn as much as the next guy....so we're going to charge you more, have plenty and you pay less.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #957 on: Today at 07:53:09 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:50:54 am
The borrowing figures came in over expectations last month by about £5 billion if I recall correctly.

Its all feeling a little bit grim at the moment.

I read it was due to fixing the problems caused by tory inaction on pay etc.

But we know where the hammer will fall.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #958 on: Today at 08:14:50 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on November 20, 2024, 08:44:19 am
2.3% is hardly anything to write home about
Rate cut next month unlikely, all will depend on December figures
Surely it depends more on how cultish bailey is feeling 😁
