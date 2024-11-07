Right now the 5 year mortgages are at a lower rate than the 2 and 3 year ones. Reckon there might be some correction in the next few months?



Because the interest rate is predicted to be lower in 5 years than now. It's uncertain but likely.Lots of things impact it, for example Trump's potential tariffs will be inflationary if he does as he says. The US is a huge trading market for us, roughly 22% of our exported goods and services go to the US.It's quite hard to predict anything accurately over a long period of time, purely due to the variables.Gas and Oil prices are extremely volatile.Changes from the budget will be inflationary - 0.3%.