I have no idea how much property prices or rents are in Colchester but if they have 60 properties and a pension and still need to work they must be the worlds shittest business people.



Its the Telegraph. Its always been a Tory mouthpiece, but once upon a long time ago, it could legitimately be said to be a serious newspaper. Its decline is just gobsmacking. It has no more right to be taken seriously than the Star these days.More worrying, and pertinent, however, is the current editorial state of the Guardian - touched on by a couple of posters a page or two back. Some content over the past few years is just dreadful, badly written filler. But the generally negative attitude towards this Labour government is genuinely puzzling.