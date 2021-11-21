« previous next »
Online surfer.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #800 on: Today at 01:45:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:22:41 pm
It's why you shouldn't generalize about groups of people as there will always be exceptions, and this is no different.

Comes down to the end product. You can't build with exceptions.

If something is to bring your level down, and say 80 / 100 from a group vote for it, the problem is that group in terms of end product, with the recognition that 20/100 can assess accurately. Those 20 are great article-writing material, in terms of results your level still dropped.
With farmers it was much closer iirc, divided by region, area of expertise, pre existing eurozone relationships, so a lot more to unpack. Ranges were around 50 -50 to 60-40. You can still work on these things at least.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #801 on: Today at 01:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:30:08 pm
Tuesday - Tradespeople
Wednesday - Contractors
Thursday - Farmers
Friday - ?????

Recruitment Consultants
Logged



Offline jonnypb

  
  
  
  
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #802 on: Today at 02:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:44:28 pm
https://xcancel.com/Summers_AD/status/1851709706060067152?t=U6Ku1ULLhvHIRX659l7L7g&s=19

Looks like the farm IHT is only going to affect around 200 per year and won't affect small family farms at all

Suspect that's not entirely true as it will affect many of the smaller farms.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  
  
  
  
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #803 on: Today at 02:09:41 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:04:41 pm
Suspect that's not entirely true as it will affect many of the smaller farms.

His profile

"Director @CenTaxUK and Associate Prof @LSELaw. I study the rich using tax data. Trying to help design a better tax system. Fellow @LSEInequalities and @TheIFS"

Pretty sure he knows what he's talking about
Logged

Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #804 on: Today at 02:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:30:08 pm
Tuesday - Tradespeople
Wednesday - Contractors
Thursday - Farmers
Friday - ?????

Fishermen
Logged





Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #805 on: Today at 02:18:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:22:41 pm
It's why you shouldn't generalize about groups of people as there will always be exceptions, and this is no different.

100%, I was absolutely sure farmers were overwhelmingly pro-Brexit based on the coverage before the referendum but it was incredibly nuanced, the research I read was split by about 10 different types of farmer, I mean I didnt even realise there was 10 different types of farmer never mind with their own gripes and positives when it came to the EU.
Logged





Online filopastry

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #806 on: Today at 02:22:45 pm »
Bond markets looking a bit grim today, a bit of a global trend of late but UK looking worse than most.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #807 on: Today at 02:33:42 pm »
If this leads to less land speculation then it will be a very good thing. And genuine farmers will eventually agree.
Logged


Online Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #808 on: Today at 02:37:18 pm »
WE've been round this argument many times, its the same with fishermen, the only evidence of them being for Brexit is extremely non-represantative, and those who were in favour of Brexit were the loudest and with the most resources.
Logged
