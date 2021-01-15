« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?  (Read 49409 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,690
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #720 on: Today at 04:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:24:24 pm
someone who 

So why would you struggle to get projects over the line

As for your tax contributions, You will be paying less than someone who pays les than a PAYE on the same money
nope that's not correct, I pay PAYE on my earnings, Employee NI and Employers NI. I am taxed as a permanent employee but don't have the benefits that a permanent employee has.

The compensation is that I get paid a higher day rate than a permanent employee.

I do have a Ltd Company that I use for another project which I pay Corporation Tax on profits but I don't take any salary or dividends out of that at present as the amount I have in the company is very small
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #721 on: Today at 04:49:42 pm »
BBC Live Reporting not even hiding whos asking the questions.......

"Laura" from London wants to know: Will National Insurance payments by businesses impact their hiring power and potentially backfire on employees?


Yeah, we all know which Laura from London is asking this question.....
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #722 on: Today at 04:50:49 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:46:55 pm
Exactly right, and see how much enthusiasm you get from the average paid worker for being taxed a lot more to fund public services

So tax the wealthy more then
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,690
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #723 on: Today at 04:51:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:23:47 pm
I don't fully understand the question.
For example . at the moment I help a company build a data entry system and dashboard.  I'm using database and web skills that they don't need  for anything else (or at least I haven't told them yet where else they can use those skills).
They could train someone internally, but it's much cheaper for them to pay me to do the project. And then when it's finished, they stop paying me. I've got the skills, and they don't have anyone in the company with skills they don't need. (or realistically , they haven't paid to train someone who will take those skills where they will be used).
Because I am rubbish at charging, I earn less than when I was salaried , but I like the variety of work.

--edit-- adding to walballoh's point.  £100 an hour say.  I think he said he's an umbrella company, but if he was a proper tax dodging consultant he'd put away a % put for holdiay and sick . I bet he's not sick very often.  A  % for pension. A % for corp tax. Some NI for state pension. And then finally dividend tax on the way.  If he's employing friends etc on the side, that's proper tax dodging , legal - just. I think, but very grey area.  He's essentially paying employer and employee taxes.
that's correct, paid through an umbrella company as my contract is inside IR35 and is within the public sector.

I'm not complaining but take issue with the fact that because you are a contractor/consultant you are assumed to be a tax dodger
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #724 on: Today at 04:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:51:02 pm
that's correct, paid through an umbrella company as my contract is inside IR35 and is within the public sector.

I'm not complaining but take issue with the fact that because you are a contractor/consultant you are assumed to be a tax dodger

Before IR35, you have to admit that all the trick were used to minimise tax take.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #725 on: Today at 04:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:51:02 pm
that's correct, paid through an umbrella company as my contract is inside IR35 and is within the public sector.

I'm not complaining but take issue with the fact that because you are a contractor/consultant you are assumed to be a tax dodger

Why are you using an umbrella company ?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,690
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #726 on: Today at 04:57:03 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 04:52:39 pm
Before IR35, you have to admit that all the trick were used to minimise tax take.
I wasn't a contractor before IR35 but yes clearly that was the case
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,249
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #727 on: Today at 04:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:50:49 pm
So tax the wealthy more then

We just did, I don't think its people on the poverty line paying through changes to non-doms, IHT, CGT, private schools etc.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,645
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #728 on: Today at 04:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:50:49 pm
So tax the wealthy more then

The problem is they did this in Norway, rather than make them more money they lost money as billionaires left.

There is one thing guaranteed in life it's that the rich billionaires don't want to give any of their money to anyone but themselves.

Personally I love the idea that once you get to £999mil every penny earnt after that goes directly to charity as you have "completed" life.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #729 on: Today at 05:02:14 pm »


Growth from all this investment does appear but not for a while. There will be more measures in the coming years to boost that one would think...
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,577
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #730 on: Today at 05:02:19 pm »
The budget delivered what I wanted anyway which is a big injection of cash into the NHS, loosening of rules on borrowing as well.

By the way did they highlight any infrastructure investment level?
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,690
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #731 on: Today at 05:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:53:04 pm
Why are you using an umbrella company ?
Its a bit complicated, my client is a London Borough, I was recruited via an agency, the LB pays the agency for my services, I complete a weekly timesheet which gets sent to the agency, the agency then pays the money to the umbrella company who take a margin of £17 per week and pay me my weekly pay.

I guess in theory I could do it myself, which I do for the smaller contracts outside IR35, I invoice for that and the money goes directly into my limited companies bank account.

The umbrella company makes it easier for me and saves me the hassle of having to do the PAYE stuff myself or employing an accountant to do it for me.

Plus it makes it easier if I wanted to apply for a mortgage as the employer would be the umbrella company. If I move to a different client which could happen in April, my employer would still be the same (the umbrella company)
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #732 on: Today at 05:05:07 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:57:03 pm
We just did, I don't think its people on the poverty line paying through changes to non-doms, IHT, CGT, private schools etc.

The best example was the private jet tax and mayber non doms,

cgt and private schools can be paid by those who are not super wealthy

However my point was in response to your post about complaints from the average paid worker.  If the very wealthy are paying tax at lower rates then them - they should complain.

Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:46:55 pm
Exactly right, and see how much enthusiasm you get from the average paid worker for being taxed a lot more to fund public services


Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,880
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #733 on: Today at 05:06:04 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:45:04 pm
The richest 1% make up about 33% of the tax take. Ironically, it's the average paid worker who pays much less than their European counterpart.

Are you about that? Just read similar comment elsewhere but it was 33% of income tax take. I.e. not including VAT, NI, and all the other taxes
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,991
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #734 on: Today at 05:06:44 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:45:04 pm
The richest 1% make up about 33% of the tax take. Ironically, it's the average paid worker who pays much less than their European counterpart.
I dont think this is correct.

The richest 1% pay 33% of income tax (not all tax) dont they?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,690
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #735 on: Today at 05:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:03:37 pm
Its a bit complicated, my client is a London Borough, I was recruited via an agency, the LB pays the agency for my services, I complete a weekly timesheet which gets sent to the agency, the agency then pays the money to the umbrella company who take a margin of £17 per week and pay me my weekly pay.

I guess in theory I could do it myself, which I do for the smaller contracts outside IR35, I invoice for that and the money goes directly into my limited companies bank account.

The umbrella company makes it easier for me and saves me the hassle of having to do the PAYE stuff myself or employing an accountant to do it for me.

Plus it makes it easier if I wanted to apply for a mortgage as the employer would be the umbrella company. If I move to a different client which could happen in April, my employer would still be the same (the umbrella company)
I should add that the umbrella company is not a tax dodge in any way if that was what Kenny was implying
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,991
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #736 on: Today at 05:07:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:06:48 pm
I should add that the umbrella company is not a tax dodge in any way if that was what Kenny was implying
Would it be fair to say it isnt intended to be, but is sometimes used that way.?


(Dont know that much about them to be honest).
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #737 on: Today at 05:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:06:04 pm
Are you about that? Just read similar comment elsewhere but it was 33% of income tax take. I.e. not including VAT, NI, and all the other taxes

Sorry should've clarified. Income tax take is correct. Not overall tax.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,880
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #738 on: Today at 05:10:28 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 05:07:56 pm
Sorry should've clarified. Income tax take is correct. Not overall tax.

No worries.

It's an important clarification, because the income tax figure, as it is more progressive tax, paints a worse picture than is actually the case when you factor in all the more regressive taxes.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 