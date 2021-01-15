« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?  (Read 48866 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,642
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #680 on: Today at 03:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:15:49 pm
how do they define the top tenth?

Earnings I think?
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,354
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #681 on: Today at 03:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:23:05 pm
Earnings I think?

pedant mode on.
It says income.
Earnt or not.

I think if you started with this graph and said you were going to make it work. then as a socialist you could be very happy.
Maybe less so if those numbers were shown as a percentage of income.

--edit-- I've just realised. The pink area is benefits in kind. I imagine that's very hard to quantify / allocate.  Does it mean how much someone will get from the nhs/schools/police?  Are they putting 'values' on that.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:28:27 pm by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,680
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #682 on: Today at 03:27:19 pm »
I get caught up inside IR35 for my main position, so I effectively, through my umbrella company, pay my own employers pension, employers NI tax and apprenticeship levy from my day rate plus my employees NI tax.

My umbrella company in total will pay for it's "employees" a lot more than £10k per year for employers NI so suspect I will get stung quite a bit for it.

A good job I'm increasing my day rate in April, no impact on my pay packet but the government will get more which I have no real issue with
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,680
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #683 on: Today at 03:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:23:05 pm
Earnings I think?
yes but at what level?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #684 on: Today at 03:30:25 pm »
Id forgotten how much of a c*nt Sunak is
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,354
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #685 on: Today at 03:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:27:19 pm
I get caught up inside IR35 for my main position, so I effectively, through my umbrella company, pay my own employers pension, employers NI tax and apprenticeship levy from my day rate plus my employees NI tax.

My umbrella company in total will pay for it's "employees" a lot more than £10k per year for employers NI so suspect I will get stung quite a bit for it.

A good job I'm increasing my day rate in April, no impact on my pay packet but the government will get more which I have no real issue with

I'm going to broad brush this.
It's perceived that most people, working for themselves, through an umbrella company are wealthy , tax dodging , contractors.
I've been one , so please don't take that as an attack on your good self.  Just the way it's percieved *same as landlords being filthy rich.

-edit- the employers part has only gone up by 1.2% , so probably not a lot.  Be more of an impact if you are paying yourself min wage.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:33:39 pm by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,354
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #686 on: Today at 03:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:27:46 pm
yes but at what level?
um, each bar is 10%
so the bar on the left is the lowest 10% of earners.
At least that's how I interpreted it.

--edit--households, not individuals.  Subtle, probably not important difference.  I suspect the royals are on the far right. In many senses.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:32:44 pm by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,718
  • The first five yards........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #687 on: Today at 03:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:45:50 pm
I find it so funny how both sides think the BBC is biased against them. The Tory is now getting a grilling too.

I think they should be neutral and only attack my political enemies.

There is, of course, more doublespeak about the BBC than practically anything else in contemporary British politics.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,378
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #688 on: Today at 03:37:20 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:30:38 pm
I'm going to broad brush this.
It's perceived that most people, working for themselves, through an umbrella company are wealthy , tax dodging , contractors.
I've been one , so please don't take that as an attack on your good self.  Just the way it's percieved *same as landlords being filthy rich.

-edit- the employers part has only gone up by 1.2% , so probably not a lot.  Be more of an impact if you are paying yourself min wage.

Far be it for me to say, but my experience of contractors is that they are wealthy, tax dodging......oh......:)
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #689 on: Today at 03:39:03 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 03:37:20 pm
Far be it for me to say, but my experience of contractors is that they are wealthy, tax dodging......oh......:)

Not all wealthy, but most dodge tax.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 