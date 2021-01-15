Earnings I think?



pedant mode on.It says income.Earnt or not.I think if you started with this graph and said you were going to make it work. then as a socialist you could be very happy.Maybe less so if those numbers were shown as a percentage of income.--edit-- I've just realised. The pink area is benefits in kind. I imagine that's very hard to quantify / allocate. Does it mean how much someone will get from the nhs/schools/police? Are they putting 'values' on that.