I get caught up inside IR35 for my main position, so I effectively, through my umbrella company, pay my own employers pension, employers NI tax and apprenticeship levy from my day rate plus my employees NI tax.
My umbrella company in total will pay for it's "employees" a lot more than £10k per year for employers NI so suspect I will get stung quite a bit for it.
A good job I'm increasing my day rate in April, no impact on my pay packet but the government will get more which I have no real issue with