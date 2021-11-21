Superb performance by Rachel Reeves. A rhetorical triumph obviously. She sounded commanding and it was beyond clever to mention so many towns and counties across the UK who will receive specific funds for specific projects. But I think a likely financial and economic triumph too. There will be no return to austerity. That's pretty clear. But the muscle is being put on infrastructure projects and health and education. The changing in the borrowing rules was expected but it was great to see it all laid out - and with IMF approval! A penny off draught ale! Good news for pubs.



The Tories meanwhile sat there looking demoralised and defeated (again). I reckon this Budget will be talked about still in many years time. A genuine point of departure.



