The markets don't like change, the FTSE will recover towards the end of the day and won't look as bad.
Despite this big increase in borrowing, the 10 year bond yields are down 0.1%.
FTSE 250 booming
True, and it's well within normal variance. (--edit it's now down just .5% --)I just felt that 1.2% employers NI was quite bit less than 2% and that would boost the FTSE.
This is good right?
Ha, i didn't want to be the one asking that......just nod along and pretend you know what they're talking about
Yeah, lower = cheaper debt. Not much of a saving.
£22.6bn increase in the NHS. Wow.
This certainly isn't the Austerity 2.0 people were saying was definitely going to happen
Hospitality is going to be badly impacted by this budget.
How come?
Really pleased with that budget, things arent going to change over night
.but the ethos of the choices made move in the right direction, for me anyway.
Congratulations to the first ever female Chancellor who delivers a budget for hope while ridiculing the Torys on so many levels.
Preferential business rates, reduction on levy on draught drinks
.These are positives for the hospitality industry.
Sorry, but I for one dont (want to hear anything Sunak has to say).
Either them or KH.
Need to deliver over the years, strengthen and entice capital to the research, startup, creation ecosystem as rates drop, but the framework is good.Earned as well, unlike Rey in Star Wars
A bond yield over 10 years means the UK government would borrow money off me and then pay me interest for those 10 years of 4.9% or what ever its trading at atm.
Has anyone ever seen Laura Kusenberg and KH in the same room?
Good budget that. Best for a long time!Only one real negative. The rest seems fine. Lets see how it goes over the next few years.Turns out all the negative messaging was a bit off. Maybe they changed it.....
Why do you say that, draught beet decreased and a sensible ui-turn on smoking in Beer Gardens ?
