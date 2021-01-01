It's like COVID never existed - nobody talks about it, unless it's the Tories making excuses.



The impacts of the pandemic have been huge. It totally messed me up (and my plans). Took me until the end of 2022, to sort things out.



Covid has not gone away. We've just had a fairly large wave of it. I know several people who picked it up - mainly on holiday. Every time you get it, the more likely you are to develop long term issues, with the ongoing costs to the NHS and the hit on productivity. It doesn't have to be this way. Reintroduce masks in hospitals where the vulnerable tend to be found, install proper ventilation in crowded indoor environments (especially schools) and ensure everyone has the latest vaccine. Covid can be managed and will leave us better prepared for the next pandemic but the politicians are choosing to look the other way.