« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?  (Read 37648 times)

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #400 on: Today at 03:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:14:21 pm
You must be living under a rock (or live a prvileged life), to not undertsand why so many people have become sick, over the past few years.
There was a report on the radio about a large increase worldwide in the number of strokes. They talked about the likes of climate change as a cause but there was no mention of Covid  :duh I think that the figures for Long Covid are depressingly high too but people continue to bury their heads in the sand about it.
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,408
  • IFWT
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #401 on: Today at 03:21:09 pm »
The NHS waiting lists can't be helping either.  Also the dreadful under funding of mental health and psychiatry.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #402 on: Today at 03:22:25 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:18:21 pm
There was a report on the radio about a large increase worldwide in the number of strokes. They talked about the likes of climate change as a cause but there was no mention of Covid  :duh I think that the figures for Long Covid are depressingly high too but people continue to bury their heads in the sand about it.

It's like COVID never existed - nobody talks about it, unless it's the Tories making excuses.

The impacts of the pandemic have been huge.  It totally messed me up (and my plans).  Took me until the end of 2022, to sort things out.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #403 on: Today at 03:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:22:25 pm
It's like COVID never existed - nobody talks about it, unless it's the Tories making excuses.

The impacts of the pandemic have been huge.  It totally messed me up (and my plans).  Took me until the end of 2022, to sort things out.
Covid has not gone away. We've just had a fairly large wave of it. I know several people who picked it up - mainly on holiday. Every time you get it, the more likely you are to develop long term issues, with the ongoing costs to the NHS and the hit on productivity. It doesn't have to be this way. Reintroduce masks in hospitals where the vulnerable tend to be found, install proper ventilation in crowded indoor environments (especially schools) and ensure everyone has the latest vaccine. Covid can be managed and will leave us better prepared for the next pandemic but the politicians are choosing to look the other way.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #404 on: Today at 03:34:56 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:30:35 pm


I was talking more about the mental health impacts of the pandemic, the isolation etc.  It has set people back years, particularly children and others with existing health conditions.

I also agree that there are people with long COVID that don't get mentioned, too.  My mate has tinitus in his ears that he didn't have, before he got COVID.

« Last Edit: Today at 03:52:40 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,584
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #405 on: Today at 03:37:44 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:52:27 pm
There's a legitimate problem in welfare costs have spiralled particularly since 2020, from £214bn to £315bn, which is predicted to rise to £360bn by 28/29. Ideally they want people who need it to get it and people who don't need it won't, suspect everything will be means tested going forwards.

Important to remember that includes pensions and they make up about half of that total.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,129
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #406 on: Today at 03:42:21 pm »
I did say FULLY UNDERSTAND.

No doubt Covid had an impact, as did issues in the NHS, but it is still a bigger increase than people expect, and the growth is still continuing.

I don't think it has been replicated fully in other countries either.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #407 on: Today at 03:44:12 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:42:21 pm
I did say FULLY UNDERSTAND.

No doubt Covid had an impact, as did issues in the NHS, but it is still a bigger increase than people expect, and the growth is still continuing.

I don't think it has been replicated fully in other countries either.

That wasn't personally aimed at you.  I just mean overall.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,129
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #408 on: Today at 03:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:44:12 pm
That wasn't personally aimed at you.  I just mean overall.

I mean in younger age groups as you say, the biggest driver is mainly mental health related
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,730
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #409 on: Today at 03:51:34 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:48:12 pm
I mean in younger age groups as you say, the biggest driver is mainly mental health related

Indeed.  I can personally vouch for that impact (although I'm not in the younger age group).
« Last Edit: Today at 04:05:48 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,292
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #410 on: Today at 10:30:17 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:42:21 pm
I did say FULLY UNDERSTAND.

No doubt Covid had an impact, as did issues in the NHS, but it is still a bigger increase than people expect, and the growth is still continuing.

I don't think it has been replicated fully in other countries either.
I think theres something in it, and its nit just a UK thing either
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,021
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #411 on: Today at 10:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:37:44 pm
Important to remember that includes pensions and they make up about half of that total.

Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 