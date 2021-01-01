You must be living under a rock (or live a prvileged life), to not undertsand why so many people have become sick, over the past few years.
There was a report on the radio about a large increase worldwide in the number of strokes. They talked about the likes of climate change as a cause but there was no mention of Covid I think that the figures for Long Covid are depressingly high too but people continue to bury their heads in the sand about it.
It's like COVID never existed - nobody talks about it, unless it's the Tories making excuses.The impacts of the pandemic have been huge. It totally messed me up (and my plans). Took me until the end of 2022, to sort things out.
There's a legitimate problem in welfare costs have spiralled particularly since 2020, from £214bn to £315bn, which is predicted to rise to £360bn by 28/29. Ideally they want people who need it to get it and people who don't need it won't, suspect everything will be means tested going forwards.
I did say FULLY UNDERSTAND.No doubt Covid had an impact, as did issues in the NHS, but it is still a bigger increase than people expect, and the growth is still continuing.I don't think it has been replicated fully in other countries either.
That wasn't personally aimed at you. I just mean overall.
I mean in younger age groups as you say, the biggest driver is mainly mental health related
Important to remember that includes pensions and they make up about half of that total.
