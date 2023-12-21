Pretty sure he means the authors fell way below expected standards. (by that's just crap). Ie, he wasnt arguing with you.
Yeah, was not argument with JShooters. Sorry if I was not clear.
But, more specifically, my 'crap' comments referred to that it took three years before the glaring mistake was spotted by anyone. That is
a bit crap. And quite astonishing, really. The mistakes in the original paper should be career-ending for the two economists. It is the sort of thing which would, surely, fail a PhD, for example.