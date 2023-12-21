« previous next »
Author Topic: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #240 on: December 21, 2023, 03:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies on December 21, 2023, 09:48:54 am
They're not going to start blaming their mates, are they?

Gang of c*nts that institute. I of course hated Brexit but if there was one small satisfaction it was many people telling institutes like that and other lobby groups to fuck off.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #241 on: December 21, 2023, 03:39:26 pm »
Quote from: .adam on December 21, 2023, 11:42:29 am
I think the main issue is the economic badging of a "wage price spiral". This is a misleading term as it suggests that wage rises came first and caused all the price rises which, as we all know, is a load of shit.

A better term would be a "price wage spiral" as what has happened is people are demanding increased wages to maintain their purchasing power in the face of factors they had no control over.

The demonisation of this approach from workers and suggesting that we should all just suck it up and accept that we can't afford what we used to is a complete joke.
So if fuel prices and wheat and sunflower rise by large amounts. How do you propose we all afford the same amount?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #242 on: December 21, 2023, 03:43:52 pm »
Fuck me.  My car insurance quote is 42% up on a last year.  And its the cheapest I can get by far too.


Bloody ridiculous
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #243 on: December 21, 2023, 03:45:52 pm »
Yeah, we are facing same 😕
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #244 on: December 21, 2023, 04:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December 21, 2023, 03:43:52 pm
Fuck me.  My car insurance quote is 42% up on a last year.  And its the cheapest I can get by far too.


Bloody ridiculous

Have you tried Go Compare - mine has gone from £286 to £460, RAC showing as £253 on Go Compare, very similar cover to what I have now
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #245 on: December 21, 2023, 05:30:40 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 21, 2023, 04:19:00 pm
Have you tried Go Compare - mine has gone from £286 to £460, RAC showing as £253 on Go Compare, very similar cover to what I have now
Of course.! 


My existing insurer is quoting me the lowest price.  Although money saving expert says that the cheapest prices come three weeks before renewal, so maybe theres a bit more to come?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #246 on: December 21, 2023, 07:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December 21, 2023, 03:43:52 pm
Fuck me.  My car insurance quote is 42% up on a last year.  And its the cheapest I can get by far too.


Bloody ridiculous

My house insurance was similar to that, went from £280 to £800 to stay with the same company, shopped around and got it down to about £480, absolute piss take but its getting to the stage now where getting ripped off is just normal now I worry.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #247 on: December 22, 2023, 09:13:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 21, 2023, 07:38:49 pm
My house insurance was similar to that, went from £280 to £800 to stay with the same company, shopped around and got it down to about £480, absolute piss take but its getting to the stage now where getting ripped off is just normal now I worry.
Shit More cost.  Insane numbers.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #248 on: December 23, 2023, 01:54:51 pm »
Didn't teachers get a massive pay rise this year? 😁
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #249 on: December 23, 2023, 02:03:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 23, 2023, 01:54:51 pm
Didn't teachers get a massive pay rise this year? 😁
Got 0% in 2020 though (again)!
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #250 on: December 23, 2023, 03:12:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 23, 2023, 01:54:51 pm
Didn't teachers get a massive pay rise this year? 😁

 ;D
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #251 on: December 23, 2023, 05:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December 23, 2023, 02:03:08 pm
Got 0% in 2020 though (again)!
Sorry, I haven't got a sarcasm emoji.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #252 on: January 6, 2024, 09:37:12 am »
Fair play to Carrefour calling out the big boys. Theyve halted all sales of goods owned by PepsiCo due to price increases and shrinkflation. I already saw an article last year where they put up warning signs where shrinkflation had occurred. I wish our supermarkets did this.

Carrefour to halt Pepsi sales over price rises https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-67884603
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #253 on: January 8, 2024, 03:12:08 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January  6, 2024, 09:37:12 am
Fair play to Carrefour calling out the big boys. Theyve halted all sales of goods owned by PepsiCo due to price increases and shrinkflation. I already saw an article last year where they put up warning signs where shrinkflation had occurred. I wish our supermarkets did this.

Carrefour to halt Pepsi sales over price rises https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-67884603


Mark-ups on branded fizzy drinks are enormous.

The product itself costs pennies. Add on the packaging, transportation, wholesaler/retailer mark-ups and a can should be around 15-20p

Yet they retail for 2x/3x that price - and it's all gross profit for Coca-Cola/Pepsi

However, they use the bulk of their gross profit to pay for advertising (as you might expect) - but also subsidising prices in the developing world. Not for philanthropic reasons, but to make Coke/Pepsi the drink of choice in developing countries so that, as incomes begin to rise as they develop, they will ramp up the prices.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #254 on: January 8, 2024, 10:59:09 pm »
They also own brands like lays/walkers and Doritos. Hopefully this properly fucks them.

On your point about soft drinks, coke can afford to sell a 24pk on offer for £7 in Tesco so that gives you an idea of its proper value.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #255 on: January 10, 2024, 09:18:17 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 22, 2023, 09:13:51 pm
Shit More cost.  Insane numbers.

Wifes car insurance has gone from £480 to £960 and thats after shopping around, the renewal is the cheapest option seriously WTF!?!?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #256 on: January 10, 2024, 10:01:51 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on January 10, 2024, 09:18:17 am
Wifes car insurance has gone from £480 to £960 and thats after shopping around, the renewal is the cheapest option seriously WTF!?!?

It's insane.  Be interesting to see if Martin Lewis has this in his sights.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #257 on: January 10, 2024, 10:29:28 am »
Having to go into the office - when I first went in on the train a few years back it was £9.60 anytime return.

Bought a ticket today for the same journey £16.90
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #258 on: January 10, 2024, 02:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 10, 2024, 10:29:28 am
Having to go into the office - when I first went in on the train a few years back it was £9.60 anytime return.

Bought a ticket today for the same journey £16.90


Work out the £ per mile

Then do a calculation with a plane journey.

It's criminal.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #259 on: January 10, 2024, 07:58:17 pm »
Austrian heiress Marlene Engelhorn announces plan for 25m giveaway https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67935463

This is how you do it.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #260 on: January 11, 2024, 03:36:26 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on January 10, 2024, 07:58:17 pm
Austrian heiress Marlene Engelhorn announces plan for 25m giveaway https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67935463

This is how you do it.


She's brilliant. Campaigns for the rich - including her - to pay more tax. Austria scrapped inheritance tax about 20 years ago and she has vehemently opposed that.

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 11:47:10 am »
So apparently an influential paper behind why austerity was adopted used incorrect data to reach their conclusions....

https://x.com/CentralBylines/status/1749747229978399154?s=20
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 12:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:47:10 am
So apparently an influential paper behind why austerity was adopted used incorrect data to reach their conclusions....

https://x.com/CentralBylines/status/1749747229978399154?s=20
It is the sort of error anyone with a modicum of knowledge about spreadsheets (let alone economics) could have discovered. And yet, it took three years for anyone to check it. That's just crap.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 05:55:54 pm »
Quote
Do Reinhart and Rogoff admit they got it wrong? They admit they accidentally excluded five rows from an average in their Microsoft Excel spreadsheet,

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2013-04-18/faq-reinhart-rogoff-and-the-excel-error-that-changed-history

Quote
The authors point out that there are three problems with our 1945-2009 averages and the paper itself: (i) a coding error that causes the first five countries in the alphabet to be omitted in forming averages for the 1946-2009 period in one figure, (ii) selective exclusion of 1946-1950 for New Zealand, and (iii) unconventional weighting of summary statistics

https://www.businessinsider.com/reinhart-and-rogoff-admit-excel-blunder-2013-4?r=US&IR=T#:~:text=The%20authors%20point%20out%20that,Zealand%2C%20and%20(iii)%20%E2%80%9C
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 06:20:20 pm »
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 10:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:20:20 pm
Non-paywalled version:

https://archive.is/HUfqv

Cheers Jiminy. It looked like an interesting article but I wasnt arsed to get the non paywalled version hence me seeking out a different one.

Can you just clarify what you were referring to when you said Thats just crap
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #266 on: Today at 07:05:53 am »
Pretty sure he means the authors fell way below expected standards. (by that's just crap).  Ie, he wasnt arguing with you.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #267 on: Today at 11:01:56 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:52:40 pm
Cheers Jiminy. It looked like an interesting article but I wasnt arsed to get the non paywalled version hence me seeking out a different one.

Can you just clarify what you were referring to when you said Thats just crap
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:19:18 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:47:10 am
So apparently an influential paper behind why austerity was adopted used incorrect data to reach their conclusions....

https://x.com/CentralBylines/status/1749747229978399154?s=20
It is the sort of error anyone with a modicum of knowledge about spreadsheets (let alone economics) could have discovered. And yet, it took three years for anyone to check it. That's just crap.
I was referring to the fact that it took three years for anyone to check out the underlying statistics and spreadsheet from the economics article which was embraced by the Right and has done so much damage. Even now, a full ten years since the mistakes in the original paper were outed, we are living with the consequences of the mistakes from those two economists.

The original paper was used by George Osbourne to justify his (and the Tories') programme of austerity. And they still have not learned from the debunking of the paper or experience over the past 14 years.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #268 on: Today at 11:05:32 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:05:53 am
Pretty sure he means the authors fell way below expected standards. (by that's just crap).  Ie, he wasnt arguing with you.
Yeah, was not argument with JShooters. Sorry if I was not clear.

But, more specifically, my 'crap' comments referred to that it took three years before the glaring mistake was spotted by anyone. That is a bit crap. And quite astonishing, really. The mistakes in the original paper should be career-ending for the two economists. It is the sort of thing which would, surely, fail a PhD, for example.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #269 on: Today at 12:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:05:32 am
Yeah, was not argument with JShooters. Sorry if I was not clear.

But, more specifically, my 'crap' comments referred to that it took three years before the glaring mistake was spotted by anyone. That is a bit crap. And quite astonishing, really. The mistakes in the original paper should be career-ending for the two economists. It is the sort of thing which would, surely, fail a PhD, for example.

 :thumbup
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #270 on: Today at 12:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:05:32 am
Yeah, was not argument with JShooters. Sorry if I was not clear.

But, more specifically, my 'crap' comments referred to that it took three years before the glaring mistake was spotted by anyone. That is a bit crap. And quite astonishing, really. The mistakes in the original paper should be career-ending for the two economists. It is the sort of thing which would, surely, fail a PhD, for example.
The peer review is sadly lacking too!
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #271 on: Today at 01:08:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:05:48 pm
The peer review is sadly lacking too!

The paper is ultimately irrelevant, the Tories have been committed to Austerity, shrinking the state, reducing public services, privatisation etc for the last 40 years. Whether this paper existed or not, they would have gone down the same route because its what they have always believed, Osborne wasnt some kind of Keynesian who read that paper and had some kind of conversion to right wing, free market economics all of a sudden.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #272 on: Today at 03:37:43 pm »
Got paid today and the NI reduction has kicked in which is good news I guess
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #273 on: Today at 04:01:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:08:27 pm
The paper is ultimately irrelevant, the Tories have been committed to Austerity, shrinking the state, reducing public services, privatisation etc for the last 40 years. Whether this paper existed or not, they would have gone down the same route because its what they have always believed, Osborne wasnt some kind of Keynesian who read that paper and had some kind of conversion to right wing, free market economics all of a sudden.


This is spot on.

Austerity was a political choice, and the claimed economic support for it was just an attempt to give it a veneer of justification.

I firmly believe the plan of Gideon and Cameron was to run-down public services under the guise of economic necessity, get the general public used to them being run-down and barely functioning, and then when the economy recovered to a more normal footing, use any surplus to cut taxes - benefitting most, obviously, those with the highest incomes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #274 on: Today at 04:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:37:43 pm
Got paid today and the NI reduction has kicked in which is good news I guess

Problem is, what have they reduced the funding to, to pay for it?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #275 on: Today at 04:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:01:00 pm

This is spot on.

Austerity was a political choice, and the claimed economic support for it was just an attempt to give it a veneer of justification.

I firmly believe the plan of Gideon and Cameron was to run-down public services under the guise of economic necessity, get the general public used to them being run-down and barely functioning, and then when the economy recovered to a more normal footing, use any surplus to cut taxes - benefitting most, obviously, those with the highest incomes.
But of course. I don't think anyone was suggesting otherwise - I know I wasn't.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #276 on: Today at 05:27:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:10:20 pm
Problem is, what have they reduced the funding to, to pay for it?
oh absolutely, I suspect we won't find that out until the loons are kicked out of office.
