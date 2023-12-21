Cheers Jiminy. It looked like an interesting article but I wasnt arsed to get the non paywalled version hence me seeking out a different one.



Can you just clarify what you were referring to when you said Thats just crap



Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:47:10 am So apparently an influential paper behind why austerity was adopted used incorrect data to reach their conclusions....



https://x.com/CentralBylines/status/1749747229978399154?s=20

It is the sort of error anyone with a modicum of knowledge about spreadsheets (let alone economics) could have discovered. And yet, it took three years for anyone to check it. That's just crap.



I was referring to the fact that it took three years for anyone to check out the underlying statistics and spreadsheet from the economics article which was embraced by the Right and has done so much damage. Even now, a full ten years since the mistakes in the original paper were outed, we are living with the consequences of the mistakes from those two economists.The original paper was used by George Osbourne to justify his (and the Tories') programme of austerity. And they still have not learned from the debunking of the paper or experience over the past 14 years.