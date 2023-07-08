« previous next »
Author Topic: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?  (Read 14204 times)

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #200 on: July 8, 2023, 12:55:55 pm »
I always thought it meant 'fucking bastard'.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #201 on: July 8, 2023, 01:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July  8, 2023, 12:55:55 pm
I always thought it meant 'fucking bastard'.
You are not alone.

https://tswriting.medium.com/fucktard-the-adjective-of-our-age-648d40b696f6

Maybe it is more obvious to me because of my time living in the US. Over there, 'tard' is used as a suffix to a number of words. But 'fucktard' is by far the most common. And 'retard' is still used there quite widely too. What I am saying is that it might have been more obvious to me because of my time living over there.
Offline PaulF

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #202 on: July 10, 2023, 08:50:07 pm »
Weirdly, and I'm effectively all UK, id assumed it was a portmanteau of fuck and retard. And despite having never used it is not have considered the connotations. Thanks for the education.
Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #203 on: July 19, 2023, 01:43:02 pm »
Government giving £half a billion bribe to company owned by foreign billionaires to build a factory, and the foreign company gets to keep all the profits.

Nice racket...

Offline PaulF

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #204 on: July 19, 2023, 01:48:16 pm »
I'm assuming this is the jlr battery factory?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #205 on: July 19, 2023, 01:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 19, 2023, 01:43:02 pm
Government giving £half a billion bribe to company owned by foreign billionaires to build a factory, and the foreign company gets to keep all the profits.

Nice racket...


I do not trust governments (of any shade) to put in place safeguards such that in 10 years time when the bribe has worn off, they close down and move to Italy or the like.


The Koreans used subsidies to establish their industry and force competitors (like the UK) out of the market, they are now using subsidies to fend off the Chinese. Industries with a high set up cost can use this 'protection' effectively'. Producing batteries is not high capital set up cost so they will flee when it suits them but this government will get a short term popularity boost in Somerset which is fully conservative but loseable.
Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #206 on: July 19, 2023, 01:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 19, 2023, 01:53:25 pm

I do not trust governments (of any shade) to put in place safeguards such that in 10 years time when the bribe has worn off, they close down and move to Italy or the like.


The Koreans used subsidies to establish their industry and force competitors (like the UK) out of the market, they are now using subsidies to fend off the Chinese. Industries with a high set up cost can use this 'protection' effectively'. Producing batteries is not high capital set up cost so they will flee when it suits them but this government will get a short term popularity boost in Somerset which is fully conservative but loseable.


I've no problem with subsidies from the taxpayer - but the taxpayer should receive a share of the business in return (set up a JV company)
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #207 on: July 19, 2023, 02:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 19, 2023, 01:55:17 pm

I've no problem with subsidies from the taxpayer - but the taxpayer should receive a share of the business in return (set up a JV company)


I would agree but then the subsidies demanded would be higher, the private sector will want it's full share in order to give up it's cash, especially when they are setting up. I think its vital the due diligence is done to ensure such things as full payment of domestic taxation and minimising overseas sub-contracting are in place.
Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #208 on: July 25, 2023, 09:53:39 am »
Unilevers 9.4% price rises helped sales to beat analyst forecasts and contributed to rising revenues. Operating profits for the first six months of 2023 rose to 5.5bn (£4.8bn), a 22% increase compared with the previous year.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jul/25/unilever-marmite-dove-maker-profits-price-rises#:~:text=Unilever%27s%209.4%25%20price%20rises%20helped,compared%20with%20the%20previous%20year.


As I've said - and backed up with articles that quote studies - there's wholesale price gouging happening, using the cover of the energy price spike and inflation generally. Of course their costs have increased - but they've added extra onto prices to scalp bigger profits.

Corporations are the c*nts driving inflation. For their own greed.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #209 on: July 25, 2023, 10:11:13 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 25, 2023, 09:53:39 am
Unilevers 9.4% price rises helped sales to beat analyst forecasts and contributed to rising revenues. Operating profits for the first six months of 2023 rose to 5.5bn (£4.8bn), a 22% increase compared with the previous year.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jul/25/unilever-marmite-dove-maker-profits-price-rises#:~:text=Unilever%27s%209.4%25%20price%20rises%20helped,compared%20with%20the%20previous%20year.


As I've said - and backed up with articles that quote studies - there's wholesale price gouging happening, using the cover of the energy price spike and inflation generally. Of course their costs have increased - but they've added extra onto prices to scalp bigger profits.

Corporations are the c*nts driving inflation. For their own greed.

Agree, 100%. Supermarkets and food producers are some of the worst for it. Some items have increased by about 50% and got smaller. Wheres the justification for that? Theyve got the public held to ransom because they know if you want pasta or bread youll pay it regardless. Scum of the earth.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #210 on: July 25, 2023, 10:20:55 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 25, 2023, 10:11:13 am
Agree, 100%. Supermarkets and food producers are some of the worst for it. Some items have increased by about 50% and got smaller. Wheres the justification for that? Theyve got the public held to ransom because they know if you want pasta or bread youll pay it regardless. Scum of the earth.

I agree.  They've got everyone by the balls and are squeezing hard.
Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #211 on: July 25, 2023, 10:24:42 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 25, 2023, 10:11:13 am
Agree, 100%. Supermarkets and food producers are some of the worst for it. Some items have increased by about 50% and got smaller. Wheres the justification for that? Theyve got the public held to ransom because they know if you want pasta or bread youll pay it regardless. Scum of the earth.


A couple months ago, someone from the apple grower's trade association was explaining on the radio how apple prices in supermarkets have risen by up to 46%, but growers were only receiving single-figure rises in what they were being paid.

It's gouging, pure and simple.

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #212 on: December 1, 2023, 05:58:23 pm »
Pontins down to just 4 sites now, with Prestatyn and Camber Sands closing

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-67589538

People who've visited Pontins in recent years say its just being run into the ground, which is sad but, when you realise who now owns it, is no surprise.

It's our 'friends', Britannia Hotels. The arseholes who have run - and are still running - the Adelphi into the ground.

Their MO is the same throughout all their hotels: buy on the cheap a struggling, once-very popular hotel that's ripe for refurbishment... but then don't refurbish and sweat the asset until it's falling apart, then sweat it some more. Watch the client-base shift downwards on the social scale until it's just young adults needing a place to crash whilst on a piss-up trip, plus people who live in Rotherham, Hartlepool, Stoke or Wigan (who all walk in a go "Ooooh! This is swanky!").

 

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #213 on: December 1, 2023, 06:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December  1, 2023, 05:58:23 pm
Pontins down to just 4 sites now, with Prestatyn and Camber Sands closing

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-67589538

People who've visited Pontins in recent years say its just being run into the ground, which is sad but, when you realise who now owns it, is no surprise.

It's our 'friends', Britannia Hotels. The arseholes who have run - and are still running - the Adelphi into the ground.

Their MO is the same throughout all their hotels: buy on the cheap a struggling, once-very popular hotel that's ripe for refurbishment... but then don't refurbish and sweat the asset until it's falling apart, then sweat it some more. Watch the client-base shift downwards on the social scale until it's just young adults needing a place to crash whilst on a piss-up trip, plus people who live in Rotherham, Hartlepool, Stoke or Wigan (who all walk in a go "Ooooh! This is swanky!").


The Ainsdale one is fucking gruesome according to the reviews you read/stories in the Mirror. My missus stayed there as a kid and also in her early 20's and said it used to be nice.
Offline filopastry

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #214 on: December 1, 2023, 06:22:55 pm »
Not much sign of Supermarkets gouging in their profit margins anyway.

If you think food prices are bad here pop over to the US and have a laugh at what you are being charged.
Offline PaulF

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #215 on: December 1, 2023, 06:26:16 pm »
Sorry, are you saying food costs More in USA, which is less reliant on countries affected by Russia?
Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #216 on: December 1, 2023, 06:29:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on December  1, 2023, 06:04:28 pm
The Ainsdale one is fucking gruesome according to the reviews you read/stories in the Mirror. My missus stayed there as a kid and also in her early 20's and said it used to be nice.


We had a school day trip there in the early 80's and it was a decent place.

Britannia are horrible. They've been voted the UK's worst hotel chain by Which? for 11 years running, faced numerous prosecutions for food hygiene failures and health & safety breaches, and its hotels are plagued with damp, mould, stained and threadbare carpets and furnishings.

Here's an article about it in The Post. This is a sample:

Quote
If you want to know what tight controls cutting labour costs and keeping competitive look like, I invite you to spend the night in room 428. My room, when I eventually force my way in, is a smorgåsbord of entropy. In an effort to stop me trying to drown my head, the wash basin has been boarded up. The MFI fire sale that passes for furniture is scratched and flimsy, and plastered with more mahogany varnish than the cast of Hollyoaks. But its functional. Which is more than can be said of the bathroom.
The door to the ensuite has clearly been kicked through and polyfillered back together many times. Its hard to say whether previous residents were trying to break into it, or escape from it. When I try to run a shower Im fairly certain its the latter. Only, its not really a shower. Its a length of escaped metal piping that rears up like a King Cobra, spitting scalding water at anyone foolish enough to pull back the blood-stained shower curtain.


I despise Britannia and their vermin owner (reported to be worth around £240m)
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #217 on: December 2, 2023, 05:02:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December  1, 2023, 06:26:16 pm
Sorry, are you saying food costs More in USA, which is less reliant on countries affected by Russia?

It feels like food prices go up almost every week here in Ma.Along with  poor quality and the downsizing of what ya get,i dunno how things compare to the U.K,but it the corporate greed is strong.  8oz of Cheese was 3.99 yesterday. Coffee creamer 32 fl oz was 4.99,bread el cheapo own brand 20 oz 2.50. Lot of stuff i don't buy anymore.
Offline thejbs

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #218 on: December 2, 2023, 06:15:19 pm »
Shrinkflation is more rife than any time I can remember. The supermarkets often still have the old sizes/weights stickered on the shelf. Its not just dishonest but environmentally unsound. There should be regulation on it.
Offline filopastry

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #219 on: December 3, 2023, 10:11:37 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December  1, 2023, 06:26:16 pm
Sorry, are you saying food costs More in USA, which is less reliant on countries affected by Russia?

Significantly so, when I was visiting last year, some crazy pricing, things like a tub of Philadelphia cheese nearly $6.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 10:11:24 am »
Saw that olive oil in Tesco is over £7. Mad. Was £3.85 last year.
Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 10:52:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:11:24 am
Saw that olive oil in Tesco is over £7. Mad. Was £3.85 last year.


All cooking oil skyrocketed in price after the Ukraine invasion - Ukraine was one of the main producers of sunflower oil (and the biggest exporter) in the world. That had a knock-on impact on all cooking oils.

Supplies have returned to normal, globally, but we're not seeing prices fall...

There's price gouging going on everywhere as the supposed free market fails.
Offline filopastry

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 10:55:09 am »
For Olive oil I thought it was just bad harvests in the Mediterranean
Offline PaulF

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 11:03:05 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 10:52:13 am

Supplies have returned to normal, globally, but we're not seeing prices fall...


That's impresseive.  Do you know if it's mostly because supply routes from Ukraine are opened up , or if there are other growers?
Offline Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 11:14:28 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:55:09 am
For Olive oil I thought it was just bad harvests in the Mediterranean

Popeye was furious
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 11:27:02 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:55:09 am
For Olive oil I thought it was just bad harvests in the Mediterranean

It is, yes. Ukraine was massive for the price of sunflower oil and vegetable oil. But olive oil is to do with bad harvests. Spain is the worlds largest producer of olive oil, and prices have spiked here as well. Of course, with climate change, harvests will only continue to get worse, as will the production (and price) of most foods.
Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 11:45:48 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:03:05 am
That's impresseive.  Do you know if it's mostly because supply routes from Ukraine are opened up , or if there are other growers?


Ukraine began exporting oil seeds again (the 'Black Sea deal' brokered by Turkey) but, more importantly, Russia ramped up its production in 2023

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #227 on: Today at 10:11:06 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:55:09 am
For Olive oil I thought it was just bad harvests in the Mediterranean


Right on cue!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67565503

Offline PaulF

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #228 on: Today at 10:17:00 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 10:11:06 am

Right on cue!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67565503



Ha ha , I saw that.  Looks like we might need to stock up on olive oil before the cheaper stock disappears.
£7 a bottle though !  I thought the £2+ for sunflower was bad enough.

Feel for some countries though, Turkey have got something like 40% inflation and interest rates to match.
Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #229 on: Today at 10:56:28 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:17:00 am
Ha ha , I saw that.  Looks like we might need to stock up on olive oil before the cheaper stock disappears.
£7 a bottle though !  I thought the £2+ for sunflower was bad enough.

Feel for some countries though, Turkey have got something like 40% inflation and interest rates to match.


I picked up a bottle of a special buy olive oil from Aldi a couple months ago when they'd reduced it.

Then found a litre bottle of plain old extra-virgin in the store cupboard when I was having a tidy.

Morrisons also recently had a clearance of some cold-pressed rapeseed oil. I picked up [the last] 2 500ml bottles of their own brand for 90p each from the local, plus some branded for £1.20. Then a few days later was in a different Morrisons and they had their own brand at 60p, so got another couple of bottles.

I'll save the olive oil for dressings, etc and use the rapeseed for cooking.

Online Elmo saves christmas

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #230 on: Today at 12:20:38 pm »
The olive oil prices are killing me.... go through litres of the stuff.
Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #231 on: Today at 12:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Today at 12:20:38 pm
The olive oil prices are killing me.... go through litres of the stuff.


Cold-pressed rapeseed oil (I don't mean bog-standard vegetable oil) is just as good for cooking, and is more than passable in dressings.

At present it's less than half the price (Aldi do a 500ml for about £2 IIRC)

Online west_london_red

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #232 on: Today at 06:36:25 pm »
Wheres Don Corleone when you need him?
