Pontins down to just 4 sites now, with Prestatyn and Camber Sands closingPeople who've visited Pontins in recent years say its just being run into the ground, which is sad but, when you realise who now owns it, is no surprise.It's our 'friends', Britannia Hotels. The arseholes who have run - and are still running - the Adelphi into the ground.Their MO is the same throughout all their hotels: buy on the cheap a struggling, once-very popular hotel that's ripe for refurbishment... but then don't refurbish and sweat the asset until it's falling apart, then sweat it some more. Watch the client-base shift downwards on the social scale until it's just young adults needing a place to crash whilst on a piss-up trip, plus people who live in Rotherham, Hartlepool, Stoke or Wigan (who all walk in a go "Ooooh! This is swanky!").