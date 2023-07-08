« previous next »
Dr. Beaker

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #200 on: July 8, 2023, 12:55:55 pm
I always thought it meant 'fucking bastard'.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #201 on: July 8, 2023, 01:00:05 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July  8, 2023, 12:55:55 pm
I always thought it meant 'fucking bastard'.
You are not alone.

https://tswriting.medium.com/fucktard-the-adjective-of-our-age-648d40b696f6

Maybe it is more obvious to me because of my time living in the US. Over there, 'tard' is used as a suffix to a number of words. But 'fucktard' is by far the most common. And 'retard' is still used there quite widely too. What I am saying is that it might have been more obvious to me because of my time living over there.
PaulF

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #202 on: July 10, 2023, 08:50:07 pm
Weirdly, and I'm effectively all UK, id assumed it was a portmanteau of fuck and retard. And despite having never used it is not have considered the connotations. Thanks for the education.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #203 on: July 19, 2023, 01:43:02 pm
Government giving £half a billion bribe to company owned by foreign billionaires to build a factory, and the foreign company gets to keep all the profits.

Nice racket...

PaulF

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #204 on: July 19, 2023, 01:48:16 pm
I'm assuming this is the jlr battery factory?
Black Bull Nova

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #205 on: July 19, 2023, 01:53:25 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 19, 2023, 01:43:02 pm
Government giving £half a billion bribe to company owned by foreign billionaires to build a factory, and the foreign company gets to keep all the profits.

Nice racket...


I do not trust governments (of any shade) to put in place safeguards such that in 10 years time when the bribe has worn off, they close down and move to Italy or the like.


The Koreans used subsidies to establish their industry and force competitors (like the UK) out of the market, they are now using subsidies to fend off the Chinese. Industries with a high set up cost can use this 'protection' effectively'. Producing batteries is not high capital set up cost so they will flee when it suits them but this government will get a short term popularity boost in Somerset which is fully conservative but loseable.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #206 on: July 19, 2023, 01:55:17 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 19, 2023, 01:53:25 pm

I do not trust governments (of any shade) to put in place safeguards such that in 10 years time when the bribe has worn off, they close down and move to Italy or the like.


The Koreans used subsidies to establish their industry and force competitors (like the UK) out of the market, they are now using subsidies to fend off the Chinese. Industries with a high set up cost can use this 'protection' effectively'. Producing batteries is not high capital set up cost so they will flee when it suits them but this government will get a short term popularity boost in Somerset which is fully conservative but loseable.


I've no problem with subsidies from the taxpayer - but the taxpayer should receive a share of the business in return (set up a JV company)
Black Bull Nova

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #207 on: July 19, 2023, 02:34:54 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 19, 2023, 01:55:17 pm

I've no problem with subsidies from the taxpayer - but the taxpayer should receive a share of the business in return (set up a JV company)


I would agree but then the subsidies demanded would be higher, the private sector will want it's full share in order to give up it's cash, especially when they are setting up. I think its vital the due diligence is done to ensure such things as full payment of domestic taxation and minimising overseas sub-contracting are in place.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #208 on: July 25, 2023, 09:53:39 am
Unilevers 9.4% price rises helped sales to beat analyst forecasts and contributed to rising revenues. Operating profits for the first six months of 2023 rose to 5.5bn (£4.8bn), a 22% increase compared with the previous year.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jul/25/unilever-marmite-dove-maker-profits-price-rises#:~:text=Unilever%27s%209.4%25%20price%20rises%20helped,compared%20with%20the%20previous%20year.


As I've said - and backed up with articles that quote studies - there's wholesale price gouging happening, using the cover of the energy price spike and inflation generally. Of course their costs have increased - but they've added extra onto prices to scalp bigger profits.

Corporations are the c*nts driving inflation. For their own greed.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #209 on: July 25, 2023, 10:11:13 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 25, 2023, 09:53:39 am
Unilevers 9.4% price rises helped sales to beat analyst forecasts and contributed to rising revenues. Operating profits for the first six months of 2023 rose to 5.5bn (£4.8bn), a 22% increase compared with the previous year.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jul/25/unilever-marmite-dove-maker-profits-price-rises#:~:text=Unilever%27s%209.4%25%20price%20rises%20helped,compared%20with%20the%20previous%20year.


As I've said - and backed up with articles that quote studies - there's wholesale price gouging happening, using the cover of the energy price spike and inflation generally. Of course their costs have increased - but they've added extra onto prices to scalp bigger profits.

Corporations are the c*nts driving inflation. For their own greed.

Agree, 100%. Supermarkets and food producers are some of the worst for it. Some items have increased by about 50% and got smaller. Wheres the justification for that? Theyve got the public held to ransom because they know if you want pasta or bread youll pay it regardless. Scum of the earth.
Red-Soldier

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #210 on: July 25, 2023, 10:20:55 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 25, 2023, 10:11:13 am
Agree, 100%. Supermarkets and food producers are some of the worst for it. Some items have increased by about 50% and got smaller. Wheres the justification for that? Theyve got the public held to ransom because they know if you want pasta or bread youll pay it regardless. Scum of the earth.

I agree.  They've got everyone by the balls and are squeezing hard.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #211 on: July 25, 2023, 10:24:42 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 25, 2023, 10:11:13 am
Agree, 100%. Supermarkets and food producers are some of the worst for it. Some items have increased by about 50% and got smaller. Wheres the justification for that? Theyve got the public held to ransom because they know if you want pasta or bread youll pay it regardless. Scum of the earth.


A couple months ago, someone from the apple grower's trade association was explaining on the radio how apple prices in supermarkets have risen by up to 46%, but growers were only receiving single-figure rises in what they were being paid.

It's gouging, pure and simple.

Nobby Reserve

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #212 on: Today at 05:58:23 pm
Pontins down to just 4 sites now, with Prestatyn and Camber Sands closing

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-67589538

People who've visited Pontins in recent years say its just being run into the ground, which is sad but, when you realise who now owns it, is no surprise.

It's our 'friends', Britannia Hotels. The arseholes who have run - and are still running - the Adelphi into the ground.

Their MO is the same throughout all their hotels: buy on the cheap a struggling, once-very popular hotel that's ripe for refurbishment... but then don't refurbish and sweat the asset until it's falling apart, then sweat it some more. Watch the client-base shift downwards on the social scale until it's just young adults needing a place to crash whilst on a piss-up trip, plus people who live in Rotherham, Hartlepool, Stoke or Wigan (who all walk in a go "Ooooh! This is swanky!").

 

rob1966

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #213 on: Today at 06:04:28 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:58:23 pm
Pontins down to just 4 sites now, with Prestatyn and Camber Sands closing

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-67589538

People who've visited Pontins in recent years say its just being run into the ground, which is sad but, when you realise who now owns it, is no surprise.

It's our 'friends', Britannia Hotels. The arseholes who have run - and are still running - the Adelphi into the ground.

Their MO is the same throughout all their hotels: buy on the cheap a struggling, once-very popular hotel that's ripe for refurbishment... but then don't refurbish and sweat the asset until it's falling apart, then sweat it some more. Watch the client-base shift downwards on the social scale until it's just young adults needing a place to crash whilst on a piss-up trip, plus people who live in Rotherham, Hartlepool, Stoke or Wigan (who all walk in a go "Ooooh! This is swanky!").


The Ainsdale one is fucking gruesome according to the reviews you read/stories in the Mirror. My missus stayed there as a kid and also in her early 20's and said it used to be nice.
filopastry

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #214 on: Today at 06:22:55 pm
Not much sign of Supermarkets gouging in their profit margins anyway.

If you think food prices are bad here pop over to the US and have a laugh at what you are being charged.
PaulF

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Reply #215 on: Today at 06:26:16 pm
Sorry, are you saying food costs More in USA, which is less reliant on countries affected by Russia?
