Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #160 on: Today at 07:07:45 pm »
Great! It is something that has crossed my mind a few times, but I never looked it up.
Zeolite catalysts are amazing.. they can isomerise alkanes and sieve out different isomers form each other as well
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #161 on: Today at 07:14:59 pm »
Zeolite catalysts are amazing.. they can isomerise alkanes and sieve out different isomers form each other as well
I can tell you love your subject! ;D

As you say, all the more reason to use this stuff more wisely. I wonder, if the world largely did away with away with using petrochemicals for transport and heating, what would be renewal rate of oil compared to consumption? I expect that we would still be consuming it at a rate tens or hundreds of thousands (or greater) than new oil is created. Assuming humans are still around, I wonder how the world will cope when there is no more oil for anything?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #162 on: Today at 07:33:51 pm »
I can tell you love your subject! ;D

As you say, all the more reason to use this stuff more wisely. I wonder, if the world largely did away with away with using petrochemicals for transport and heating, what would be renewal rate of oil compared to consumption? I expect that we would still be consuming it at a rate tens or hundreds of thousands (or greater) than new oil is created. Assuming humans are still around, I wonder how the world will cope when there is no more oil for anything?

You can use coal to produce a lot of the same products but its a lot more energy intensive and polluting I would imagine, the Nazis used coal to create petrol/diesel and so did Apartheid South Africa.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #163 on: Today at 08:24:42 pm »
Maybe we could just start slaughtering whales again - oh, I forgot, there's none left.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:32:27 pm »
Is this the fractional distillation taught at GCSE chemistry?
I'm surprised we can tweak it though to get more of one and less of the other. Though to be fair I did chemistry so long ago Noah was still issuing boarding passes for his ark.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:34:48 pm »
Is this the fractional distillation taught at GCSE chemistry?
I'm surprised we can tweak it though to get more of one and less of the other. Though to be fair I did chemistry so long ago Noah was still issuing boarding passes for his ark.
Its the bit after that the cat cracking (Although there are various other techniques such as reforming and isomerisation etc )
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #166 on: Today at 09:36:09 pm »
Thanks.
So once we've weaned ourselves off fossil fuels we pay a bomb for everything else. Time to buy shares in hemp.
