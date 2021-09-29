Zeolite catalysts are amazing.. they can isomerise alkanes and sieve out different isomers form each other as well



I can tell you love your subject!As you say, all the more reason to use this stuff more wisely. I wonder, if the world largely did away with away with using petrochemicals for transport and heating, what would be renewal rate of oil compared to consumption? I expect that we would still be consuming it at a rate tens or hundreds of thousands (or greater) than new oil is created. Assuming humans are still around, I wonder how the world will cope when there is no more oil for anything?