Poll

Vote for your favourite movie line-up:

tubby
6 (54.5%)
Crosby Nick
5 (45.5%)

Total Members Voted: 11

Voting closes: August 20, 2022, 07:21:47 pm

80s movie draft - VOTING (Group C) Play off

80s movie draft - VOTING (Group C) Play off
« on: Today at 07:21:47 pm »

tubby

Big Trouble In Little China (1986) - Action/War/Western, Scarface (1983) - Thriller/Crime, Ghostbusters (1984) - Adventure/Fantasy, The Color Of Money (1986) - Drama/Romance, Heathers (1989) - Comedy/ Musical, The Fly (1986) - Horror, Spaceballs (1987) - Sci-Fi, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988) - Animation/Family, Clue (1985) - Wildcard

Quote from: tubby on August 13, 2022, 11:07:09 am
Cat 1. Action/War/Western - Big Trouble In Little China - 1986




Cat 2. Thriller/Crime - Scarface - 1983




Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - Ghostbusters - 1984




Cat 4. Drama/Romance - The Color Of Money - 1986




Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical - Heathers - 1989




Cat 6. Horror - The Fly - 1986




Cat 7. Sci-Fi - Spaceballs - 1987




Cat 8. Animation/Family - Who Framed Roger Rabbit? - 1988




Cat 9. Wildcard (pick whatever you like) - Clue - 1985



Crosby Nick

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) - Action/War/Western, Commando (1985) - Thriller/Crime, The Goonies (1985) - Adventure/Fantasy, Dirty Dancing (1987) - Drama/Romance, Trading Places (1983) - Comedy/ Musical, Poltergeist (1982)  - Horror, Back to the Future (1985) - Sci-Fi, Uncle Buck (1989) - Animation/Family, The Naked Gun (1988) - Wildcard

Quote from: Betty Blue on August 15, 2022, 03:28:33 pm
Because I'm a kind fellow -

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) - Steven Spielberg




Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Commando (1985) - Mark Lester



Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
The Goonies (1985) - Richard Doner



Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Dirty Dancing (1987) - Emile Ardolino



Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Trading Places (1983) - John Landis



Cat 6. Horror
Poltergeist (1982) - Tobe Hooper




Cat 7. Sci-Fi
Back to the Future (1985) - Robert Zemeckis



Cat 8. Animation/Family
Uncle Buck (1989) - John Hughes



Cat 9. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)
The Naked Gun (1988) - David Zucker



Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group C) Play off
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:22:35 pm »
I'll lock this at 9.30pm (unless there's another a draw).
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group C) Play off
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:41:42 pm »
Well done tubby, unlucky Nick. Close one.
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group C) Play off
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:23:45 pm »
Good effort, Nick.
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group C) Play off
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:03:51 pm »
Well done Tubby. Cheers Hazell. Thanks for including me in the movie draft.

Ive had the time of my life.

